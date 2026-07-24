Gold SM

  • Experts
  • Masao Kano
    Masao Kano

    Masao Kano

    こんにちは 、prop トレーダーのma62です
    FMTO、5%ers、fintokei、funded next、funding pips　稼働中
    ①EA名を変更　②MNを変更　③マーチン、ナンピンの使用禁止
    1 topic
  • Version: 5.0
  • Updated: 24 July 2026
  • Activations: 10

Gold SM M5 - Exclusive XAUUSD M5 Session Momentum Breakout EA with Tight Trailing Stop for High-Efficiency Gains

■ Overview

Gold SM M5 is an automated trading robot built on a highly refined Session Momentum Breakout logic designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M5 (5-minute) timeframe. By combining market session open filters with multi-layered RSI and MACD momentum indicators, this EA filters out market noise and executes swift, high-probability trades with low drawdown.


■ Key Features

Zero Martingale, Zero Grid, Zero Averaging Down: Limits active exposure to a maximum of 1 single position at a time, completely eliminating catastrophic blowout risk.

Session Window & Multi-Layer Momentum Filters: Operates strictly during high-volume session open hours (Tokyo, London, NY) and enters only when RSI(14) and MACD signals strictly align with price momentum.

Tight Trailing Stop for Profit Protection: Protects every order with instant SL/TP levels upon entry and dynamically trails stops in tight increments (5-point steps) to lock in quick profits during gold spikes.

■ Trading Strategy

Core Strategy: Market session opening momentum combined with RSI(14) and MACD oscillator alignment.

Entry Condition: Evaluated exclusively within the first 10 seconds of a new M5 bar. Executes market orders when RSI direction matches MACD main/signal line momentum.

Risk Management: Mandatory SL and TP applied immediately upon entry. Built-in OrderCalcMargin check automatically skips entries if free margin is insufficient, while auto-adjusting SL/TP to meet broker StopLevel constraints.

■ Recommended Setup

Currency Pair: XAUUSD (Gold Only)

Timeframe: M5 (5-Minute)

Minimum Deposit: 100(Recommended250+)

Broker: Low-spread ECN / Raw Spread account recommended (e.g., Exness Raw)

Other: A 24/7 low-latency VPS is strongly recommended to ensure precise execution on M5 bar openings.

■ Input Parameters

InpMagic: Unique EA identification number (Default: 112299)

InpLotSize: Fixed trading lot size (Default: 0.01)

InpRsiPeriod: RSI calculation period (Default: 14)

InpMacdFast / InpMacdSlow / InpMacdSig: MACD indicator parameters (Default: 12 / 26 / 9)

InpSL_Pips: Stop Loss distance in points (Default: 35 points)

InpTP_Pips: Take Profit distance in points (Default: 150 points)

InpTrailingStart / InpTrailingStep: Trailing stop start distance & step (Default: 10pt / 5pt)

InpTimeoutSeconds: Entry timing window at the start of a new M5 bar in seconds (Default: 10s)

■ Who is this for?

Traders seeking to profit efficiently from short-term Gold (XAUUSD) momentum moves.

Traders who want to avoid the stress of grid, martingale, or multi-position bag-holding.

Traders looking for disciplined risk management with tight stops and reliable execution.

■ Disclaimer

Performance may vary based on market volatility, and profitability may decrease during low-volatility consolidation phases.

Historical backtest results do not guarantee future live trading performance.

Please test thoroughly on a demo account first to evaluate your broker's spread and execution latency.

The price will increase for every 5 copies sold.

