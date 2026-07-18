Nemo Delta Volume Filter Buy Sell Pressure

Who is actually in control? Price tells you what happened. Volume pressure tells you who made it happen — and whether they are still pushing. Delta Volume Filter estimates buying versus selling pressure bar by bar and paints it as an intuitive colored histogram, so you can see conviction (or the lack of it) at a glance.

▶ WHAT IT DOES

The indicator combines Close Location Value (CLV) — where each bar closed within its range — with tick volume, producing a signed pressure estimate per bar:

  • GREEN-LEANING BARS — closes near the high on meaningful volume: buyers in control.
  • RED-LEANING BARS — closes near the low on meaningful volume: sellers in control.
  • FLAT / SMALL BARS — no dominant side: participation without conviction.

Reading it takes seconds: strong one-sided histograms confirm the move; shrinking or flipping histograms warn you the push is running out of fuel.

▶ KEY FEATURES

  • VSA-style logic adapted for FX/CFD — on decentralized markets there is no true order-flow feed, so this uses tick volume as a proxy and we SAY SO openly (see below). Most tools quietly pretend otherwise.
  • Smoothing control — from raw bar-by-bar pressure to a cleaner swing-level read.
  • Divergence-friendly — price making new highs while pressure fades is one of the oldest warnings in the book, and it is immediately visible here.
  • Any symbol, any timeframe. Lightweight separate-window design.

▶ INPUT PARAMETERS

  • Smoothing period — responsiveness vs stability of the pressure read.
  • Full color settings for positive/negative pressure.

▶ HOW TO USE IT

  1. Confirm breakouts: a real break should come with a strong same-side pressure bar. A breakout on flat delta is suspect.
  2. Spot exhaustion: trend still printing new extremes while pressure bars shrink — tighten risk.
  3. Avoid fading strength: when one side is clearly pressing, standing in front of it is expensive. The histogram makes that pressure impossible to miss.

▶ WHAT IT IS — AND WHAT IT IS NOT

We build honest tools. This is an honest pressure estimate built on tick volume — NOT true exchange order flow, because that does not exist for spot FX/CFD, whatever anyone claims. A context tool, not a buy/sell signal, and no profit promise. DEMO included — test it before you buy.

▶ PART OF THE NEMOSYSTEMS FAMILY

Pairs naturally with Nemo Order Blocks and Nemo Supply Demand Zones: zones tell you WHERE to watch, Delta tells you WHO shows up when price gets there. See our profile.

▶ SUPPORT

Questions or suggestions? Leave a comment on this page — we answer. Free updates for all buyers.

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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5 (4)
Индикаторы
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4.41 (49)
Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Индикаторы
Ограниченное количество товаров по сниженной цене! Всего за 99 долларов! После покупки свяжитесь со мной, чтобы получить бонусный советник ORB Seeker EA и файлы с персонально оптимизированным набором функций. С уверенностью фиксируйте чистые вспышки активности во время сеансов! ORB Seeker MT5 — это профессиональный индикатор пробоя диапазона открытия (ORB), созданный для трейдеров, которым важны точность, простота, гибкость и понятная структура графика. Программа автоматически строит график пр
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5 (3)
Индикаторы
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Nemo Liquidity Levels Equal Highs and Lows
Nemuel De Souza Viana
Индикаторы
Where the stops are. Why does price so often spike just beyond an obvious high — and then reverse? Because that is where the orders sit. Clusters of stops above Equal Highs and below Equal Lows are pools of liquidity, and price is frequently drawn to them before the real move. This indicator maps those pools automatically, so you anticipate the sweep instead of being the sweep. WHAT IT DOES The indicator tracks swing highs and swing lows and marks the clustered reference levels where liquidity
Nemo Shadow Trap Reversal Exhaustion Wick Arrows
Nemuel De Souza Viana
Индикаторы
Shadow Trap Reversal — reversal arrows from exhaustion wicks and false breaks Most reversals leave the same fingerprint: the crowd pushes one last time, gets trapped, and price snaps back. Shadow Trap Reversal finds that fingerprint automatically and drops a clean arrow on your chart — no repainting on closed bars, no clutter. TWO PROVEN SIGNALS IN ONE TOOL • Exhaustion Wick — after a directional run of several candles, a bar rejects the trend with a wick longer than half its body and closes t
Nemo Channel Rider RSI Adaptive Pullback Buys
Nemuel De Souza Viana
Индикаторы
Channel Rider RSI — adaptive pullback buys inside rising channels Fixed RSI 30/70 levels fail in trends: a strong instrument never reaches 30, so you never buy the dip. Channel Rider RSI fixes that with a rolling-percentile RSI — it defines "oversold" from the asset's own recent behaviour, so the signal keeps working whether you trade a quiet blue-chip or a volatile index. THE THREE-FILTER ENTRY 1. Rising channel — linear-regression lines on highs and lows must both slope upward. No signals in
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