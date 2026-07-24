MA Gold M15 - High Speed Gold XAUUSD M15 Tick Scalping EA with Bollinger Bands Breakout and ATR Filter

■ Overview

MA Gold M15 is an automated trading robot built on a Bollinger Bands and RSI breakout Tick Scalping strategy for XAUUSD Gold on the M15 timeframe. It analyzes price momentum and enters high probability trades with tight risk control.

■ Key Features

Zero Martingale Zero Grid Zero Averaging Down: Strictly limits open exposure to 1 position at a time, eliminating catastrophic account loss risks.

Multi Layered Momentum Confirmation: Combines Bollinger Bands breakout with RSI 50 line alignment to filter out fake breakouts.

Ultra Tight Stop Loss and High Speed Trailing Stop: Protects trades with an 8 pips Stop Loss and begins trailing profit after just 3 pips in profit.

■ Trading Strategy

Core Strategy: 20 period Bollinger Bands breakout combined with RSI 50 line momentum filtering.

Entry Condition: Evaluated within 10 seconds of a new M15 bar. Places Buy order when close breaks above upper band with RSI above 50, or Sell order when close breaks below lower band with RSI below 50.

Risk Management: Precalculated 8 pips SL and 44 pips TP targets. Free margin check is executed prior to order placement to prevent margin errors.

■ Recommended Setup

Currency Pair: XAUUSD Gold Only

Timeframe: M15 15 Minute

Minimum Deposit: 100 USD

Recommended Deposit: 250 USD or more

Broker: Low spread RAW ECN account recommended

Other: A 24 7 low latency VPS is strongly recommended for fast execution.

■ Input Parameters

InpMagic: Unique EA identification number Default 888444

InpLotSize: Fixed trading lot size Default 0.01

InpAtrPeriod: ATR calculation period Default 14

InpRsiPeriod: RSI calculation period Default 14

InpBandsPeriod: Bollinger Bands period Default 20

InpBandsDev: Bollinger Bands deviation Default 2.0

InpSL_Pips: Stop Loss distance Default 8 pips

InpTP_Pips: Take Profit distance Default 44 pips

InpTrailingStart: Trailing stop start distance Default 3 pips

InpTrailingStep: Trailing stop step Default 1 pip

InpTimeoutSeconds: Entry evaluation window in seconds Default 10 seconds

■ Who is this for?

Traders seeking high speed scalping on Gold with tight risk parameters.

Traders who prefer small stop loss distances and high reward to risk ratios.

Traders looking for a clean single position trading strategy without grid or martingale risks.

■ Disclaimer

Performance may vary depending on market conditions and efficiency may decrease during low volatility periods.

Past backtest results do not guarantee future live trading profits.

Please test thoroughly on a demo account first to evaluate your broker execution speed and spread behavior.

The price will increase for every 5 copies sold.