QuantStrict M15

  • Experts
  • Masao Kano
    Masao Kano

    Masao Kano

    こんにちは 、prop トレーダーのma62です
    FMTO、5%ers、fintokei、funded next、funding pips　稼働中
    ①EA名を変更　②MNを変更　③マーチン、ナンピンの使用禁止
    1 topic
  • Version: 2.0
  • Updated: 24 July 2026
  • Activations: 10
QuantStrict M15 - High Performance USDJPY M15 Pullback EA with 200 EMA Filter RSI Entry and Time Based Exit
■ Overview
QuantStrict M15 is an automated trading robot engineered for USDJPY on the M15 timeframe. By combining a 200 EMA trend filter with RSI pullback detection during late NY market hours, this EA achieves an Out of Sample Profit Factor of 2.34 with minimal drawdown.
■ Key Features
Zero Martingale Zero Grid Zero Averaging Down: Strictly limits exposure to 1 position at a time, eliminating catastrophic account loss risks.
200 EMA Trend Filter and RSI Pullback Detection: Buys only when price is above the 200 EMA and RSI drops to 45 or lower, capturing high probability dip entries.
2 Hour Time Based Exit and Equity Safety Stop: Automatically closes positions after 8 bars 2 hours to avoid drag, and includes a mandatory equity safety limit at 20 percent.
■ Trading Strategy
Core Strategy: 200 EMA trend following combined with late NY session RSI dip buying.
Entry Condition: Evaluated at the start of a new M15 bar. Places Buy order when previous Close is above 200 EMA and RSI is 45 or lower at server hour 21.
Risk Management: Precalculated 25 pips SL and 35 pips TP targets. Free margin check is executed prior to order placement to prevent margin call rejections.
■ Recommended Setup
Currency Pair: USDJPY Only
Timeframe: M15 15 Minute
Minimum Deposit: 100 USD
Recommended Deposit: 250 USD or more
Broker: Low spread ECN account recommended
Other: A 24 7 low latency VPS is strongly recommended for fast execution.
■ Input Parameters
InpLotSize: Fixed trading lot size Default 0.01
InpMagicNumber: Unique EA identification number Default 999100
InpEquitySafetyLevel: Equity safety stop level Default 0.20
InpServerHour: Entry server hour Default 21
InpRsiPeriod: RSI calculation period Default 14
InpRsiMax: RSI pullback threshold Default 45.0
InpEmaPeriod: Trend filter EMA period Default 200
InpMaxHoldBars: Time based exit max bars Default 8 bars
InpStopLossPips: Stop Loss distance Default 25.0 pips
InpTakeProfitPips: Take Profit distance Default 35.0 pips
InpTrailingStart: Trailing stop start distance Default 15.0 pips
■ Who is this for?
Traders seeking a robust USDJPY pullback strategy with a proven Out of Sample Profit Factor.
Traders who prefer time based exits to avoid holding floating losses for prolonged periods.
Traders looking for disciplined risk management without grid or martingale exposure.
■ Disclaimer
Performance may vary depending on market conditions and efficiency may decline during strong downtrends or tight consolidation.
Past backtest results do not guarantee future live trading profits.
Please test thoroughly on a demo account first to evaluate your broker execution speed and spread behavior.
The price will increase for every 5 copies sold.
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
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4.64 (47)
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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TICK STACK LTD
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
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Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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5 (27)
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
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SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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