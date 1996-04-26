Trend Scanner Dashboard Matrix MT4

Trend Scanner Dashboard Matrix is an advanced, ultra-optimized matrix panel for MetaTrader 4 designed for trend and institutional traders who need to monitor multiple financial instruments and timeframes simultaneously from a single screen.

Stop clogging your platform with dozens of open charts. This dashboard analyzes market flow correlation in real-time and alerts you the exact moment an asset enters a strong trend or a correction phase.

📊 Key Features

  • Real-Time Trend Matrix: Dynamically displays market conditions ( BUY , SELL , PULLBACK , RANGE ) for multiple symbols and up to 6 timeframes ( M5 to D1 ) at once.

  • Institutional Structure Filter: Built-in algorithm based on the perfect alignment of 4 Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs 30, 50, 100, and 200) to ensure trading strictly with the smart money direction.

  • Automatic Pullback Detector: Instantly detects exact tests and retracements on your preferred EMA to capture premium entries during corrections.

  • Smart Interactive Interface: Clicking on any asset or cell inside the dashboard automatically changes your active chart to the selected symbol and instantly loads your custom template ( Operativa.tpl ).

  • Triple Smart Alert System: Stay informed with instant PC screen Pop-ups, Push notifications sent directly to the MetaTrader app on your mobile phone, and comprehensive technical email reports.

  • Advanced Confluence Scoring (0-100 Score): When a strong signal is triggered ( FULL BUY or FULL SELL ), the scanner automatically calculates a technical score by analyzing RSI (14) and MACD levels on H1, delivering a complete market breakdown right to your email.

  • Hourly Consolidated Report: Option to receive a summarized update of all monitored assets at the close of every hour, allowing you to maintain full control of your trading sessions hands-free.


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NAM TECH GROUP, CORP.
3.67 (3)
Indicators
MT4 Multi-timeframe Order Blocks detection indicator. Features - Fully customizable on chart control panel, provides complete interaction. - Hide and show control panel wherever you want. - Detect OBs on multiple timeframes. - Select OBs quantity to display. - Different OBs user interface. - Different filters on OBs. - OB proximity alert. - ADR High and Low lines. - Notification service (Screen alerts | Push notifications). Summary Order block is a market behavior that indicates order collection
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