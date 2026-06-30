Eight 8th Wonder of the World Scalping Compounding
8th Wonder of the World — XAUUSD M1 Scalper

▶ Try it live first — right inside Telegram

You don't have to take my word for any of this. You can watch the EA trade in real time, on your own account, before you pay a cent.

Open the bot here 👉 https://t.me/LeprechaunCapitalBot

You connect your MetaTrader 5 account straight from Telegram and the bot runs the demo for you — no downloads, no VPS setup, no fiddling with terminals just to see it work.

Please use a DEMO MT5 account for the trial. That's the whole point of a trial — you see exactly how it behaves with zero real money on the line. Once you're happy with what you're seeing, then you can talk about going live.

Have your correct MT5 details ready so it connects seamlessly:

  • Login — your MT5 account number
  • Password — the password for that (demo) account
  • Server — your broker's exact MT5 server name, shown inside your MT5 terminal

Make sure these are exact. A wrong server name or a single typo in the login is the number one reason a connection fails — so copy them straight from your terminal rather than typing from memory.

After the demo: once your trial runs its course, the bot will prompt you to start a subscription to keep using it. No surprise charges — you'll see exactly what it costs before anything renews, and you decide from there whether to continue.

How the demo works — step by step

  1. Open the bot and pick your language first.
  2. Tap "Free Demo Trial." It's one free trial per Telegram account, so it's yours to claim once.
  3. Enter your name and your MT5 login details. Take your time on the server name especially — get it exactly right, character for character, or the connection won't go through.
  4. Hit submit. The bot links up to your MT5 account and starts trading automatically.
  5. Manage everything from your dashboard. Once connected, you get a control panel inside Telegram to monitor and control your bot account.

Remember: use a demo MT5 account for this so you're watching it work with zero real money on the line.

I've been trading for 11 years. I've blown accounts, clawed my way back, and spent the last two years building the bot I wish I'd had when I started. This is it.

It's an automated EA for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for XAUUSD on the M1 chart. It doesn't try to do everything — it does one thing carefully: it waits for genuinely good setups, takes the trade, and gets out the moment it's profitable. No stop loss to babysit, no overnight anxiety about a single bad candle wiping out a week of gains.

If you've used EAs before, you know the usual story — looks amazing on a backtest, then real market conditions chew it up. I built this one differently, and I want to actually explain how, instead of just telling you to trust me.

The idea behind it

Most "passive income" bots are built to look good on a chart, not to actually put money in your pocket. The number on screen goes up and down and up and down, and nothing ever really changes for you.

So I built this around a simple principle I learned the hard way over a decade of trading: profit isn't real until it's out of the account.

The EA's job is to find good trades and bank the gains the instant they're there. Your job — and this part matters — is to actually take money off the table once you've grown the account, instead of letting it ride forever and hoping. I'll walk you through both halves below.

How it actually finds trades

Under the hood, there are three separate engines watching the market at once:

A pattern engine that reads every completed M1 candle for seven classic formations — engulfing candles, morning/evening stars, hammers, shooting stars, dojis, and stochastic extremes. Not every pattern that forms gets traded — only the highest-quality one on a given bar even gets considered.

A kill-zone engine ("Sniper Eagle") that only wakes up during specific hours when gold tends to move with intent — the early session, and the London/New York overlap. It's looking for decisive pushes off a 20-bar range, the kind of move that usually means real money is stepping in.

A momentum engine watching the 5-minute chart in parallel, for breakout moves building over several bars that the 1-minute patterns alone would never catch.

Here's the part I actually care about most: every single signal from all three engines has to survive five separate filters before a trade goes live. Things like — is this reversal pattern showing up too early, before the move it's supposedly reversing has finished? Is the broader trend too strong to fight? Does the very last candle actually support the direction we're about to trade? If a signal fails any one of these, it's just dropped. No trade. I'd rather miss a setup than take a bad one.

On top of that, every trade gets a confluence score — basically, how many independent things are lining up in its favor (the pattern itself, market structure, multi-timeframe trend alignment, RSI divergence, volume). It needs to clear a minimum bar before it's allowed through.

The EA also reads the overall market "mood" — trending up, trending down, ranging, or just chaotic — and only allows the kinds of trades that make sense for that mood. If things get genuinely volatile or liquidity dries up, it just stops trading until conditions normalize. It also has protections against the obvious stuff: news spikes, the minutes around major session opens, climax moves after a big crash or spike. It sits those out rather than getting caught in them.

How it exits

There's no stop loss in the traditional sense. Instead, there's something I call the Profit Snatcher — it checks every open position on every tick, and the moment a trade's actual profit (after spread, commission, swap, all of it) hits its target, it closes. Immediately. No hesitation, no "let it run a bit more."

Because lot sizing scales automatically with your balance, the dollar target grows right along with your account — you never have to go in and adjust anything manually.

Let me be blunt about what this bot is built to do: it's aggressive, and it goes for big daily gains — the kind of push that can move an account hard in a single session. That's the whole design. But aggression cuts both ways. The same setup that can stack a strong day can also turn against you on a bad one, and without a hard stop loss, a rough day can draw the account down sharply — in a worst case, blow it entirely. I'm not softening that, because it's the exact reason the withdrawal habit below isn't optional. You bank the good days precisely because a bad one can take back what you didn't pull out.

