StraddleGrid Session Breakout Ladder for XAUUSD

  • Эксперты
  • Handy Ban
    Handy Ban

    Handy Ban

    5 (1)
    Hello and Welcome!
    I’m an enterprise system developer who discovered a passion for forex trading in 2020. I specialize almost exclusively in Gold (XAUUSD) because its dynamic, high-movement trends provide incredible opportunities for the right strategies.
    14 продуктов
  • Версия: 3.17
  • Активации: 5


StraddleGrid is a fully automated Expert Advisor that trades intraday breakouts on gold during the London and New York sessions. It places a pair of pending stop orders around the current price; when one side is triggered, the opposite side is cancelled. Every position is opened with a fixed stop loss and take profit. The EA does not use martingale, position averaging, or hidden virtual stops.

Trading approach

Order distances adapt to current volatility using the ATR on the M5 timeframe. Positions are managed with a step trailing stop, a time based exit, and a basket control that closes all open positions once accumulated floating profit retraces by a defined amount. A daily loss budget stops trading for the rest of the day when reached, and a weekly budget stops trading until Monday. In practice this means the EA trades actively on days that develop momentum and steps aside early on days that do not.

Expected behavior

The strategy is volatility dependent. In long testing across several years of tick data it performed best in active, trending market phases and produced flat or slightly negative results during extended quiet phases. It is designed so that losses in unfavorable phases remain small and controlled while favorable phases are traded fully. Please review the attached Strategy Tester reports, which include both favorable and unfavorable years, before purchasing.

Risk management

  • Position size is calculated from account equity; a full stop out of one order ladder equals the configured risk percentage (default 0.3 percent).
  • Daily and weekly loss budgets halt trading when reached. Both are limited by compiled ceilings that cannot be exceeded through the inputs.
  • A total exposure cap applies across all open and pending orders.
  • The EA pauses after consecutive stop loss exits and reduces size automatically when average slippage rises.
  • A spread filter blocks trading during abnormal spread conditions, and a news filter avoids high impact USD events on live accounts (the economic calendar is not available in the Strategy Tester).

Input parameters

The default inputs are the tested configuration and are intended to be used as they are. The main inputs are the magic number, risk per ladder, daily and weekly loss budgets, session window in UTC, basket control levels, and filter switches. All internal trading parameters are derived from market data automatically.

Recommendations

  • Symbol: XAUUSD. Any chart timeframe; the EA loads the data it needs internally.
  • Account: hedging account. A low spread broker is important for this strategy; results degrade as spread increases.
  • Deposit: 1000 USD or more. Below this the broker minimum lot can exceed the intended risk per trade and the EA may decline to trade.
  • A VPS is recommended for continuous operation.

Testing

All performance figures shown in the screenshots are obtained in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester with real tick data, including deliberately unfavorable test periods, and do not represent real trading results. Please run your own tests with your broker's data and forward test on a demo account before using the EA on a live account. Past performance, whether tested or real, does not guarantee future results.

Support

Questions are answered in the Comments section of this product page.


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Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
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Marco Scherer
4.13 (38)
Эксперты
ЧТО ТАКОЕ LIZARD? Lizard - это полностью автоматический советник (Expert Advisor), разработанный исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на MetaTrader 5. Он использует мультистратегическую систему пробоя на основе свингов, которая определяет ключевые структурные уровни на графике и размещает отложенные стоп-ордера в точно рассчитанных точках входа. Без мартингейла. Без сетки. Без усреднения. Каждая сделка имеет заданный Stop Loss и Take Profit и активно управляется многоуровневой системой выхода, авто
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Эксперты
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
Более интеллектуальное управление. Повышенная точность. Добро пожаловать в Quantum Athena X — торговую систему для сфокусированной торговли золотом нового поколения, которая развивает точность, эффективность и дисциплинированность исполнения Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X построена на том же оптимизированном базовом движке и использует те же 6 тщательно отобранных стратегий, что и Quantum Athena. Каждая стратегия была индивидуально доработана и оптимизирована для текущих рыночных условий GO
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Smart Gold Impulse теперь доступен на этапе специального раннего запуска. Это советник (EA), который я сейчас использую с впечатляющими результатами на своем реальном сигнальном счете в Ultima Markets. Вы можете проверить текущую доходность в результатах живых сигналов Ultima, где Smart Gold Impulse уже продемонстрировал очень сильный потенциал в реальных рыночных условиях. Тот же сет-файл (set file), который используется на моем реальном счете в Ultima, будет предоставлен исключительно поку''
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Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
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ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ - ОСТАЛОСЬ ВСЕГО НЕСКОЛЬКО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ! Главная цель этой системы — долговременная работа в режиме реального времени без использования каких-либо рискованных мартингейлов или сеток.  ОЧЕНЬ ОГРАНИЧЕННОЕ КОЛИЧЕСТВО ЭКЗЕМПЛЯРОВ ПО ТЕКУЩЕЙ ЦЕНЕ Окончательная цена: 1499 долларов США [Сигнал в реальном времени]    |    [Результаты тестирования]    |    [Руководство по настройке]    |    [Результаты FTMO] Другой подход к торговле Торговая система Pulse Engine не использует н
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
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Cortex IDX
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Эксперты
Это полностью автоматический советник для MetaTrader 5, разработанный специально для торговли индексом US30. Его торговая логика построена с учётом особенностей фондовых индексов: сильных направленных движений, внутридневных откатов и периодов повышенной волатильности. Советник автоматизирует торговлю в условиях, где особенно важны скорость исполнения, дисциплина и эффективное управление открытыми позициями. Основной акцент системы сделан на дисциплинированном сопровождении сделок, быстрой реакц
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Эксперты
SomaOil — это многостратегический советник на прорыв для MetaTrader 5, созданный исключительно для сырой нефти WTI (XTIUSD). Один график, один EA, 20 независимых стратегий, работающих вместе как единый диверсифицированный портфель. Живой сигнал. Чтобы сделать его доступным при запуске, я использую прозрачную, постепенно корректируемую модель ценообразования: Стартовая цена: 100 USD (48 часов) Начиная с понедельника цена увеличивается на 100 USD за каждые 10 проданных копий Цена повышается не чащ
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
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5 (7)
Эксперты
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HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
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4.5 (20)
Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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Индикаторы
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