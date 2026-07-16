Nemo Statistical Bias Day of Week Win Rate

Does your market really lean bullish on Tuesdays? Stop guessing — measure it. Traders repeat weekday folklore for years without ever checking. Statistical Bias checks — on the actual history of the instrument on YOUR chart — and shows the result in a compact, always-visible panel.

▶ WHAT IT DOES

Over your chosen lookback, the indicator computes for each weekday (Monday to Friday) the percentage of days that closed up, and displays the full weekly profile in a clean panel — with today's weekday highlighted, so the relevant number is always in front of you.

  • THE LEAN — has this weekday historically closed bullish or bearish for this specific symbol?
  • THE CONTEXT — the whole week side by side, so you see which days carry a real tendency and which are coin flips.

Everything is computed from the symbol's own data, transparently. No curve-fit magic, no black box — descriptive statistics, honestly presented.

▶ KEY FEATURES

  • Per-symbol analysis — EURUSD's weekly personality is not XAUUSD's. Each chart gets its own real numbers.
  • Adjustable lookback — study the recent regime or the long-term character, and compare the two.
  • Today highlighted automatically — zero effort to find the number that matters right now.
  • Clean panel presentation, position and colors configurable.
  • Any symbol, any timeframe. Negligible CPU cost.

▶ INPUT PARAMETERS

  • Lookback depth — how many days of history feed the statistics.
  • Panel position and full color settings.

▶ HOW TO USE IT

  1. Load it on the instrument you trade and read its weekly profile once.
  2. Use the lean as a BACKGROUND weight: "this pair has closed up on 60% of Tuesdays" is one more small vote for long setups on Tuesday — never a reason to trade by itself.
  3. Re-check periodically: seasonal characters drift as market regimes change.

▶ WHAT IT IS — AND WHAT IT IS NOT

We build honest tools. This is descriptive seasonality — a measurement of historical frequency, not a forecast and not a guarantee. Past tendency does not predict tomorrow, and we make no profit claim. What we promise is honest arithmetic on real data, so YOU can judge. Use it as a soft bias filter alongside your own analysis. DEMO included — test it before you buy.

▶ PART OF THE NEMOSYSTEMS FAMILY

Combine with Nemo Quattro Semafori for live multi-timeframe directional context on top of the historical lean. See our profile for the full toolkit.

▶ SUPPORT

Questions or suggestions? Leave a comment on this page — we answer. Free updates for all buyers.

