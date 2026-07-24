Scalper Tick

  • Experts
  • Masao Kano
    Masao Kano

    Masao Kano

    こんにちは 、prop トレーダーのma62です
    FMTO、5%ers、fintokei、funded next、funding pips　稼働中
    ①EA名を変更　②MNを変更　③マーチン、ナンピンの使用禁止
    1 topic
  • Version: 6.0
  • Updated: 24 July 2026
  • Activations: 10
ScalperTick M1 - High Speed Gold XAUUSD M1 Tick Scalping EA with Parabolic SAR Filter and Volatility Window Execution
■ Overview
ScalperTick M1 is an automated trading robot engineered to capitalize on high volatility market momentum occurring at every hour and half hour. Designed for XAUUSD Gold on the M1 timeframe, it deploys rapid pending stop orders aligned with the Parabolic SAR trend.
■ Key Features
High Volatility Window Execution at 00 and 30 Minutes: Operates strictly during the first 10 seconds of each hour and half hour when market volume spikes.
Parabolic SAR Real Time Trend Filter: Evaluates SAR positioning to align trades with the dominant trend and avoid counter trend risks.
Rapid Internal Exit and Order Cleaning: Instantly closes positions upon reaching target profit or window expiration, and automatically purges unfilled pending orders.
■ Trading Strategy
Core Strategy: Precision timing execution during hourly and half hourly volatility windows paired with Parabolic SAR trend filtering.
Entry Condition: Evaluated within the first 10 seconds of XX 00 or XX 30. Places Buy Stop grid when SAR is below price, or Sell Stop grid when SAR is above price.
Risk Management: Automatically deletes unfilled pending orders when the timing window expires. Margin calculation is performed prior to each order placement to prevent margin errors.
■ Recommended Setup
Currency Pair: XAUUSD Gold Only
Timeframe: M1 1 Minute
Minimum Deposit: 100 USD
Recommended Deposit: 250 USD or more
Broker: Low spread RAW ECN account recommended
Other: A 24 7 low latency VPS is strongly recommended for sub millisecond execution.
■ Input Parameters
InpMagic: Unique EA identification number Default 77789
InpTradeDirection: Allowed trade direction Default 0 Both
InpLots: Fixed trading lot size Default 0.01
InpMaxOrders: Maximum pending stop orders Default 5
InpEntryDistance: Pending order entry distance Default 40 points
InpUseSAR: Use Parabolic SAR trend filter Default true
InpTargetProfitPts: Internal profit target Default 100 points
InpTimeoutSeconds: Volatility window evaluation seconds Default 10 seconds
■ Who is this for?
Traders seeking to exploit short term volatility spikes on Gold at specific hourly intervals.
Traders who prefer rapid turn around scalping without holding positions overnight or over long periods.
Traders looking for disciplined automated execution with strict order cleanup rules.
■ Disclaimer
Performance may vary depending on market conditions and efficiency may decline during ultra low volatility periods or high spread events.
Past backtest results do not guarantee future live trading profits.
Please test thoroughly on a demo account first to evaluate your broker execution speed and spread behavior.
The price will increase for every 5 copies sold.
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XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (2)
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XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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