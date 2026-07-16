TrendSync Assistant Prop Firm Guardian Trade Panel

TrendSync Assistant — Prop Firm Guardian + Trade Panel
========================================================

Most prop firm challenges do not die from a bad strategy. They die from ONE bad day — a losing streak, a news spike, a moment of revenge trading that crosses the daily loss line. Once equity touches the limit, the account is gone, no matter how good the previous weeks were.

TrendSync Assistant is an on-chart trade panel with an account-level risk guardian built specifically around prop firm rules. It combines fast, precise manual execution with a protection layer that watches your entire account in real time — and steps in BEFORE the breach, not after.


WHY THE GUARDIAN IS DIFFERENT: THE PREVENTIVE CUTOFF
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Closing everything exactly AT the daily limit is closing after the account is already violated: the breach is evaluated on equity tick by tick, and the closing orders themselves pay spread and slippage.

TrendSync Assistant cuts BEFORE the line. The preventive cutoff (default: 90% of the daily limit) flattens all positions and locks new orders while there is still room left — the buffer absorbs the slippage of the flatten itself. On a 5% rule it acts at -4.5%. A lost day instead of a lost account.

Set it lower (50–70%) and it becomes a discipline stop: when half your daily budget is gone, the market is telling you today is not your day.


PROP FIRM GUARDIAN — ACCOUNT-LEVEL PROTECTION
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• Daily loss guard with configurable anchor: Balance at reset (FTMO-style), Equity at reset, or max(Balance, Equity) — conservative mode
• Maximum drawdown guard: static (% of initial balance) or trailing (% of equity high-water mark)
• Preventive daily cutoff: flatten + lock at a configurable % of the daily limit (default 90%)
• Room-aware order blocking: an order whose risk does not fit in the remaining daily room is rejected before it is sent
• Per-trade risk cap injected directly into position sizing
• Early warning state when a configurable share of the daily limit is consumed (default 80%)
• Daily reset at the PROP FIRM's hour, not the broker's: reset hour + minute-level timezone fine-tune
• Scheduled auto-flat (close everything at a fixed time) and Friday weekend flat
• PANIC button: one click flattens the whole account and locks new orders until you unlock it
• Guard scope is the ACCOUNT, not the chart: one Guardian protects everything, and running the panel on several charts is safe (single-master design)

16 PRESETS — LOAD YOUR FIRM'S RULES IN ONE CLICK
• FTMO 2-Step and 1-Step
• FundedNext Stellar 2-Step, 1-Step and Lite
• The5ers High Stakes
• FundingPips 2-Step and 1-Step
• E8 One
• Alpha Capital Pro 10% and Alpha One
• Blue Guardian 2-Step
• Goat Funded
• BrightFunded 2-Step
• Hola Prime 2-Step
• Manual mode with full custom rules
Preset override only TIGHTENS limits — you can make a preset stricter, never accidentally looser. Presets are maintained as convenient starting points; always confirm your firm's current rules, as prop firms change them without notice.


BUILT TO SURVIVE RESTARTS
--------------------------
Most panel EAs keep their risk state in memory. A VPS reconnection, a recompile or a timeframe change — and the "daily loss" counter silently resets to zero, exactly when you need it most.

TrendSync Assistant treats your ACCOUNT HISTORY as the single source of truth. On every initialization the daily anchor is rebuilt from the trade history itself, so the day's P/L and drawdown are correct even after any number of restarts. Locks persist. A heartbeat line at the bottom of the panel shows the Guardian's last check time and the day anchor — you can verify at a glance that the protection is alive.


PRECISION RISK ENGINE
----------------------
• Risk modes: % of Balance / Equity / Free Margin, fixed money, or fixed lots
• Position sizing via the platform's own profit calculation — exact for any symbol, any contract specification (no fragile tick-value formulas)
• Margin check and broker stops-level validation before any order is sent
• Minimum-lot handling: use the minimum lot when the requested risk is too small for it, or reject the trade — your choice


TRADE PANEL + CHART LINE TOOL
------------------------------
• One-click BUY / SELL with live prices
• Draggable Entry / SL / TP lines with live labels: lot size, money at risk, risk %, RR and target profit update as you drag
• Market and pending orders: place the entry line above or below price and the correct order type (stop / limit) is detected automatically
• RR lock: keep your reward ratio fixed while you adjust the stop
• Default SL distance from ATR — one click arms a complete, correctly sized setup
• Spread quality indicator (OK / Mid / High), classified against current ATR
• "Day:" line — your running daily result (including floating P/L) measured against the same anchor the Guardian uses
• Guard status line with a color progress bar of the daily limit consumed
• Optional confirmation dialogs for orders, flatten, panic and position actions


ON-CHART POSITION CONTROL BAR
------------------------------
Every open position gets a compact control bar on the chart:
• Live P/L badge
• BE — move stop to breakeven (with configurable offset)
• 25% / 50% / 75% — partial close of what is currently open
• REV — close and reverse the position
• X — close 100%


AUTOMATED POSITION MANAGEMENT
------------------------------
• Auto breakeven at a configurable R multiple
• ATR trailing stop with start level and minimum modification step
• Two partial take-profits at configurable R levels and volume percentages
• Optionally manages your MANUAL trades too (magic 0) — place a trade from the phone, the desktop EA manages it


GOOD TO KNOW
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• Works on any symbol and timeframe (Forex, metals, indices, crypto CFDs)
• Tested on hedging accounts (the standard for MT5 prop challenges)
• All panel actions are logged in the Experts tab with clear English messages — including the reason for every Guardian block
• Multi-chart safe: attach it to as many charts as you like; one instance is elected master for account-level actions

IMPORTANT — PLEASE READ BEFORE DOWNLOADING THE DEMO
This is an interactive utility. The MQL5 Market demo runs only in the Strategy Tester, where chart buttons and manual trading cannot work. To evaluate the product, please watch the screenshots and description carefully — the free demo cannot demonstrate the panel.

