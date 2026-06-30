Eight 8th Wonder of the World Scalping Compounding

▶ Try it live first — right inside Telegram

8th Wonder of the World — XAUUSD M1 Scalper

You don't have to take my word for any of this. You can watch the EA trade in real time, on your own account, before you pay a cent.

Open the bot here 👉 https://t.me/LeprechaunCapitalBot

You connect your MetaTrader 5 account straight from Telegram and the bot runs the demo for you — no downloads, no VPS setup, no fiddling with terminals just to see it work.

Please use a DEMO MT5 account for the trial. That's the whole point of a trial — you see exactly how it behaves with zero real money on the line. Once you're happy with what you're seeing, then you can talk about going live.

Have your correct MT5 details ready so it connects seamlessly:

Login — your MT5 account number

— your MT5 account number Password — the password for that (demo) account

— the password for that (demo) account Server — your broker's exact MT5 server name, shown inside your MT5 terminal

Make sure these are exact. A wrong server name or a single typo in the login is the number one reason a connection fails — so copy them straight from your terminal rather than typing from memory.

After the demo: once your trial runs its course, the bot will prompt you to start a subscription to keep using it. No surprise charges — you'll see exactly what it costs before anything renews, and you decide from there whether to continue.

How the demo works — step by step

Open the bot and pick your language first. Tap "Free Demo Trial." It's one free trial per Telegram account, so it's yours to claim once. Enter your name and your MT5 login details. Take your time on the server name especially — get it exactly right, character for character, or the connection won't go through. Hit submit. The bot links up to your MT5 account and starts trading automatically. Manage everything from your dashboard. Once connected, you get a control panel inside Telegram to monitor and control your bot account.

Remember: use a demo MT5 account for this so you're watching it work with zero real money on the line.

I've been trading for 11 years. I've blown accounts, clawed my way back, and spent the last two years building the bot I wish I'd had when I started. This is it.

It's an automated EA for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for XAUUSD on the M1 chart. It doesn't try to do everything — it does one thing carefully: it waits for genuinely good setups, takes the trade, and gets out the moment it's profitable. No stop loss to babysit, no overnight anxiety about a single bad candle wiping out a week of gains.

If you've used EAs before, you know the usual story — looks amazing on a backtest, then real market conditions chew it up. I built this one differently, and I want to actually explain how, instead of just telling you to trust me.

The idea behind it

Most "passive income" bots are built to look good on a chart, not to actually put money in your pocket. The number on screen goes up and down and up and down, and nothing ever really changes for you.

So I built this around a simple principle I learned the hard way over a decade of trading: profit isn't real until it's out of the account.

The EA's job is to find good trades and bank the gains the instant they're there. Your job — and this part matters — is to actually take money off the table once you've grown the account, instead of letting it ride forever and hoping. I'll walk you through both halves below.

How it actually finds trades

Under the hood, there are three separate engines watching the market at once:

A pattern engine that reads every completed M1 candle for seven classic formations — engulfing candles, morning/evening stars, hammers, shooting stars, dojis, and stochastic extremes. Not every pattern that forms gets traded — only the highest-quality one on a given bar even gets considered.

A kill-zone engine ("Sniper Eagle") that only wakes up during specific hours when gold tends to move with intent — the early session, and the London/New York overlap. It's looking for decisive pushes off a 20-bar range, the kind of move that usually means real money is stepping in.

A momentum engine watching the 5-minute chart in parallel, for breakout moves building over several bars that the 1-minute patterns alone would never catch.

Here's the part I actually care about most: every single signal from all three engines has to survive five separate filters before a trade goes live. Things like — is this reversal pattern showing up too early, before the move it's supposedly reversing has finished? Is the broader trend too strong to fight? Does the very last candle actually support the direction we're about to trade? If a signal fails any one of these, it's just dropped. No trade. I'd rather miss a setup than take a bad one.

On top of that, every trade gets a confluence score — basically, how many independent things are lining up in its favor (the pattern itself, market structure, multi-timeframe trend alignment, RSI divergence, volume). It needs to clear a minimum bar before it's allowed through.

The EA also reads the overall market "mood" — trending up, trending down, ranging, or just chaotic — and only allows the kinds of trades that make sense for that mood. If things get genuinely volatile or liquidity dries up, it just stops trading until conditions normalize. It also has protections against the obvious stuff: news spikes, the minutes around major session opens, climax moves after a big crash or spike. It sits those out rather than getting caught in them.

How it exits

There's no stop loss in the traditional sense. Instead, there's something I call the Profit Snatcher — it checks every open position on every tick, and the moment a trade's actual profit (after spread, commission, swap, all of it) hits its target, it closes. Immediately. No hesitation, no "let it run a bit more."

Because lot sizing scales automatically with your balance, the dollar target grows right along with your account — you never have to go in and adjust anything manually.

Let me be blunt about what this bot is built to do: it's aggressive, and it goes for big daily gains — the kind of push that can move an account hard in a single session. That's the whole design. But aggression cuts both ways. The same setup that can stack a strong day can also turn against you on a bad one, and without a hard stop loss, a rough day can draw the account down sharply — in a worst case, blow it entirely. I'm not softening that, because it's the exact reason the withdrawal habit below isn't optional. You bank the good days precisely because a bad one can take back what you didn't pull out.

