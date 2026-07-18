Nemo Delta Volume Filter Buy Sell Pressure

Who is actually in control? Price tells you what happened. Volume pressure tells you who made it happen — and whether they are still pushing. Delta Volume Filter estimates buying versus selling pressure bar by bar and paints it as an intuitive colored histogram, so you can see conviction (or the lack of it) at a glance.

▶ WHAT IT DOES

The indicator combines Close Location Value (CLV) — where each bar closed within its range — with tick volume, producing a signed pressure estimate per bar:

GREEN-LEANING BARS — closes near the high on meaningful volume: buyers in control.

— closes near the high on meaningful volume: buyers in control. RED-LEANING BARS — closes near the low on meaningful volume: sellers in control.

— closes near the low on meaningful volume: sellers in control. FLAT / SMALL BARS — no dominant side: participation without conviction.

Reading it takes seconds: strong one-sided histograms confirm the move; shrinking or flipping histograms warn you the push is running out of fuel.

▶ KEY FEATURES

VSA-style logic adapted for FX/CFD — on decentralized markets there is no true order-flow feed, so this uses tick volume as a proxy and we SAY SO openly (see below). Most tools quietly pretend otherwise.

Smoothing control — from raw bar-by-bar pressure to a cleaner swing-level read.

Divergence-friendly — price making new highs while pressure fades is one of the oldest warnings in the book, and it is immediately visible here.

Any symbol, any timeframe. Lightweight separate-window design.

▶ INPUT PARAMETERS

Smoothing period — responsiveness vs stability of the pressure read.

Full color settings for positive/negative pressure.

▶ HOW TO USE IT

Confirm breakouts: a real break should come with a strong same-side pressure bar. A breakout on flat delta is suspect. Spot exhaustion: trend still printing new extremes while pressure bars shrink — tighten risk. Avoid fading strength: when one side is clearly pressing, standing in front of it is expensive. The histogram makes that pressure impossible to miss.

▶ WHAT IT IS — AND WHAT IT IS NOT

We build honest tools. This is an honest pressure estimate built on tick volume — NOT true exchange order flow, because that does not exist for spot FX/CFD, whatever anyone claims. A context tool, not a buy/sell signal, and no profit promise. DEMO included — test it before you buy.

▶ PART OF THE NEMOSYSTEMS FAMILY

Pairs naturally with Nemo Order Blocks and Nemo Supply Demand Zones: zones tell you WHERE to watch, Delta tells you WHO shows up when price gets there. See our profile.

▶ SUPPORT

Questions or suggestions? Leave a comment on this page — we answer. Free updates for all buyers.