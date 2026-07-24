MA Lizard M5 - High Precision Gold XAUUSD M5 Momentum Scalping EA with MACD and RSI Alignment

■ Overview

MA Lizard M5 is an automated trading robot built on a MACD and RSI momentum scalping strategy for XAUUSD Gold on the M5 timeframe. It detects short term price acceleration and enters high probability trades with strict risk management.

■ Key Features

Zero Martingale Zero Grid Zero Averaging Down: Strictly limits open exposure to 1 position at a time, eliminating account blowout risks.

Triple Momentum Confirmation: Evaluates MACD signal crossover, line slope, and RSI 50 line alignment to filter out market noise.

Fast Trailing Stop Function: Automatically trails Stop Loss once profit reaches 5 pips to lock in profits securely.

■ Trading Strategy

Core Strategy: MACD 12 26 9 slope and signal crossover paired with RSI 14 50 line momentum filtering.

Entry Condition: Evaluated within 10 seconds of a new M5 bar. Places Buy order when MACD main line is above signal line and rising with RSI above 50, or Sell order when MACD main line is below signal line and falling with RSI below 50.

Risk Management: Precalculated SL and TP applied immediately upon entry. Free margin check is executed prior to order placement to prevent execution errors.

■ Recommended Setup

Currency Pair: XAUUSD Gold Only

Timeframe: M5 5 Minute

Minimum Deposit: 100 USD

Recommended Deposit: 250 USD or more

Broker: Low spread RAW ECN account recommended

Other: A 24 7 low latency VPS is strongly recommended for precise execution.

■ Input Parameters

InpMagic: Unique EA identification number Default 333444

InpLotSize: Fixed trading lot size Default 0.01

InpMacdFast: MACD Fast EMA Default 12

InpMacdSlow: MACD Slow EMA Default 26

InpMacdSig: MACD Signal SMA Default 9

InpRsiPeriod: RSI calculation period Default 14

InpTP_Pips: Take Profit distance Default 13.5 pips

InpSL_Pips: Stop Loss distance Default 50.0 pips

InpTrailingStart: Trailing stop start distance Default 5.0 pips

InpTrailingStep: Trailing stop step Default 2.0 pips

InpTimeoutSeconds: Entry evaluation window in seconds Default 10 seconds

■ Who is this for?

Traders seeking high precision momentum scalping on Gold with single position management.

Traders who prefer to avoid the floating drawdown stress of grid or martingale strategies.

Traders looking for disciplined risk control with fast trailing stops.

■ Disclaimer

Performance may vary depending on market conditions and efficiency may decline during tight sideways consolidation.

Past backtest results do not guarantee future live trading profits.

Please test thoroughly on a demo account first to evaluate your broker execution speed and spread behavior.

The price will increase for every 5 copies sold.