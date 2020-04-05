ApexZero Gold Basket EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed for XAUUSD trading. It combines grid-based entries, controlled martingale recovery and basket-level trade management.





The EA monitors open positions as one basket. When the basket reaches profit, the pullback protection system can close all managed trades if profit starts to decrease. This helps protect accumulated basket profit instead of waiting for a fixed target only.





Main Features





• Automated XAUUSD trading

• Grid and martingale recovery system

• Configurable distance between additional trades

• Basket profit target

• Basket profit pullback protection

• Automatic closing of all managed basket positions

• Maximum number of trades control

• Initial lot and maximum lot limits

• Custom lot multiplier

• Daily profit limit

• Daily loss protection

• Maximum floating loss control

• Spread filter

• Trading session filter

• Unique Magic Number for position identification

• Works with broker symbol suffixes when configured correctly

• Designed primarily for hedging accounts





Important Input Parameters





Initial Lot:

Sets the starting trade volume.





Lot Multiplier:

Controls the lot increase for recovery positions.





Grid Distance:

Sets the minimum distance before opening another position.





Maximum Trades:

Limits the total number of positions opened by the EA.





Maximum Lot:

Prevents the EA from exceeding the selected lot size.





Basket Profit Target:

Closes the managed basket after reaching the selected profit.





Profit Pullback:

Protects basket profit by closing positions when profit falls from its highest recorded level.





Daily Profit Limit:

Stops new trading after the selected daily target is reached.





Daily Loss Limit:

Stops trading when the configured daily loss level is reached.





Maximum Floating Loss:

Closes or blocks trading according to the selected risk limit.





Spread Limit:

Prevents entries when the market spread is too high.





Recommended Usage





• Test the EA in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester before live trading.

• Start on a demo account.

• Use a low initial lot size.

• Use a VPS for continuous operation.

• Confirm that your broker supports hedging and the selected XAUUSD symbol.

• Adjust the settings according to account balance, symbol specification and risk tolerance.





Risk Warning





Grid and martingale strategies involve significant financial risk and can produce large drawdowns during strong market movements. This Expert Advisor does not guarantee profit. Historical or backtest results do not guarantee future performance. Users are responsible for selecting suitable risk settings and testing the EA before live use.