Gold Twin M15

  • Experts
  • Masao Kano
    Masao Kano

    Masao Kano

    こんにちは 、prop トレーダーのma62です
    FMTO、5%ers、fintokei、funded next、funding pips　稼働中
    ①EA名を変更　②MNを変更　③マーチン、ナンピンの使用禁止
    1 topic
  • Version: 3.0
  • Updated: 24 July 2026
  • Activations: 10
GOLD TWIN M15 - High Precision Gold XAUUSD M15 Trend Follower 50 SMA Trend Filter 48 Donchian Breakout EA
■ Overview
GOLD TWIN M15 is an automated trading robot built on a Trend Following Breakout strategy designed for XAUUSD Gold on the M15 timeframe. By combining a 50 period SMA trend filter with a 48 period Donchian Channel breakout mechanism, this EA captures high risk reward performance with minimal drawdown.
■ Key Features
Zero Martingale Zero Grid Zero Averaging Down: Strictly caps orders and positions to 1 trade at a time, eliminating account blowout risks.
50 SMA Trend Filter and Weekend Risk Protection: Places Buy Stop only above 50 SMA and Sell Stop below. Automatically purges unfilled orders on Friday evenings.
High Precision Trailing Stop: Trailing stop automatically tracks market price to secure profits rapidly as the trend moves in your favor.
■ Trading Strategy
Core Strategy: 50 SMA trend identification paired with a 48 period Donchian Channel breakout system.
Entry Condition: Evaluated within 10 seconds of a new M15 bar. Places Buy Stop at 48 bar High if price is above 50 SMA, or Sell Stop at 48 bar Low if price is below 50 SMA.
Risk Management: Strict SL and high TP targets. Dynamically calculates free margin prior to order placement to prevent margin call rejections.
■ Recommended Setup
Currency Pair: XAUUSD Gold Only
Timeframe: M15 15 Minute
Minimum Deposit: 100 USD
Recommended Deposit: 250 USD or more
Broker: Low spread ECN account recommended
Other: A 24 7 low latency VPS is strongly recommended.
■ Input Parameters
InpMagic: Unique EA identification number Default 3125
InpFixedLot: Fixed trading lot size Default 0.01
InpRiskPercent: Account risk percentage setting Default 7.0 percent
InpDonchianPeriod: Donchian channel lookback period Default 48
InpFixedSL_Points: Stop Loss distance Default 850 points
InpFixedTP_Points: Take Profit distance Default 3164 points
InpTrailTrigger_Pts: Trailing stop trigger distance Default 50 points
InpTrailDistance_Pts: Trailing stop trail gap Default 20 points
InpExpirationHours: Expiration hours for unfilled pending orders Default 41 hours
■ Who is this for?
Traders aiming to capture large trend expansion moves on Gold with high risk to reward ratios.
Traders who want to avoid the anxiety of holding floating drawdown from grid strategies.
Traders seeking a smart EA equipped with automatic weekend risk purge and tight profit protection.
■ Disclaimer
Performance may vary depending on market conditions and efficiency may decline during tight sideways consolidation.
Past backtest results do not guarantee future live trading profits.
Please test thoroughly on a demo account first to evaluate your broker execution speed and spread behavior.
The price will increase for every 5 copies sold.
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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