The honest tradeoff here: without a hard stop loss, the filters and the regime detection on the entry side are doing the heavy lifting of risk control, not a fixed loss cap on each trade. That's a deliberate choice, and it's why the next part — the withdrawal habit — matters so much.

The part that actually protects you: withdrawing

This is the bit most EA listings skip over, and it's honestly the most important part of the whole system.

The bot can close winning trades all day, but if you never pull money out, you're still just watching a number on a screen that can go back down. So here's the rule I use myself:

When your account grows by 50%, withdraw. When it grows by 100%, withdraw more aggressively if you're comfortable with the swings. Then reset and let it run again.

If you're more cautious or newer to this, lean toward the 50% mark — you'll bank profits more often and sleep easier. If you've got more risk tolerance and want bigger payouts, let it run to 200% before you pull. Neither one is "correct" — it's about matching the rule to how much volatility you can actually stomach.

The trade-level exits keep individual losses from spiraling. The withdrawal habit is what keeps your overall progress from ever fully unwinding. They're not the same thing, and you need both.

What you'll need to run it

  • MetaTrader 5, on a XAUUSD chart, M1 timeframe — it won't initialize anywhere else, and it'll tell you if the chart's wrong
  • A broker with raw/ECN spreads, ideally 1:1000 leverage (1:500 works, but 1:1000 gives the auto-scaling lot sizing more room to work with smaller accounts)
  • Server time in UTC+3 — the session windows are built around this
  • A VPS, since this needs to run 24/7 to catch its windows
  • At least $50 to start, though $100+ gives you more breathing room as it compounds

There are no settings to tweak — everything's tuned and locked in code. You attach it to the chart, turn on algo trading, and that's it.

Who this is actually for

Be honest with yourself here, because it'll save you a bad experience:

This is for you if you've got risk capital you can afford to grow aggressively, you actually like the idea of pulling profit out regularly instead of just watching equity climb, and you're willing to run a VPS and check in on the account from time to time. It's also a reasonable fit if you're working toward a prop firm challenge and want something that's built to bank gains quickly — just know prop firms have their own drawdown rules, so test it against your specific firm's requirements before going live.

This probably isn't for you if you need true "set and forget" with zero attention, if you can't emotionally or financially handle losing what you put in, or if you're brand new to trading and haven't sat with basic risk management yet. I'd genuinely rather you not buy it than buy it and have a bad time.

The honest risk talk

I'm not going to dress this up. Because there's no fixed stop loss, and because lot sizing grows with your balance, drawdown in real dollar terms grows as your account grows too. If the filters and regime detection don't catch a bad stretch in time, you could lose meaningfully — including, in a worst case, the whole account.

That's not a flaw I'm hiding from you — it's the actual shape of the strategy, and it's exactly why the withdrawal discipline isn't optional. Treat it as part of the system, not a nice-to-have.

What's included

  • The EA itself, ready to run on MT5
  • A step-by-step setup guide
  • A broker checklist (leverage, server time, spread type — the stuff that actually matters for this to work)
  • A short guide on the withdrawal approach above
  • Telegram support, and free updates if you're on the lifetime tier

Questions people actually ask me

Can I really start with $50? Yes — the lot sizing is built to scale from there. That said, $100+ gives you a bit more comfort room while things compound.

Why no stop loss? The risk control happens earlier — in the filters that block bad setups before they're even taken, and in the regime detection that shuts things down in rough conditions. Then the Profit Snatcher gets you out the moment a trade's in the green. The withdrawal habit handles risk at the account level on top of that.

Will this pass a prop firm challenge? It's built to bank gains efficiently, which helps. But every prop firm has different drawdown rules, so I'd test it against your specific firm before committing — don't assume.

Should I withdraw at 100% or 200%? Start at 50% until you've got a feel for how the account moves. Push to 200% once you trust it and want bigger payouts. There's no wrong answer here, just pick the one that matches your comfort level and actually stick to it.

What's the win rate? [I'll drop the real number here once I've got it locked in] — though honestly, win rate matters less than people think. Every closed trade is closed in profit by design; what matters is whether you're actually banking that profit.

Does it work on other pairs or timeframes? No, and it won't even try — it's hard-coded for XAUUSD on M1.

How often does it trade? It's a scalper, so expect several trades during the active London/New York hours, filtered down to the setups that actually clear the bar.

What about news events? Built-in protections pause trading around major news spikes and session opens automatically — you don't have to watch the calendar yourself.

What if I lose money? It can happen — this is an aggressive system without a hard stop loss. That's exactly why the withdrawal rule exists: bank gains regularly so a rough patch doesn't undo everything you've built.

Want to see it running first?

Totally fair — that's exactly what the Telegram bot is for.

👉 https://t.me/LeprechaunCapitalBot

Connect a demo MT5 account and watch it trade live, on your own screen, before you commit to anything. Just have your login, password and server name ready so it links up first time.

When the trial ends, the bot will prompt you to subscribe if you want to keep running it — so you get to see the results for yourself first, then decide whether it's worth paying for.

If you've read this far — thank you, genuinely. This isn't a magic box, and I'm not going to pretend it is. It's a filtered, disciplined scalper paired with a withdrawal habit that I use myself. Eleven years of trading and two years of building this taught me one thing above everything else: the money that matters is the money you actually take out.

If you've got questions before buying, message me on Telegram — @techdannyfx — or through the MQL5 messaging system. Happy to talk it through.


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Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 249$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 7th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—inclu
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
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