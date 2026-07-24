Gold SM
- Experts
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Masao Kanoこんにちは 、prop トレーダーのma62です
FMTO、5%ers、fintokei、funded next、funding pips 稼働中
①EA名を変更 ②MNを変更 ③マーチン、ナンピンの使用禁止
- Version: 5.0
- Updated: 24 July 2026
- Activations: 10
Gold SM M5 - Exclusive XAUUSD M5 Session Momentum Breakout EA with Tight Trailing Stop for High-Efficiency Gains
■ Overview
Gold SM M5 is an automated trading robot built on a highly refined Session Momentum Breakout logic designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 (5-minute) timeframe. By combining market session open filters with multi-layered RSI and MACD momentum indicators, this EA filters out market noise and executes swift, high-probability trades with low drawdown.
■ Key Features
Zero Martingale, Zero Grid, Zero Averaging Down: Limits active exposure to a maximum of 1 single position at a time, completely eliminating catastrophic blowout risk.
Session Window & Multi-Layer Momentum Filters: Operates strictly during high-volume session open hours (Tokyo, London, NY) and enters only when RSI(14) and MACD signals strictly align with price momentum.
Tight Trailing Stop for Profit Protection: Protects every order with instant SL/TP levels upon entry and dynamically trails stops in tight increments (5-point steps) to lock in quick profits during gold spikes.
■ Trading Strategy
Core Strategy: Market session opening momentum combined with RSI(14) and MACD oscillator alignment.
Entry Condition: Evaluated exclusively within the first 10 seconds of a new M5 bar. Executes market orders when RSI direction matches MACD main/signal line momentum.
Risk Management: Mandatory SL and TP applied immediately upon entry. Built-in OrderCalcMargin check automatically skips entries if free margin is insufficient, while auto-adjusting SL/TP to meet broker StopLevel constraints.
■ Recommended Setup
Currency Pair: XAUUSD (Gold Only)
Timeframe: M5 (5-Minute)
Minimum Deposit: 100(Recommended250+)
Broker: Low-spread ECN / Raw Spread account recommended (e.g., Exness Raw)
Other: A 24/7 low-latency VPS is strongly recommended to ensure precise execution on M5 bar openings.
■ Input Parameters
InpMagic: Unique EA identification number (Default: 112299)
InpLotSize: Fixed trading lot size (Default: 0.01)
InpRsiPeriod: RSI calculation period (Default: 14)
InpMacdFast / InpMacdSlow / InpMacdSig: MACD indicator parameters (Default: 12 / 26 / 9)
InpSL_Pips: Stop Loss distance in points (Default: 35 points)
InpTP_Pips: Take Profit distance in points (Default: 150 points)
InpTrailingStart / InpTrailingStep: Trailing stop start distance & step (Default: 10pt / 5pt)
InpTimeoutSeconds: Entry timing window at the start of a new M5 bar in seconds (Default: 10s)
■ Who is this for?
Traders seeking to profit efficiently from short-term Gold (XAUUSD) momentum moves.
Traders who want to avoid the stress of grid, martingale, or multi-position bag-holding.
Traders looking for disciplined risk management with tight stops and reliable execution.
■ Disclaimer
Performance may vary based on market volatility, and profitability may decrease during low-volatility consolidation phases.
Historical backtest results do not guarantee future live trading performance.
Please test thoroughly on a demo account first to evaluate your broker's spread and execution latency.
The price will increase for every 5 copies sold.