Recommended products
StructureFlow Gold 1m Scalper
Diego Martin Frias
Experts
Structure Flow Expert MT5 Overview & Strategy Overview Structure Flow MT5 is an automated scalping system designed for high-volatility assets (such as Gold, US Indices, and volatile FX pairs). Its core strategy relies on multi-timeframe price structure analysis (dynamic Support and Resistance levels) combined with trend and momentum filters using Exponential Moving Averages (EMA) and the Average Directional Index (ADX). The Expert Advisor adapts its operational behavior based on market conditio
Mechanical Will Sovereign AI
Huu Loc Nguyen
Experts
ENGLISH DESCRIPTION (MQL5 Standard Optimized) Product Name: Mechanical Will Sovereign AI (MT5) [Subtitle: Mechanical Will Regression | Sovereign Channel | Sanctum Shield Safety] Introduction Mechanical Will Sovereign AI is a calculated trend-following system designed to enforce the market's "Mechanical Will" with sovereign authority. It calculates the market's true intent using Linear Regression Slope , constructs a dynamic Sovereign Channel (Regression + StdDev) to define boundaries, and confir
Channel Trigger ProfRoboTrading EA
Irina Cherkashina
Experts
This universal advisor is based on its own Algorithm, which is an incredibly effective tool due to the simultaneous operation of a trading strategy based on our  Indicator " Channel Sgnals ProfRoboTrading" and our proprietary signal filter system together with the Martingale method, which together work out a very interesting hedging system. Traders are also given the opportunity to set up their own risk management system with two filters to control deposit drawdowns . The advisor's algorithm is
SmartWay
Gooi Meng Liang
Experts
SmartWay EA   (formerly SmartTrade EA) is a professional Expert Advisor created specifically for trading   XAUUSD (Gold)   on MT5. With the release of   V2.0 , SmartWay introduces a powerful new feature:   Smart Step Size Boost with Spike Detection . This upgrade makes the EA more adaptive in volatile markets and especially effective in   one-way markets   (bullish or bearish trends). It combines   cycle-based money management ,   drawdown protection , and   profit control   to deliver stable an
BB King
Khima Gorania
Experts
BB King EA for MT5 BB King Expert Advisor uses a simple reversal strategy using Bollinger Bands and trend detection. It is designed to be easily used by newbies with very few parameters. Please try the demo and leave feedback.You will need to optimize it for the pair you wish to trade. Minimum deposit: $100 per lot size of 0.01 per currency pair. Risk Management There is NO Stop Loss or Take Profit set for each order placed. Stop Loss and Take Profit are controlled by the Input Variables. Stop
PSAR Expert Extended MT5
Alexander Fedosov
Experts
This robot operates based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. Verion for MetaTrader4 here . The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements: The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.) The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibility and efficiency, better monitoring of open positions. Works on both 4 and 5 digits brokers. The EA does not use martingale, grid or arb
USD pro
Roberto Mubonane Muiambo
Experts
Currency EURUSD Timeframe 1H  PRO EA as a price action–based Expert Advisor that can be tuned to work on any Forex currency pair, timeframe by adjusting its settings. With flexible parameters, you can adapt USD PRO EA to trade any Forex symbol by simply adjusting the settings. With the Time Limit Settings, you have full control over when the EA is active. This allows you to fine‑tune trading sessions to match the most liquid and profitable market hours. The Max Trades Per Day setting allow
Expert Smart Trend
Ruslan Pishun
3 (6)
Experts
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" account
ADX Strategy EA MT5
Biswarup Banerjee
Experts
Introducing the Average Directional Index(ADX) Strategy EA MT5, an innovative automated trading solution specifically designed for MetaTrader 5. This expert advisor utilizes the Average Directional Index to identify trends and manage trades effectively, making it ideal for both novice and experienced traders seeking to enhance their trading performance. With its ability to automate trade entries and exits based on trend strength, the Average Directional Index(ADX) Strategy EA MT5 offers signific
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (241)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
UJ Master EA
Matej Hofman
Experts
Introducing   UJ Master EA, a simple  yet powerful Expert Advisor for trading the USDJPY pair! Developed, tested and traded by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over two decades. Prop-Firms Ready Easy To Set up Not sensitive to broker conditions  UJ Master EA is updated every 3 months to get the best results! UJ Master EA   utilizes a complex price action strategy and smart money concepts, following strict mechanical rules. For the best possible results, follow these ste
Automate Gold
Sifiso Khululekani Gcaba
Experts