The honest tradeoff here: without a hard stop loss, the filters and the regime detection on the entry side are doing the heavy lifting of risk control, not a fixed loss cap on each trade. That's a deliberate choice, and it's why the next part — the withdrawal habit — matters so much.

The part that actually protects you: withdrawing

This is the bit most EA listings skip over, and it's honestly the most important part of the whole system.

The bot can close winning trades all day, but if you never pull money out, you're still just watching a number on a screen that can go back down. So here's the rule I use myself:

When your account grows by 50%, withdraw. When it grows by 100%, withdraw more aggressively if you're comfortable with the swings. Then reset and let it run again.

If you're more cautious or newer to this, lean toward the 50% mark — you'll bank profits more often and sleep easier. If you've got more risk tolerance and want bigger payouts, let it run to 200% before you pull. Neither one is "correct" — it's about matching the rule to how much volatility you can actually stomach.

The trade-level exits keep individual losses from spiraling. The withdrawal habit is what keeps your overall progress from ever fully unwinding. They're not the same thing, and you need both.

What you'll need to run it

MetaTrader 5, on a XAUUSD chart, M1 timeframe — it won't initialize anywhere else, and it'll tell you if the chart's wrong

A broker with raw/ECN spreads, ideally 1:1000 leverage (1:500 works, but 1:1000 gives the auto-scaling lot sizing more room to work with smaller accounts)

Server time in UTC+3 — the session windows are built around this

A VPS, since this needs to run 24/7 to catch its windows

At least $50 to start, though $100+ gives you more breathing room as it compounds

There are no settings to tweak — everything's tuned and locked in code. You attach it to the chart, turn on algo trading, and that's it.

Who this is actually for

Be honest with yourself here, because it'll save you a bad experience:

This is for you if you've got risk capital you can afford to grow aggressively, you actually like the idea of pulling profit out regularly instead of just watching equity climb, and you're willing to run a VPS and check in on the account from time to time. It's also a reasonable fit if you're working toward a prop firm challenge and want something that's built to bank gains quickly — just know prop firms have their own drawdown rules, so test it against your specific firm's requirements before going live.

This probably isn't for you if you need true "set and forget" with zero attention, if you can't emotionally or financially handle losing what you put in, or if you're brand new to trading and haven't sat with basic risk management yet. I'd genuinely rather you not buy it than buy it and have a bad time.

The honest risk talk

I'm not going to dress this up. Because there's no fixed stop loss, and because lot sizing grows with your balance, drawdown in real dollar terms grows as your account grows too. If the filters and regime detection don't catch a bad stretch in time, you could lose meaningfully — including, in a worst case, the whole account.

That's not a flaw I'm hiding from you — it's the actual shape of the strategy, and it's exactly why the withdrawal discipline isn't optional. Treat it as part of the system, not a nice-to-have.

What's included

The EA itself, ready to run on MT5

A step-by-step setup guide

A broker checklist (leverage, server time, spread type — the stuff that actually matters for this to work)

A short guide on the withdrawal approach above

Telegram support, and free updates if you're on the lifetime tier

Questions people actually ask me

Can I really start with $50? Yes — the lot sizing is built to scale from there. That said, $100+ gives you a bit more comfort room while things compound.

Why no stop loss? The risk control happens earlier — in the filters that block bad setups before they're even taken, and in the regime detection that shuts things down in rough conditions. Then the Profit Snatcher gets you out the moment a trade's in the green. The withdrawal habit handles risk at the account level on top of that.

Will this pass a prop firm challenge? It's built to bank gains efficiently, which helps. But every prop firm has different drawdown rules, so I'd test it against your specific firm before committing — don't assume.

Should I withdraw at 100% or 200%? Start at 50% until you've got a feel for how the account moves. Push to 200% once you trust it and want bigger payouts. There's no wrong answer here, just pick the one that matches your comfort level and actually stick to it.

What's the win rate? [I'll drop the real number here once I've got it locked in] — though honestly, win rate matters less than people think. Every closed trade is closed in profit by design; what matters is whether you're actually banking that profit.

Does it work on other pairs or timeframes? No, and it won't even try — it's hard-coded for XAUUSD on M1.

How often does it trade? It's a scalper, so expect several trades during the active London/New York hours, filtered down to the setups that actually clear the bar.

What about news events? Built-in protections pause trading around major news spikes and session opens automatically — you don't have to watch the calendar yourself.

What if I lose money? It can happen — this is an aggressive system without a hard stop loss. That's exactly why the withdrawal rule exists: bank gains regularly so a rough patch doesn't undo everything you've built.

Want to see it running first?

Totally fair — that's exactly what the Telegram bot is for.

👉 https://t.me/LeprechaunCapitalBot

Connect a demo MT5 account and watch it trade live, on your own screen, before you commit to anything. Just have your login, password and server name ready so it links up first time.

When the trial ends, the bot will prompt you to subscribe if you want to keep running it — so you get to see the results for yourself first, then decide whether it's worth paying for.

If you've read this far — thank you, genuinely. This isn't a magic box, and I'm not going to pretend it is. It's a filtered, disciplined scalper paired with a withdrawal habit that I use myself. Eleven years of trading and two years of building this taught me one thing above everything else: the money that matters is the money you actually take out.

If you've got questions before buying, message me on Telegram — @techdannyfx — or through the MQL5 messaging system. Happy to talk it through.