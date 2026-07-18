Nemo Channel Rider RSI Adaptive Pullback Buys

Channel Rider RSI — adaptive pullback buys inside rising channels

Fixed RSI 30/70 levels fail in trends: a strong instrument never reaches 30, so you never buy the dip. Channel Rider RSI fixes that with a rolling-percentile RSI — it defines "oversold" from the asset's own recent behaviour, so the signal keeps working whether you trade a quiet blue-chip or a volatile index.

▶ THE THREE-FILTER ENTRY

1. Rising channel — linear-regression lines on highs and lows must both slope upward. No signals in downtrends or chop.
2. Pullback to base — price must trade back near the lower channel line, the high-probability discount zone.
3. Relative oversold — RSI at or below its lower rolling percentile (default 20th), i.e. cheap for this market right now.

▶ WHAT YOU GET

• Live channel drawn on the chart (base + top).
• Lime buy-arrow at qualifying pullbacks, with a stop below the last swing and a target at the channel top / 1.5R.
• Popup alerts on new signals.
• Adjustable RSI length, channel window, percentile lookback and threshold.

▶ TESTED, NOT PROMISED

Over a 2-year daily backtest on 17 markets it was the best all-round performer of our set — 46% hit rate and the highest aggregate return, with the cleanest results on Gold and large-cap Brazilian stocks (up to ~67% wins). Historical study numbers only; markets change and profit is never guaranteed. Treat every signal as a candidate, not a command.

▶ RECOMMENDED USE

Trade it only in confirmed uptrends, risk a fixed percentage per position, and respect the plotted stop.

▶ FAMILY

Part of the NemoSystems toolkit — check my profile for StatGuard, Order Blocks, Apex Trend, Market Structure and more.

Educational tool. Not financial advice. Past behaviour does not guarantee future results.

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Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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