I am Automate Gold a sophisticated Expert Advisor engineered exclusively for XAUUSD trading, combining three battle-tested strategies ( Supertrend, Breakout , and Mean Reversion ) that work in harmony to adapt to any market condition. Built with real trading intelligence at its core, I bring together Machine Learning prediction (optional), dynamic risk management ( low, medium and high ), and smart recovery systems to deliver consistent, calculated results not random noise. Plug and play no set
Goldpapi
Gun Gun Gunawan
Experts
GoldPapi Trend Trailing Stop Daily is a premium Expert Advisor engineered specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading with a robust trend-following architecture, adaptive risk-management mechanisms, and an exceptionally precise Daily-based Trailing Stop system . Designed with institutional-grade logic, dynamic stop-level protection, and intelligent margin-checking, this EA ensures maximum compatibility and stability across all major brokers. This EA is crafted for traders who seek consistent long-ter
Trend Reversal Scalper
Simon Reger
2.33 (3)
Experts
Trend Reversal Scalper EA is an automated trading system for MetaTrader 5. The Expert Advisor opens positions when several conditions for a potential short-term trend reversal are met. The EA analyses every new bar and checks price behaviour relative to Bollinger Bands, a moving average, RSI and the recent price range. A trade is opened only when all required filters confirm a possible reversal. Strategy logic The following elements are used in the signal generation: Bollinger Bands – detection
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Experts
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA — Automated Trading Advisor Based on Hull Moving Average (HMA) for MetaTrader 5 OVERVIEW HMA Scalper Pro EA is a professional trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that trades in the direction of the Hull Moving Average (HMA). The HMA indicator determines the current trend direction, and the EA opens trades in that direction, enhanced by Smart Risk capital management, adaptive grid trading, trailing stop, breakeven, and time filters. The EA supports both Netting a
Market Shooter
Ahmed Mohammed Bakr Bakr
Experts
Market Shooter EA — Description & Recommendation Market Shooter EA is a professional breakout-sniping Expert Advisor designed to capture high-probability market moves with precision and discipline. The EA uses a smart price breakout detection system , targeting key support and resistance levels, then executes trades with sniper-level accuracy using buffer confirmation and volatility-aware scaling. The strategy focuses on clean market structure , avoiding noise and low-quality entries, making it
Master Gold Scapler EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
3 (2)
Experts
Master Gold Scalper EA is an EA combo 4 strategy: STRATEGY_1: STOCH+MA This is a simple Forex Scalping strategy using the EMA200 and Stochastic indicators to trade buying or selling together. STRATEGY_2: 2MA+STOCH This is a scalping system dedicated to Gold, which combines two indicators:   Stochastic indicators   and 2MA with the aim of finding entry points according to current trends. STRATEGY_3: MACD Scalping strategy using trendlines and MACD indicators STRATEGY_4: WPR Indicator: Willia
Nemo Scalper
Cheong Chun Kin
Experts
Overview Nemo Scalper is a fully automated Expert Advisor built around a mean-reversion grid strategy on the EURUSD M5 chart. It identifies short-term price over-extensions from the daily open range, enters counter-trend positions, and layers additional grid entries as the market moves against the basket — all managed with a volume-weighted average take-profit that closes the entire basket in profit once price reverts. How It Works Entry signal — The EA watches for a momentum candle (close[2] v
IlanisMT5
Mikhail Sergeev
3.86 (7)
Experts
Ilanis is an Expert Advisor for stock trading, it can be used for trading on Forex and other markets, including commodities, metals and index markets. To determine the market entry, the EA uses the modern and ultra-light adaptive indicator FourAverage. Principle of position maintaining is similar to that of the popular Forex robot Ilan, using averaging. But unlike Ilan, Ilanis uses an accurate entry into the market. The robot pays a lot of attention to position control, if the price goes in the
Zen Hedge
A Rop Le
Experts
Zen Hedge EA – Lock Profits When the Market Moves Zen Hedge is an intelligent EA that combines two-way hedging with dynamic trend-following entries to maximize profits during market swings . Key Advantages: Automatically opens BUY/SELL orders and adds positions in the right direction when a clear trend forms Uses ATR to determine optimal entry points and avoid noise Auto-closes all trades when total profit exceeds total loss – preserving capital and boosting performance Built-in daily loss li
Gold Grid Ea For Xauusd M1
Mohamed Mahmoud Mohamed Elmasry
Experts
