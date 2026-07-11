Trend Scanner Dashboard Matrix MT4
- 指标
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- 版本: 1.0
- 激活: 5
Trend Scanner Dashboard Matrix is an advanced, ultra-optimized matrix panel for MetaTrader 4 designed for trend and institutional traders who need to monitor multiple financial instruments and timeframes simultaneously from a single screen.
Stop clogging your platform with dozens of open charts. This dashboard analyzes market flow correlation in real-time and alerts you the exact moment an asset enters a strong trend or a correction phase.
📊 Key Features
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Real-Time Trend Matrix: Dynamically displays market conditions ( BUY , SELL , PULLBACK , RANGE ) for multiple symbols and up to 6 timeframes ( M5 to D1 ) at once.
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Institutional Structure Filter: Built-in algorithm based on the perfect alignment of 4 Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs 30, 50, 100, and 200) to ensure trading strictly with the smart money direction.
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Automatic Pullback Detector: Instantly detects exact tests and retracements on your preferred EMA to capture premium entries during corrections.
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Smart Interactive Interface: Clicking on any asset or cell inside the dashboard automatically changes your active chart to the selected symbol and instantly loads your custom template ( Operativa.tpl ).
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Triple Smart Alert System: Stay informed with instant PC screen Pop-ups, Push notifications sent directly to the MetaTrader app on your mobile phone, and comprehensive technical email reports.
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Advanced Confluence Scoring (0-100 Score): When a strong signal is triggered ( FULL BUY or FULL SELL ), the scanner automatically calculates a technical score by analyzing RSI (14) and MACD levels on H1, delivering a complete market breakdown right to your email.
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Hourly Consolidated Report: Option to receive a summarized update of all monitored assets at the close of every hour, allowing you to maintain full control of your trading sessions hands-free.