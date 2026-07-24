MA Lizard

  • Experts
  • Masao Kano
    Masao Kano

    Masao Kano

    こんにちは 、prop トレーダーのma62です
    FMTO、5%ers、fintokei、funded next、funding pips　稼働中
    ①EA名を変更　②MNを変更　③マーチン、ナンピンの使用禁止
    1 topic
  • Version: 4.0
  • Updated: 24 July 2026
  • Activations: 10
MA Lizard M5 - High Precision Gold XAUUSD M5 Momentum Scalping EA with MACD and RSI Alignment
■ Overview
MA Lizard M5 is an automated trading robot built on a MACD and RSI momentum scalping strategy for XAUUSD Gold on the M5 timeframe. It detects short term price acceleration and enters high probability trades with strict risk management.
■ Key Features
Zero Martingale Zero Grid Zero Averaging Down: Strictly limits open exposure to 1 position at a time, eliminating account blowout risks.
Triple Momentum Confirmation: Evaluates MACD signal crossover, line slope, and RSI 50 line alignment to filter out market noise.
Fast Trailing Stop Function: Automatically trails Stop Loss once profit reaches 5 pips to lock in profits securely.
■ Trading Strategy
Core Strategy: MACD 12 26 9 slope and signal crossover paired with RSI 14 50 line momentum filtering.
Entry Condition: Evaluated within 10 seconds of a new M5 bar. Places Buy order when MACD main line is above signal line and rising with RSI above 50, or Sell order when MACD main line is below signal line and falling with RSI below 50.
Risk Management: Precalculated SL and TP applied immediately upon entry. Free margin check is executed prior to order placement to prevent execution errors.
■ Recommended Setup
Currency Pair: XAUUSD Gold Only
Timeframe: M5 5 Minute
Minimum Deposit: 100 USD
Recommended Deposit: 250 USD or more
Broker: Low spread RAW ECN account recommended
Other: A 24 7 low latency VPS is strongly recommended for precise execution.
■ Input Parameters
InpMagic: Unique EA identification number Default 333444
InpLotSize: Fixed trading lot size Default 0.01
InpMacdFast: MACD Fast EMA Default 12
InpMacdSlow: MACD Slow EMA Default 26
InpMacdSig: MACD Signal SMA Default 9
InpRsiPeriod: RSI calculation period Default 14
InpTP_Pips: Take Profit distance Default 13.5 pips
InpSL_Pips: Stop Loss distance Default 50.0 pips
InpTrailingStart: Trailing stop start distance Default 5.0 pips
InpTrailingStep: Trailing stop step Default 2.0 pips
InpTimeoutSeconds: Entry evaluation window in seconds Default 10 seconds
■ Who is this for?
Traders seeking high precision momentum scalping on Gold with single position management.
Traders who prefer to avoid the floating drawdown stress of grid or martingale strategies.
Traders looking for disciplined risk control with fast trailing stops.
■ Disclaimer
Performance may vary depending on market conditions and efficiency may decline during tight sideways consolidation.
Past backtest results do not guarantee future live trading profits.
Please test thoroughly on a demo account first to evaluate your broker execution speed and spread behavior.
The price will increase for every 5 copies sold.
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Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
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Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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