Gold Grid EA PRO – VIP Edition (Optimized for Cent Accounts) Gold Grid EA PRO is a premium automated trading system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD), built with advanced grid logic and smart lot calculation to deliver stable and controlled performance. This VIP version is optimized specifically for cent accounts , making it an excellent choice for traders who want to start with lower capital while maintaining flexibility and scalability. Why This EA is Different? Unlike traditional g
Sir Stoch and Commodities
Sergio Izquierdo Rodriguez
Experts
An Expert Advisor that operates in times of high contrast, employing the stochastic indicator and the commodity index indicator, using overbought or oversold points or the ADX indication to exit trades. It also features a stop-loss control that operates on a percentage difference in price, with progressive lot scaling as the balance increases, while keeping an eye on the account's margin call. Learn what parameters are with better performance for each symbol in the strategy tester and find a go
Momentum Scalper Stop
Andri Okta Nograha
Experts
Momentum Scalper Stop is a high-speed, fully automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for fast-paced trading environments. It specializes in capturing explosive price movements and momentum breakouts on low timeframes (M1). By using an advanced Straddle Strategy , the EA instantly deploys pending orders (Buy Stop and Sell Stop) around the current market price, waiting to catch rapid spikes caused by high volatility or news events. This EA is heavily optimized for major instruments with hig
Alligator Trade X MT5
Yu Xin Pu
Experts
Alligator Trade X MT5 is an EA based on Alligator. Alligator parameters such as Jawsperiod1, Jawsshift1, Teethsperiod1, Teethsshift1,   Lipssperiod1, Lipssshift1, BuyShift1, BuyCandlestickShift1, BuyShift2, BuyCandlestickShift2, BuyShift3, BuyCandlestickShift3, SellShift1, SellCandlestickShift1, SellShift2, SellCandlestickShift2,  SellShift3 and SellCandlestickShift3 can be adjusted. Alligator Trade X MT5 applies BTN TECHNOLOGY's state-of-the-art intelligent technology to help you create optimal
Electonyk HFT
Punza Yannick Kakungula
Experts
I PRESENT TO YOU THE ELECTRON IS ROBOT A HIGH FREQUENCY ROBOT THAT CAN TRADE THE US30 PAIR IS GOLD          PERIOD:PERIOD 1 MINUTE OR 1 HOUR THIS ROBOT MUST BE USED TO SET UP A PROP FIRM ACCOUNT AND BE FINANCED                                                      PARAMETER TO ADJUST ON THE ROBOT                                                                                                           STOP LOSS1 SET TO:75                                                  LIMIT TIME RANGE        
Cyclone Intraday
Mikhail Mitin
5 (1)
Experts
How the EA works (simple explanation) Trades on M5 timeframe Uses H1 timeframe to analyze global market context Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously On each timeframe: Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA Entry logic is based on trend + volatility conditions , not on random signals The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots. Recommended usage Symbol: EURUSD Timeframe: M5 Trading style: Intraday
Gold Daily Eagle MT5
Gianluca Guarino
Experts
Gold Daily Eagle   is an advanced strategy Expert Advisor specifically developed to maximize performance on   GOLD (XAUUSD) . The system operates fully autonomously, based on breakout logic and price levels. It is designed to ensure maximum capital safety through: Strict Risk Control:   Every single trade is protected by a Stop Loss. NO GRID. NO MARTINGALE. Dynamic Money Management:   Choice between Fixed Lot, Capital Step, or Risk %. Integrated News Filter:   Automatically suspends trading duri
Bot Pulse Index Turnaround
Adrian Lara Carrasco
Experts
Bot Pulse Trading Discount code for 20% off at Darwinex Zero: DWZ2328770MGM_20 Automated Trading Strategy for US30, NASDAQ, and GER40 Unlock the power of long-term growth with our advanced trading bot, designed specifically for US30, NASDAQ, and GER40 indices. This strategy has been rigorously tested over many years, demonstrating consistent and reliable performance. Our approach is built on a robust long-term strategy that prioritizes stability and sustainability. While we don't promise quick
Aurum Gold Pro
Mainara Mello Da Silva
1 (1)
Experts
Aurum Gold Pro Automated Trading System for Gold (XAUUSD) Aurum Gold Pro is an automated trading system developed for trading Gold (XAUUSD). The system uses technical filters designed to identify market trend conditions and volatility levels before opening positions. The strategy operates on the H1 timeframe and is designed to participate in trending market environments while applying structured risk management rules. Main Features • Designed for XAUUSD • Timeframe: H1 • One trade at a time • A
FREE
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.92 (25)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Quantum Titan MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
Experts
Bringing institutional-grade trading to the Quantum ecosystem, Quantum Titan sets a new standard for precision, discipline, and proven live-market performance. Developed for traders who expect more from a GOLD Expert Advisor, Titan represents the next evolution of Quantum trading technology. Availability is strictly limited to 1,000 lifetime licenses worldwide. Once all 1,000 copies have been claimed, Quantum Titan will no longer be available. Special launch discount price. Final price $1999