RISK NOTICE
The Guardian is a protection layer, not a guarantee. Extreme gaps or execution conditions can exceed any software's ability to close positions in time. No tool can make trading profitable by itself; this utility does not provide signals and makes no performance promises. Always test on a demo account first.
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The utility allows you to build different types of graphs: Seconds chart from 1 second to 86400 seconds Tick chart from 1 tick and above The volume chart Delta chart Renko chart Range chart Demo version of the utility https://www.mql5.com/ru/channels/clustersecond Built-in indicators for volumetric analysis: daily market profile and market profile of the selected timeframe, Cluster Search Imbalance VWAP Dynamic POC, VAH, VAL the profile depth of the market vertical volume with various display op
Corporate Report MT5
Pavel Verveyko
5 (1)
Utilities
The script displays info about the share's corporate reports and dividends. The data is downloaded from   investing.com : Report date Profit per share (EPS) Revenue Market capitalization Amount of dividends Date of payment of dividends Dividend income The product cannot be tested in the tester (since it is not possible to receive data from the Internet). Before launching:  Add 2   URL   https://ru.investing.com/earnings-calendar/Service/getCalendarFilteredData  and   https://ru.investing.com/di
Telegram Notify MT5
Kin Hang Tan
Utilities
Telegram Notify MT5 Telegram Notify MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/channel. It is useful for monitoring your MetaTrader 5 account by sending a notification to your particular Telegram chat/channel when someone/EA is placing trades, modifying order's TP/SL, closing trades and etc. This EA does not place any trade for your account. This EA also could be a convenient tool for monitoring other's EA trading activities or a tool for publishing your
Telegram ChartSnap MT5
Kin Hang Tan
5 (1)
Utilities
Telegram ChartSnap MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/group/channel. It will screen shot your MetaTrader 5 chart and send it to your dedicated Telegram chat/group/channel through a Telegram bot. The whole process will keep repeating based on a time cycle that predetermined by the user. It is a convenient tool for those who like to get access to their favorite system/dashboard that only available at MetaTrader Desktop. Beside that, trader can easi
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
Utilities
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Fast operation
Yong Tan
Utilities
Quick operation, quick purchase, sale, empty operation. Provide three buttons: Buy, Sell, empty. Buy: Quickly place more orders after clicking, default 1 hand, profit point and stop-loss point are 110 points, after successful order can be manually modified. Sell: Quickly place an empty order after clicking, default 1 hand, profit point and stop-loss point are 110 points, can be manually modified after the order is successful. Empty: Quickly clear all orders, including purchase and s
Price Data Record into EXCEL per Tick
Hao Zhang
Utilities
1. Record the price data for each Tick transaction. Data file contents: "Tick time", "ASK price", "BID price", "SPREAD SPREAD", "Tick quoted quantity". 2. Meanwhile, generate a quotation data file with a 1-minute period. Content of 1min data file: "ASK time", "ASK OPEN price", "ASK HIGH price", "ASK LOW price", "ASK CLOSE price", "BID time", "BID OPEN price", "BID HIGH price", "BID LOW price", "BID CLOSE price", "Tick quoted quantity". 3. Save all quotation data in one file every day, which is c
Mt5BridgeBinary
Leandro Sanchez Marino
Utilities
I automated its commercial strategies for use of binary in MT5 and with our Mt5BridgeBinary I sent the orders to its Binary account and I list: begin to operate this way of easy! The expert advisers are easy to form, to optimize and to realize hardiness tests; also in the test we can project its long-term profitability, that's why we have created Mt5BridgeBinary to connect its best strategies to Binary. Characteristics: - It can use so many strategies as I wished. (Expert Advisor). - He does
AnaliTick
Aleksandr Prozorov
Utilities
AnaliTIck is a financial instrument analysis and testing program based on the Metatrader5 platform. The object of analysis is the sequence of changes in the prices of Bid and Ask - ticks. The program may be useful to developers of scalping advisers and strategies, those who work on the news. When the program is loaded, an array of ticks for the financial instrument, on the chart of which the program is installed, is filled for the current period. The analyzed period is 4 trading days. On this pe
FiboPlusWaves MT5
Sergey Malysh
5 (1)
Utilities
FiboPlusWave Series products Ready-made trading system based on Elliott waves and Fibonacci retracement levels . It is simple and affordable. Display of the marking of Elliott waves (main or alternative option) on the chart. Construction of horizontal levels, support and resistance lines, a channel. Superposition of Fibonacci levels on waves 1, 3, 5, A Alert system (on-screen, E-Mail, Push notifications).    Features: without delving into the Elliott wave theory, you can immediately open one of
Xrade EA
Yao Maxime Kayi
Utilities
Xrade EA is an expert advisor as technical indicator. For short period trade it's the best for next previsions of the trend of the market. +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Very Important Our robot(data anylizer) does'nt take a trade procedure. If using only our robot you must take positions by yoursels +--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- The technical indiator provide for a given sma
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