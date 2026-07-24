TriangularArbitrageEA M1 - High Precision Triangular Arbitrage EA Detecting 3 Currency Mispricings in Milliseconds

■ Overview

TriangularArbitrageEA M1 is an automated trading robot engineered to detect theoretical mispricings across three currency pairs. Operating on the M1 timeframe across GBPJPY GBPUSD and USDJPY, it achieves an exceptionally high win rate based on pure statistical arbitrage principles.

■ Key Features

Zero Martingale Zero Grid Zero Averaging Down: Strictly manages arbitrage legs without dangerous grid stacking.

Millisecond Triangular Mispricing Detection: Real time monitoring of GBPJPY GBPUSD and USDJPY price relations to capture temporary market dislocations.

Total Basket SL TP and Holding Time Limit: Monitors total profit loss across all legs with an automatic 240 minute max holding time limit to prevent floating drag.

■ Trading Strategy

Core Strategy: Triangular arbitrage exploiting price dislocations between GBPJPY GBPUSD and USDJPY with mean reversion exits.

Entry Condition: Monitored on GBPJPY M1 chart. Executes 3 leg arbitrage orders when Leg 1 spread is 20 points or lower and price deviation exceeds 0.080 JPY.

Risk Management: Automatically tracks basket SL at 200 JPY loss and TP at 80 JPY profit. Pre calculates total margin requirements across all 3 legs to prevent execution failures.

■ Recommended Setup

Currency Pair: GBPJPY Chart Base with GBPUSD and USDJPY Linked

Timeframe: M1 1 Minute

Minimum Deposit: 100 USD

Recommended Deposit: 250 USD or more

Broker: Low spread RAW ECN account recommended

Other: A 24 7 ultra low latency VPS is strongly recommended to ensure synchronized 3 leg order execution.

■ Input Parameters

InpBaseSymbol1: Base Currency Pair 1 Default GBPJPY

InpBaseSymbol2: Base Currency Pair 2 Default GBPUSD

InpBaseSymbol3: Base Currency Pair 3 Default USDJPY

InpLotSize: Trading lot size Default 0.01

InpMagicNumber: Unique EA identification number Default 888777

InpEntryDev: Entry deviation threshold Default 0.080 JPY

InpExitDev: Exit deviation threshold Default 0.010 JPY

InpMaxSpread: Maximum allowed spread Default 20 points

InpStopLossJPY: Total basket Stop Loss Default 200.0 JPY

InpTakeProfitJPY: Total basket Take Profit Default 80.0 JPY

InpMaxHoldTime: Maximum holding time Default 240 minutes

■ Who is this for?

Traders seeking a high win rate arbitrage strategy exploiting 3 pair price mispricings.

Traders who prefer quantitative market neutral trading over directional price guessing or grid strategies.

Traders equipped with ultra low latency VPS and RAW spread accounts seeking professional trading tools.

■ Disclaimer

Performance may vary depending on market conditions and efficiency may decline during high execution latency or spread widening events.

Past backtest results do not guarantee future live trading profits.

Please test thoroughly on a demo account first to evaluate your broker execution latency and 3 pair synchronization.

The price will increase for every 5 copies sold.