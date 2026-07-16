Nemo Order Blocks Institutional Zones

The last candle before the move, highlighted — automatically. Order blocks are one of the most-watched concepts in Smart Money and price-action trading: the last opposing candle before an impulsive move, marking where large orders were likely filled. Drawing them by hand is slow, subjective and inconsistent. This tool maps them with the same rules, on every chart, every time.

▶ WHAT IT DOES

Nemo Order Blocks scans price action and plots two kinds of zones, extended forward so you can watch price react:

BULLISH ORDER BLOCKS (DEMAND) — the last bearish candle before a strong impulsive rally: the reference area where buyers previously stepped in.

— the last bearish candle before a strong impulsive rally: the reference area where buyers previously stepped in. BEARISH ORDER BLOCKS (SUPPLY) — the last bullish candle before a strong impulsive drop: the area where sellers took control.

▶ KEY FEATURES

Fully automatic detection — no manual drawing, no subjectivity, no missed zones.

Adjustable swing sensitivity — you decide how aggressive a move must be before its origin qualifies. Fewer, higher-quality zones instead of noise.

Adjustable zone depth and forward extension.

Clean visual design — soft shading and thin borders. Your chart stays readable even with several zones active.

Non-repainting zone logic — once a block is confirmed by the impulsive move, it stays where it was detected.

Any symbol, any timeframe — FX, gold, indices, crypto, stocks.

▶ INPUT PARAMETERS

Swing sensitivity — minimum strength of the move that validates a block.

Zone depth and extension settings.

Full color and transparency settings for bullish and bearish zones.

▶ HOW TO USE IT

Apply to your working timeframe (many traders map zones on H4/H1 and execute on M15/M5). Wait for price to return to a marked zone. Demand your own confirmation — a rejection candle, a structure shift, a momentum read — before acting. Fresh, untested zones carry the most information; zones broken violently lose relevance.

▶ WHAT IT IS — AND WHAT IT IS NOT

We build honest tools. This is a zone-mapping tool for discretionary traders — NOT a buy/sell signal system, and it makes no profit promise. It automates the tedious, error-prone part (finding and drawing the zones) so you can focus on the decision. DEMO included — test it before you buy.

▶ PART OF THE NEMOSYSTEMS FAMILY

Works beautifully with Nemo Market Structure BOS CHoCH (trend structure), Nemo FVG Detector (imbalances) and Nemo Liquidity Levels (stop pools) — the complete SMC mapping stack. See our profile.

▶ SUPPORT

Questions or suggestions? Leave a comment on this page — we answer. Free updates for all buyers.