Nemo StatGuard Volatility Regime Filter

Trade only when conditions are normal. Most losing trades are not bad ideas — they are good ideas executed in the wrong volatility regime. StatGuard exists to answer one question before every trade: is this market behaving normally right now, or has it left its statistical range?

▶ WHAT IT DOES

StatGuard continuously reads two objective conditions and gives you a clear verdict on a compact chart panel:

  • SPEED SHOCK — the current bar's range is far above its own historical baseline: an abnormal burst of speed where spreads widen, slippage grows and whipsaw risk spikes.
  • ABNORMAL VOLATILITY REGIME — short-term ATR stretched versus its long-term norm: the market has left its usual behavior.

When either condition fires, the panel shows STAND ASIDE. Otherwise it shows TRADE OK. One glance tells you whether your usual playbook applies — before you commit money.

▶ KEY FEATURES

  • Adaptive to each instrument — the baseline is built from the symbol's own history, not fixed magic numbers. Gold, indices, FX pairs and crypto each get their own norm.
  • Works on any symbol and any timeframe.
  • Compact corner dashboard: Speed, Vol Regime and the verdict at a glance. Position and colors configurable, no chart clutter.
  • Non-repainting: it reads closed statistical data and never redraws history.
  • Pairs with ANY strategy — trend following, mean reversion, breakout, SMC. It does not replace your method; it protects it.
  • Fully auditable rule — every input is adjustable, nothing is a black box.

▶ INPUT PARAMETERS

  • Lookback window — how much history builds the statistical baseline.
  • Deviation threshold — how far the market must stretch to be flagged as abnormal.
  • Panel position and full color settings.

▶ HOW TO USE IT

  1. Drop StatGuard on the chart you trade.
  2. Before every entry, check the panel.
  3. TRADE OK — proceed with your setup as usual.
  4. STAND ASIDE — reduce size, widen stops, or simply skip the trade. Abnormal regimes are where most systems break.

▶ WHAT IT IS — AND WHAT IT IS NOT

We build honest tools. StatGuard is a permission and context filter. It is NOT a signal generator, it does not predict direction, and it makes no profit promise — the rule is fully auditable and the decision is always yours. DEMO included — test it before you buy.

▶ PART OF THE NEMOSYSTEMS FAMILY

NemoSystems indicators share one philosophy: measure what is actually happening, show it clearly, claim nothing that cannot be proven. Check our profile for the full toolkit (trend, structure, volume, liquidity).

▶ SUPPORT

Questions or suggestions? Leave a comment on this page — we answer. Free updates for all buyers.

