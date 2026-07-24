Donchian Break

  • Experts
  • Masao Kano
    Masao Kano

    Masao Kano

    こんにちは 、prop トレーダーのma62です
    FMTO、5%ers、fintokei、funded next、funding pips　稼働中
    ①EA名を変更　②MNを変更　③マーチン、ナンピンの使用禁止
    1 topic
  • Version: 5.0
  • Updated: 24 July 2026
  • Activations: 10

DonchianBreak EA - Ride Explosive Gold (XAUUSD) Trends with Low Drawdown & High Reproducibility

■ Overview

DonchianBreak EA is an automated trading robot built on a robust Donchian Channel Breakout strategy. Specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe, this EA captures high-momentum trend movements with high precision, completely avoiding high-risk grid or martingale mechanics.

■ Key Features

Zero Martingale, Zero Grid, Zero Averaging Down: Employs clean pending stop orders (Buy Stop / Sell Stop) to protect your trading capital from catastrophic market spikes.

Guaranteed SL & TP for Every Order + Dynamic Trailing Stop: Every position is immediately protected by defined Stop Loss and Take Profit levels, while a built-in trailing stop locks in profits as the trend extends.

Smart Execution & Margin Safety Filter: Evaluates setup conditions exclusively within the first 10 seconds of a new H1 bar, verifying broker stop levels and account margin before executing orders.

■ Trading Strategy

Core Strategy: 24-Period Donchian Channel Breakout (capturing 24-hour Highest High / Lowest Low).

Entry Condition: At the start of a new H1 bar, the EA automatically places a Buy Stop at the 24-hour High and a Sell Stop at the 24-hour Low to capture breakouts as momentum builds.

Risk Management: Pre-calculated fixed SL/TP targets, plus pre-execution margin calculation (OrderCalcMargin) to automatically skip orders if free margin is insufficient.

■ Recommended Setup

Currency Pair: XAUUSD (Gold Only)

Timeframe: H1 (1-Hour)

Minimum Deposit: 100(Recommended250+)

Broker: Low-spread ECN / Raw Spread account recommended (e.g., Exness Raw)

Other: A 24/7 low-latency VPS is strongly recommended for optimal order execution.

■ Input Parameters

InpLotSize: Fixed trading lot size (Default: 0.01)

InpLookback: Donchian channel lookback period in hours (Default: 24)

InpStopLoss: Stop Loss in points (Default: 800pt = $8.00 for Gold)

InpTakeProfit: Take Profit in points (Default: 800pt = $8.00 for Gold)

InpTrailingStart: Profit distance to activate Trailing Stop (Default: 200pt = $2.00)

InpTrailingStep: Trailing Stop increment step (Default: 50pt = $0.50)

InpExpirationHours: Pending order expiration time in hours (Default: 48)

InpMagicNumber: Unique EA identification number

■ Who is this for?

Traders looking to capitalize on high-volatility trend moves on Gold (XAUUSD).

Traders who prioritize account safety and strict risk management over risky grid/martingale approaches.

Traders seeking a transparent, robust, and backtest-consistent logic for long-term algorithmic trading.

■ Disclaimer

Performance may fluctuate depending on market conditions and may experience lower efficiency during tight ranging markets.

Past backtest performance does not guarantee future live performance.

Please test thoroughly on a demo account first to verify execution quality and spreads with your specific broker.

The price will increase for every 5 copies sold.


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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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4.6 (10)
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