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The  UZFX {SSS} Scalping Smart Signals v4.0 MT5  is a Non Repaint high-performance trading indicator designed for Scalpers, Day Traders, and Swing Traders  who demand accurate, real-time signals in fast-moving markets. Developed by  (UZFX-LABS) , this indicator combines price action analysis, trend confirmation, and smart filtering to generate high-probability  buy and sell signals, Warning Signals, and Trend Continuation Opportunities across all currency pairs and timeframes.  Stop second-guess
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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Precision Spike Detector V3 – Institutional-Grade AI Trading System Attention: The price increases by US$50 for every 10 purchases.  Final price: US$599 Precision Spike Detector V3   is a   state-of-the-art, institutional-grade market analysis system   for   MetaTrader 5 , designed to detect   high-probability market movements   in synthetic indices such as   Boom, Crash, GainX, and PainX . After purchase, please contact me through the MQL5 messaging system to receive the order management tool
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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FX Power: Analyze Currency Strength for Smarter Trading Decisions Overview FX Power is your go-to tool for understanding the real strength of currencies and Gold in any market condition. By identifying strong currencies to buy and weak ones to sell, FX Power simplifies trading decisions and uncovers high-probability opportunities. Whether you’re looking to follow trends or anticipate reversals using extreme delta values, this tool adapts seamlessly to your trading style. Don’t just trade—trade
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PZ TRADING SLU
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Effortless trading: non-repainting indicator for accurate price reversals This indicator detects price reversals in a zig-zag fashion, using only price action analysis and a donchian channel. It has been specifically designed for short-term trading, without repainting or backpainting at all. It is a fantastic tool for shrewd traders aiming to increase the timing of their operations. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade It provides
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Nemo StatGuard Volatility Regime Filter
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Trade only when conditions are normal. Most losing trades are not bad ideas — they are good ideas executed in the wrong volatility regime. StatGuard exists to answer one question before every trade: is this market behaving normally right now, or has it left its statistical range? WHAT IT DOES StatGuard continuously reads two objective conditions and gives you a clear verdict on a compact chart panel: SPEED SHOCK — the current bar's range is far above its own historical baseline: an abnormal bu
Nemo Order Blocks Institutional Zones
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The last candle before the move, highlighted — automatically. Order blocks are one of the most-watched concepts in Smart Money and price-action trading: the last opposing candle before an impulsive move, marking where large orders were likely filled. Drawing them by hand is slow, subjective and inconsistent. This tool maps them with the same rules, on every chart, every time. WHAT IT DOES Nemo Order Blocks scans price action and plots two kinds of zones, extended forward so you can watch price
Nemo Apex Trend Analyzer Non Repaint Bias
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Trend, volatility and timing in one clean read. Every trend trader juggles the same three questions: which way is the market leaning, is price overstretched, and where would a sensible stop go? Apex Trend Analyzer answers all three on a single chart — with a non-repainting arrow that marks the exact bar where conditions aligned. WHAT IT DOES TREND DIRECTION — read from a fast/slow moving-average relationship (EMA or SMA, fully selectable). Always visible, never ambiguous. VOLATILITY CONTEXT —
Nemo Quattro Semafori Timeframe Trend Consensus
Nemuel De Souza Viana
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Four timeframes, one traffic light. The oldest edge in trading is also the most ignored: trade WITH the alignment of timeframes, not against it. The problem is that checking four charts before every trade is slow — and by the time you have flipped through them, the moment is gone. Quattro Semafori ("four traffic lights") reads the trend on FOUR timeframes simultaneously and shows the result as one simple panel. WHAT IT DOES Each of the four timeframes you choose gets its own LONG or SHORT read
Nemo Choppy Market Filter Trend vs Chop ADX
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Know when NOT to trade. Ask any experienced trader where their money leaks: it is rarely the big losing trade. It is the slow bleed of a dozen small stops taken inside a range, fighting a market that was going nowhere. The Choppy Market Filter has one job: tell you, objectively, when the market is trendless — so you stop paying the chop tax. WHAT IT DOES Using trend-strength logic (ADX-based), the filter continuously classifies conditions: CHOPPY / RANGE — trend strength below your threshold.
Nemo Delta Volume Filter Buy Sell Pressure
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Who is actually in control? Price tells you what happened. Volume pressure tells you who made it happen — and whether they are still pushing. Delta Volume Filter estimates buying versus selling pressure bar by bar and paints it as an intuitive colored histogram, so you can see conviction (or the lack of it) at a glance. WHAT IT DOES The indicator combines Close Location Value (CLV) — where each bar closed within its range — with tick volume, producing a signed pressure estimate per bar: GREEN-
Nemo Market Structure BOS CHoCH Auto Marker
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Smart Money structure, marked for you. Break of Structure and Change of Character are the backbone of price-action and SMC analysis: as long as the market prints higher highs, the uptrend is alive; the first break the other way changes the story. Every SMC trader draws these levels — usually by hand, slowly, and each one slightly differently. This tool does it automatically, consistently, on every chart. WHAT IT DOES The indicator auto-detects swing highs and swing lows in real time and labels
Nemo FVG Detector Fair Value Gaps
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Fair Value Gaps, marked in real time. When price moves so fast that it leaves a gap between candle ranges, it leaves something behind: an imbalance — a zone where one side never got to transact. Fair Value Gaps are among the most-watched objects in modern price-action trading, because price so often returns to "rebalance" them. Finding them by eye across timeframes is tedious. This tool marks every one, live. WHAT IT DOES The detector scans each new three-candle sequence and plots: BULLISH FVG
Nemo Supply Demand Zones Reaction Areas
Nemuel De Souza Viana
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Where the next battle happens. Strong moves are born in quiet places: a tight consolidation, then an explosion. That base — where positions were quietly built before the move — is a supply or demand zone, and markets have a long memory for them. This indicator finds those bases automatically and projects the zones forward, so you plan your reactions in advance instead of chasing candles. WHAT IT DOES The indicator detects consolidation bases that precede strong impulsive moves and plots them a
Nemo Liquidity Levels Equal Highs and Lows
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Where the stops are. Why does price so often spike just beyond an obvious high — and then reverse? Because that is where the orders sit. Clusters of stops above Equal Highs and below Equal Lows are pools of liquidity, and price is frequently drawn to them before the real move. This indicator maps those pools automatically, so you anticipate the sweep instead of being the sweep. WHAT IT DOES The indicator tracks swing highs and swing lows and marks the clustered reference levels where liquidity
Nemo Shadow Trap Reversal Exhaustion Wick Arrows
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Shadow Trap Reversal — reversal arrows from exhaustion wicks and false breaks Most reversals leave the same fingerprint: the crowd pushes one last time, gets trapped, and price snaps back. Shadow Trap Reversal finds that fingerprint automatically and drops a clean arrow on your chart — no repainting on closed bars, no clutter. TWO PROVEN SIGNALS IN ONE TOOL • Exhaustion Wick — after a directional run of several candles, a bar rejects the trend with a wick longer than half its body and closes t
Nemo Channel Rider RSI Adaptive Pullback Buys
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Channel Rider RSI — adaptive pullback buys inside rising channels Fixed RSI 30/70 levels fail in trends: a strong instrument never reaches 30, so you never buy the dip. Channel Rider RSI fixes that with a rolling-percentile RSI — it defines "oversold" from the asset's own recent behaviour, so the signal keeps working whether you trade a quiet blue-chip or a volatile index. THE THREE-FILTER ENTRY 1. Rising channel — linear-regression lines on highs and lows must both slope upward. No signals in
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