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The last candle before the move, highlighted — automatically. Order blocks are one of the most-watched concepts in Smart Money and price-action trading: the last opposing candle before an impulsive move, marking where large orders were likely filled. Drawing them by hand is slow, subjective and inconsistent. This tool maps them with the same rules, on every chart, every time. WHAT IT DOES Nemo Order Blocks scans price action and plots two kinds of zones, extended forward so you can watch price
Nemo Apex Trend Analyzer Non Repaint Bias
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Trend, volatility and timing in one clean read. Every trend trader juggles the same three questions: which way is the market leaning, is price overstretched, and where would a sensible stop go? Apex Trend Analyzer answers all three on a single chart — with a non-repainting arrow that marks the exact bar where conditions aligned. WHAT IT DOES TREND DIRECTION — read from a fast/slow moving-average relationship (EMA or SMA, fully selectable). Always visible, never ambiguous. VOLATILITY CONTEXT —
Nemo Quattro Semafori Timeframe Trend Consensus
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Four timeframes, one traffic light. The oldest edge in trading is also the most ignored: trade WITH the alignment of timeframes, not against it. The problem is that checking four charts before every trade is slow — and by the time you have flipped through them, the moment is gone. Quattro Semafori ("four traffic lights") reads the trend on FOUR timeframes simultaneously and shows the result as one simple panel. WHAT IT DOES Each of the four timeframes you choose gets its own LONG or SHORT read
Nemo Choppy Market Filter Trend vs Chop ADX
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Know when NOT to trade. Ask any experienced trader where their money leaks: it is rarely the big losing trade. It is the slow bleed of a dozen small stops taken inside a range, fighting a market that was going nowhere. The Choppy Market Filter has one job: tell you, objectively, when the market is trendless — so you stop paying the chop tax. WHAT IT DOES Using trend-strength logic (ADX-based), the filter continuously classifies conditions: CHOPPY / RANGE — trend strength below your threshold.
Nemo Statistical Bias Day of Week Win Rate
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Does your market really lean bullish on Tuesdays? Stop guessing — measure it. Traders repeat weekday folklore for years without ever checking. Statistical Bias checks — on the actual history of the instrument on YOUR chart — and shows the result in a compact, always-visible panel. WHAT IT DOES Over your chosen lookback, the indicator computes for each weekday (Monday to Friday) the percentage of days that closed up , and displays the full weekly profile in a clean panel — with today's weekday
Nemo Delta Volume Filter Buy Sell Pressure
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Who is actually in control? Price tells you what happened. Volume pressure tells you who made it happen — and whether they are still pushing. Delta Volume Filter estimates buying versus selling pressure bar by bar and paints it as an intuitive colored histogram, so you can see conviction (or the lack of it) at a glance. WHAT IT DOES The indicator combines Close Location Value (CLV) — where each bar closed within its range — with tick volume, producing a signed pressure estimate per bar: GREEN-
Nemo Market Structure BOS CHoCH Auto Marker
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Smart Money structure, marked for you. Break of Structure and Change of Character are the backbone of price-action and SMC analysis: as long as the market prints higher highs, the uptrend is alive; the first break the other way changes the story. Every SMC trader draws these levels — usually by hand, slowly, and each one slightly differently. This tool does it automatically, consistently, on every chart. WHAT IT DOES The indicator auto-detects swing highs and swing lows in real time and labels
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Fair Value Gaps, marked in real time. When price moves so fast that it leaves a gap between candle ranges, it leaves something behind: an imbalance — a zone where one side never got to transact. Fair Value Gaps are among the most-watched objects in modern price-action trading, because price so often returns to "rebalance" them. Finding them by eye across timeframes is tedious. This tool marks every one, live. WHAT IT DOES The detector scans each new three-candle sequence and plots: BULLISH FVG
Nemo Supply Demand Zones Reaction Areas
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Where the next battle happens. Strong moves are born in quiet places: a tight consolidation, then an explosion. That base — where positions were quietly built before the move — is a supply or demand zone, and markets have a long memory for them. This indicator finds those bases automatically and projects the zones forward, so you plan your reactions in advance instead of chasing candles. WHAT IT DOES The indicator detects consolidation bases that precede strong impulsive moves and plots them a
Nemo Liquidity Levels Equal Highs and Lows
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Where the stops are. Why does price so often spike just beyond an obvious high — and then reverse? Because that is where the orders sit. Clusters of stops above Equal Highs and below Equal Lows are pools of liquidity, and price is frequently drawn to them before the real move. This indicator maps those pools automatically, so you anticipate the sweep instead of being the sweep. WHAT IT DOES The indicator tracks swing highs and swing lows and marks the clustered reference levels where liquidity
Nemo Shadow Trap Reversal Exhaustion Wick Arrows
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Shadow Trap Reversal — reversal arrows from exhaustion wicks and false breaks Most reversals leave the same fingerprint: the crowd pushes one last time, gets trapped, and price snaps back. Shadow Trap Reversal finds that fingerprint automatically and drops a clean arrow on your chart — no repainting on closed bars, no clutter. TWO PROVEN SIGNALS IN ONE TOOL • Exhaustion Wick — after a directional run of several candles, a bar rejects the trend with a wick longer than half its body and closes t
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