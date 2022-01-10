Crypto Trender MT5

No price discounts. No Black Fridays, no Christmas deals – simply put, no promotions at all. No one will be disadvantaged. The price will be fixed for everyone. If you have any questions, I’m always happy to help, so feel free to contact me.

I believe that markets function as people do, so if we’re capable of understanding them in the present moment, why not take advantage of it, right?

TREND IS MY FRIEND!





It is trend system, which is based on trend indicators.

Works very well on bitcoin and ethereum, but It is a robust system that will most likely work on other cryptocurrencies.

Very friendly system for accounts with small capital.

Only one trade is always open! Signals are reversed, if signal BUY, so it will be closed SHORT position and opened LONG position.

The system does not need large capital and is low risk.





MT4 Version here: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/76429





If 'MaximumRisk' = 0.00, so it uses fixed lots.

Experiment with money management for higher profits.

Money management Step is 0.01

Before running on an live account, please test to set up your money management(LotSizing).





Recommended Capital for max. lotsize value setting:

$100 = 0.01 lot _(optimal 0.01)

$1000 = 0.10 lot _(optimal 0.05)

$5000 = 0.50 lot _(optimal 0.25-0.30)

$10000 = 1.00 lot _(optimal 0.50)





Backtest modelling(highest quality): Every tick based on real ticks Timeframe: D1 Min. Capital: 50$ Broker: Any that offers to trade bitcoin on both sides, BUY/SELL Currencies: BTC/xxx - ETH/xxx VPS: Is not required, when you reopen platform every day. Recommended broker: Roboforex/IC Markets





Before buying, always check if your broker supports full access to cryptocurrency trading.

It is best to open a demo account with a broker where you want to use an expert and open manually a short trade with BTC, close it and then open a long one.

If everything works and your broker accepts the order on both sides, buy expert.



Read more here: https://www.mql5.com/en/forum/288699#comment_39852016 If you have already purchased an expert and your broker does not support cryptocurrency trading, change the broker and install the expert again, you have 7 activations available.



