QuantStrict M15 - High Performance USDJPY M15 Pullback EA with 200 EMA Filter RSI Entry and Time Based Exit

■ Overview

QuantStrict M15 is an automated trading robot engineered for USDJPY on the M15 timeframe. By combining a 200 EMA trend filter with RSI pullback detection during late NY market hours, this EA achieves an Out of Sample Profit Factor of 2.34 with minimal drawdown.

■ Key Features

Zero Martingale Zero Grid Zero Averaging Down: Strictly limits exposure to 1 position at a time, eliminating catastrophic account loss risks.

200 EMA Trend Filter and RSI Pullback Detection: Buys only when price is above the 200 EMA and RSI drops to 45 or lower, capturing high probability dip entries.

2 Hour Time Based Exit and Equity Safety Stop: Automatically closes positions after 8 bars 2 hours to avoid drag, and includes a mandatory equity safety limit at 20 percent.

■ Trading Strategy

Core Strategy: 200 EMA trend following combined with late NY session RSI dip buying.

Entry Condition: Evaluated at the start of a new M15 bar. Places Buy order when previous Close is above 200 EMA and RSI is 45 or lower at server hour 21.

Risk Management: Precalculated 25 pips SL and 35 pips TP targets. Free margin check is executed prior to order placement to prevent margin call rejections.

■ Recommended Setup

Currency Pair: USDJPY Only

Timeframe: M15 15 Minute

Minimum Deposit: 100 USD

Recommended Deposit: 250 USD or more

Broker: Low spread ECN account recommended

Other: A 24 7 low latency VPS is strongly recommended for fast execution.

■ Input Parameters

InpLotSize: Fixed trading lot size Default 0.01

InpMagicNumber: Unique EA identification number Default 999100

InpEquitySafetyLevel: Equity safety stop level Default 0.20

InpServerHour: Entry server hour Default 21

InpRsiPeriod: RSI calculation period Default 14

InpRsiMax: RSI pullback threshold Default 45.0

InpEmaPeriod: Trend filter EMA period Default 200

InpMaxHoldBars: Time based exit max bars Default 8 bars

InpStopLossPips: Stop Loss distance Default 25.0 pips

InpTakeProfitPips: Take Profit distance Default 35.0 pips

InpTrailingStart: Trailing stop start distance Default 15.0 pips

■ Who is this for?

Traders seeking a robust USDJPY pullback strategy with a proven Out of Sample Profit Factor.

Traders who prefer time based exits to avoid holding floating losses for prolonged periods.

Traders looking for disciplined risk management without grid or martingale exposure.

■ Disclaimer

Performance may vary depending on market conditions and efficiency may decline during strong downtrends or tight consolidation.

Past backtest results do not guarantee future live trading profits.

Please test thoroughly on a demo account first to evaluate your broker execution speed and spread behavior.

The price will increase for every 5 copies sold.