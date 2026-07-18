Nemo Supply Demand Zones Reaction Areas

Where the next battle happens. Strong moves are born in quiet places: a tight consolidation, then an explosion. That base — where positions were quietly built before the move — is a supply or demand zone, and markets have a long memory for them. This indicator finds those bases automatically and projects the zones forward, so you plan your reactions in advance instead of chasing candles.

▶ WHAT IT DOES

The indicator detects consolidation bases that precede strong impulsive moves and plots them as forward-extended zones:

DEMAND ZONE — a base before a strong rally: the reference area where buyers proved themselves and may defend again.

— a base before a strong rally: the reference area where buyers proved themselves and may defend again. SUPPLY ZONE — a base before a strong drop: the area where sellers took over and may be waiting.

Zones are shaded subtly and extended to the right edge of the chart, turning "I feel like price might turn around here" into a marked, objective level decided by past behavior — not by hope.

▶ KEY FEATURES

Automatic base detection — consistent rules, every chart, every session. No more subjective rectangles.

Sensitivity control — demand only the strongest bases, or map the finer zones for lower-timeframe work.

Forward projection — zones extend into the future where you actually need them.

Clean, layered visuals — transparency and colors fully configurable; multiple zones stay readable.

Any symbol, any timeframe.

▶ INPUT PARAMETERS

Base detection sensitivity — how strict the consolidation + impulse criteria are.

Zone extension length.

Full color/transparency settings for supply and demand zones.

▶ HOW TO USE IT

Map zones on your context timeframe (D1/H4/H1 are the classic choices). Watch as price approaches a fresh zone — fresh, untested zones carry the most information. At the zone, demand confirmation from your own method before acting: rejection behavior, structure shift, pressure change. A zone that breaks cleanly often flips roles — old demand becomes new supply, and vice versa.

▶ WHAT IT IS — AND WHAT IT IS NOT

We build honest tools. This is a zone-mapping and context tool, not a signal generator. Zones are areas of interest, not promises of reversal, and we make no profit claim. We automate the mapping; the judgment stays yours. DEMO included — test it before you buy.

▶ PART OF THE NEMOSYSTEMS FAMILY

Pairs perfectly with Nemo Delta Volume Filter (who shows up at the zone) and Nemo Market Structure BOS CHoCH (what the trend is doing when price arrives). See our profile.

▶ SUPPORT

Questions or suggestions? Leave a comment on this page — we answer. Free updates for all buyers.