Smart Gold Hunter
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
5 (26)
Experts
No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot  Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management. You can check the live signals before making a decision: Live Signal - IC Markets: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site +Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact se
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (38)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.64 (22)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
ThunderGold Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
5 (3)
Experts
ThunderGold Scalper ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically. The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuo
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (213)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Logan MT5
Thierry Ouellet
5 (20)
Experts
LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 289$ Price will go up at  499$ on August 10th! Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression . This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—incl
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
More from author
Scalper Tick
Masao Kano
Experts
ScalperTick M1 - High Speed Gold XAUUSD M1 Tick Scalping EA with Parabolic SAR Filter and Volatility Window Execution Overview ScalperTick M1 is an automated trading robot engineered to capitalize on high volatility market momentum occurring at every hour and half hour. Designed for XAUUSD Gold on the M1 timeframe, it deploys rapid pending stop orders aligned with the Parabolic SAR trend. Key Features High Volatility Window Execution at 00 and 30 Minutes: Operates strictly during the first
Gold Twin M15
Masao Kano
Experts
GOLD TWIN M15 - High Precision Gold XAUUSD M15 Trend Follower 50 SMA Trend Filter 48 Donchian Breakout EA Overview GOLD TWIN M15 is an automated trading robot built on a Trend Following Breakout strategy designed for XAUUSD Gold on the M15 timeframe. By combining a 50 period SMA trend filter with a 48 period Donchian Channel breakout mechanism, this EA captures high risk reward performance with minimal drawdown. Key Features Zero Martingale Zero Grid Zero Averaging Down: Strictly caps order
MA Lizard
Masao Kano
Experts
MA Lizard M5 - High Precision Gold XAUUSD M5 Momentum Scalping EA with MACD and RSI Alignment Overview MA Lizard M5 is an automated trading robot built on a MACD and RSI momentum scalping strategy for XAUUSD Gold on the M5 timeframe. It detects short term price acceleration and enters high probability trades with strict risk management. Key Features Zero Martingale Zero Grid Zero Averaging Down: Strictly limits open exposure to 1 position at a time, eliminating account blowout risks. Triple
TriangularArbitrageEA
Masao Kano
Experts
TriangularArbitrageEA M1 - High Precision Triangular Arbitrage EA Detecting 3 Currency Mispricings in Milliseconds Overview TriangularArbitrageEA M1 is an automated trading robot engineered to detect theoretical mispricings across three currency pairs. Operating on the M1 timeframe across GBPJPY GBPUSD and USDJPY, it achieves an exceptionally high win rate based on pure statistical arbitrage principles. Key Features Zero Martingale Zero Grid Zero Averaging Down: Strictly manages arbitrage l
Donchian Break
Masao Kano
Experts
DonchianBreak EA - Ride Explosive Gold (XAUUSD) Trends with Low Drawdown & High Reproducibility Overview DonchianBreak EA is an automated trading robot built on a robust Donchian Channel Breakout strategy. Specifically engineered for XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe, this EA captures high-momentum trend movements with high precision, completely avoiding high-risk grid or martingale mechanics. Key Features Zero Martingale, Zero Grid, Zero Averaging Down: Employs clean pending stop orders (Bu
MA Gold
Masao Kano
Experts
MA Gold M15 - High Speed Gold XAUUSD M15 Tick Scalping EA with Bollinger Bands Breakout and ATR Filter Overview MA Gold M15 is an automated trading robot built on a Bollinger Bands and RSI breakout Tick Scalping strategy for XAUUSD Gold on the M15 timeframe. It analyzes price momentum and enters high probability trades with tight risk control. Key Features Zero Martingale Zero Grid Zero Averaging Down: Strictly limits open exposure to 1 position at a time, eliminating catastrophic account l
QuantStrict M15
Masao Kano
Experts
QuantStrict M15 - High Performance USDJPY M15 Pullback EA with 200 EMA Filter RSI Entry and Time Based Exit Overview QuantStrict M15 is an automated trading robot engineered for USDJPY on the M15 timeframe. By combining a 200 EMA trend filter with RSI pullback detection during late NY market hours, this EA achieves an Out of Sample Profit Factor of 2.34 with minimal drawdown. Key Features Zero Martingale Zero Grid Zero Averaging Down: Strictly limits exposure to 1 position at a time, elimin
Filter:
No reviews
Reply to review