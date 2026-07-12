ApexZero Gold Basket EA

  • Experts
  • Aamir Akram
    Aamir Akram

    Aamir Akram

    • Founder & Software Engineer at  ApexZero
    • India
    • 164
    Founder of ApexZero and developer of professional MetaTrader 5 automation solutions.
  • Version: 2.71
  • Updated: 6 August 2026
  • Activations: 5
ApexZero Gold Basket EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for XAUUSD trading. It combines grid-based entries, controlled martingale recovery and basket-level trade management.

The EA monitors open positions as one basket. When the basket reaches profit, the pullback protection system can close all managed trades if profit starts to decrease. This helps protect accumulated basket profit instead of waiting for a fixed target only.

Main Features

• Automated XAUUSD trading
• Grid and martingale recovery system
• Configurable distance between additional trades
• Basket profit target
• Basket profit pullback protection
• Automatic closing of all managed basket positions
• Maximum number of trades control
• Initial lot and maximum lot limits
• Custom lot multiplier
• Daily profit limit
• Daily loss protection
• Maximum floating loss control
• Spread filter
• Trading session filter
• Unique Magic Number for position identification
• Works with broker symbol suffixes when configured correctly
• Designed primarily for hedging accounts

Important Input Parameters

Initial Lot:
Sets the starting trade volume.

Lot Multiplier:
Controls the lot increase for recovery positions.

Grid Distance:
Sets the minimum distance before opening another position.

Maximum Trades:
Limits the total number of positions opened by the EA.

Maximum Lot:
Prevents the EA from exceeding the selected lot size.

Basket Profit Target:
Closes the managed basket after reaching the selected profit.

Profit Pullback:
Protects basket profit by closing positions when profit falls from its highest recorded level.

Daily Profit Limit:
Stops new trading after the selected daily target is reached.

Daily Loss Limit:
Stops trading when the configured daily loss level is reached.

Maximum Floating Loss:
Closes or blocks trading according to the selected risk limit.

Spread Limit:
Prevents entries when the market spread is too high.

Recommended Usage

• Test the EA in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester before live trading.
• Start on a demo account.
• Use a low initial lot size.
• Use a VPS for continuous operation.
• Confirm that your broker supports hedging and the selected XAUUSD symbol.
• Adjust the settings according to account balance, symbol specification and risk tolerance.

Risk Warning

Grid and martingale strategies involve significant financial risk and can produce large drawdowns during strong market movements. This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profit. Historical or backtest results do not guarantee future performance. Users are responsible for selecting suitable risk settings and testing the EA before live use.
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
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