TriangularArbitrageEA

  • Experts
  • Masao Kano
    Masao Kano

    Masao Kano

    こんにちは 、prop トレーダーのma62です
    FMTO、5%ers、fintokei、funded next、funding pips　稼働中
    ①EA名を変更　②MNを変更　③マーチン、ナンピンの使用禁止
    1 topic
  • Version: 6.0
  • Updated: 24 July 2026
  • Activations: 10
TriangularArbitrageEA M1 - High Precision Triangular Arbitrage EA Detecting 3 Currency Mispricings in Milliseconds
■ Overview
TriangularArbitrageEA M1 is an automated trading robot engineered to detect theoretical mispricings across three currency pairs. Operating on the M1 timeframe across GBPJPY GBPUSD and USDJPY, it achieves an exceptionally high win rate based on pure statistical arbitrage principles.
■ Key Features
Zero Martingale Zero Grid Zero Averaging Down: Strictly manages arbitrage legs without dangerous grid stacking.
Millisecond Triangular Mispricing Detection: Real time monitoring of GBPJPY GBPUSD and USDJPY price relations to capture temporary market dislocations.
Total Basket SL TP and Holding Time Limit: Monitors total profit loss across all legs with an automatic 240 minute max holding time limit to prevent floating drag.
■ Trading Strategy
Core Strategy: Triangular arbitrage exploiting price dislocations between GBPJPY GBPUSD and USDJPY with mean reversion exits.
Entry Condition: Monitored on GBPJPY M1 chart. Executes 3 leg arbitrage orders when Leg 1 spread is 20 points or lower and price deviation exceeds 0.080 JPY.
Risk Management: Automatically tracks basket SL at 200 JPY loss and TP at 80 JPY profit. Pre calculates total margin requirements across all 3 legs to prevent execution failures.
■ Recommended Setup
Currency Pair: GBPJPY Chart Base with GBPUSD and USDJPY Linked
Timeframe: M1 1 Minute
Minimum Deposit: 100 USD
Recommended Deposit: 250 USD or more
Broker: Low spread RAW ECN account recommended
Other: A 24 7 ultra low latency VPS is strongly recommended to ensure synchronized 3 leg order execution.
■ Input Parameters
InpBaseSymbol1: Base Currency Pair 1 Default GBPJPY
InpBaseSymbol2: Base Currency Pair 2 Default GBPUSD
InpBaseSymbol3: Base Currency Pair 3 Default USDJPY
InpLotSize: Trading lot size Default 0.01
InpMagicNumber: Unique EA identification number Default 888777
InpEntryDev: Entry deviation threshold Default 0.080 JPY
InpExitDev: Exit deviation threshold Default 0.010 JPY
InpMaxSpread: Maximum allowed spread Default 20 points
InpStopLossJPY: Total basket Stop Loss Default 200.0 JPY
InpTakeProfitJPY: Total basket Take Profit Default 80.0 JPY
InpMaxHoldTime: Maximum holding time Default 240 minutes
■ Who is this for?
Traders seeking a high win rate arbitrage strategy exploiting 3 pair price mispricings.
Traders who prefer quantitative market neutral trading over directional price guessing or grid strategies.
Traders equipped with ultra low latency VPS and RAW spread accounts seeking professional trading tools.
■ Disclaimer
Performance may vary depending on market conditions and efficiency may decline during high execution latency or spread widening events.
Past backtest results do not guarantee future live trading profits.
Please test thoroughly on a demo account first to evaluate your broker execution latency and 3 pair synchronization.
The price will increase for every 5 copies sold.
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Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
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Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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