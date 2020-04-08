FVG Zone MT4

Fair Value Gap (FVG) Free Edition - Automated Smart Money Footprints

In the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) methodology, a Fair Value Gap (FVG)—also known as an Imbalance—occurs when the price moves with extreme momentum, leaving behind a void of liquidity. These unfilled gaps act as magnets for future price action, making them the most high-probability retracement and entry zones for professional traders.
Pro Version Link :  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147694

Stop drawing zones manually. Introducing the Fair Value Gap (FVG) Free Edition. This lightweight, highly accurate indicator automatically detects and draws core imbalances on your chart, helping you identify institutional footprints without the hassle of manual chart markup. Let the algorithm do the heavy lifting so you can focus on execution.

KEY FEATURES OF THE FREE EDITION:

Fully Automated FVG Detection: Instantly maps out Bullish and Bearish Fair Value Gaps with mathematical precision. Real-Time Zone Status: Easily distinguish between Fresh (untouched) and Mitigated (tested) zones. Smart Zoom-Adaptive Visuals: Text labels and midline lengths automatically adjust their distance based on your chart's zoom level. Your charts will always look clean and professional. Advanced FVG Range Filter: Filter out market noise. Set your minimum and maximum FVG size (in pips) to only display imbalances that meet your strict trading criteria. Fully Customizable Aesthetics: Tailor the look to your exact style. Adjust zone colors, border widths, midline styles, and text fonts. Optimized for Performance: Extremely lightweight code allows you to scan hundreds of historical bars without slowing down your trading terminal.

READY FOR THE ULTIMATE EDGE? UPGRADE TO PRO

While the Free Edition provides the essential tools to start trading imbalances, the FVG & iFVG Pro Indicator takes your market analysis to an entirely new level. Professional traders do not just trade every gap; they trade the ones with the heaviest institutional backing.

Upgrade to the Pro Version to unlock these exclusive features:

Dynamic Zone Scoring (Pro Exclusive): Never guess who is in control again. Our advanced scoring engine calculates the Tick Volume and momentum behind every FVG formation. The indicator visually splits the FVG background into a precise Buyer vs. Seller Ratio (e.g., 72% Blue / 28% Red), allowing you to instantly gauge the institutional strength behind the gap. Inversion Fair Value Gaps / iFVG (Pro Exclusive): Automatically detect when a zone is broken and flips into powerful support or resistance. Multi-Timeframe MTF Scanner (Pro Exclusive): Project higher timeframe imbalances directly onto your lower timeframe execution charts for perfect top-down analysis.

RECOMMENDED USAGE:

Supported Platforms: MetaTrader 4 (MT4) & MetaTrader 5 (MT5).

Best Timeframes: M15, H1, H4, and Daily.

Best Instruments: Forex pairs, Gold (XAUUSD), Indices (US30, NAS100), and Crypto.

Ideal Strategies: Smart Money Concepts (SMC), ICT, Liquidity Trading, and Price Action.

Download the Free Version today to streamline your chart reading. Once you see the power of automated imbalances, check out our developer page to upgrade to the Pro version and trade only the highest-quality zones!

--- Just Information ---

This indicator will provide a greater probability if combined with several indicators below:

CISD - Change In State Delivery

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147718

OB - Order Block

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/147714

An example of the display of the combined indicators is in the images.


--- MT5 Version is here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184930


--- If You Want All in One SMC MT4 Version is here ---
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/177134

--- If You Want All in One ICT Concept MT4 Version is here ---
https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/184914


SUPPORT & REVIEWS 

Your success is my priority. If you love this product, I would greatly appreciate a 5-star review! If you need any assistance with setup or have feature requests, please send me a direct message before leaving feedback. I am always here to help.

Subscribe to TradingLabs ID Channel: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/tradinglabsid

Check out all my premium trading tools: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan/seller 

Contact me for fast support: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/suhendrawan

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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Trend Reader Indicator with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $117 (Regular Price: $297 — You Save $180! Don't Miss!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Trend Reader Indicator is a revolutionary trading indicator designed to empower forex traders with the tools they need to make informed trading decisions. This cutting-edge indicator utilizes compl
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
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Индикаторы
Linear Trend Predictor - Трендовый индикатор сочетающий в себе точки для входа и линии поддержки направления. Работает по принципу пробития ценового канала High/Low. Алгоритм индикатора фильтрует рыночный шум, учитывает волатильность и рыночную динамику. Возможности индикатора Методами сглаживания показывает рыночную тенденцию и точки входа для открытия ордеров BUY или SELL. Подходит для определения краткосрочных и долгосрочных движений рынка, анализируя графики на любых таймфреймах. Адаптивн
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Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Quasimodo (QM) Level MT5 – Advanced SNR & SMC Indicator Unlock the most powerful reversal pattern in Price Action with mathematical precision. Say goodbye to fakeouts and cluttered charts! The Quasimodo (QM) pattern—also known as the Over & Under pattern—is universally respected as one of the highest-probability setups in Supply & Demand (SND), Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and traditional Price Action. However, identifying a genuine QM pattern manually is highly subjective and often leads to fall
Order Block Plus FVG MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Order Block + Fair Value Gap (FVG) Indicator.  Ultimate SMC and ICT Order Block Pro with FVG and Dynamic Scoring.  Master Institutional Trading with Precision Are you tired of cluttered charts and subjective analysis? Step into the world of institutional trading with the   Ultimate SMC and ICT Order Block Pro . This is not just another basic indicator; it is a highly advanced, algorithmic charting tool designed specifically for traders who utilize   Smart Money Concepts (SMC)   and   Inner Circl
Market Session by TradingLabs ID
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Master the market rhythm with the Advanced Market Sessions indicator. Timing is everything in trading. Knowing exactly when major financial centers open and close is the key to understanding market volatility, liquidity, and directional bias. This indicator gives you crystal-clear visibility into the three major trading sessions: Asia, London, and New York. By automatically mapping the exact High and Low of each session in real-time, this tool empowers you to trade with true institutional contex
FREE
Change In State Delivery MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Change In State Delivery (CISD) Indicator - ICT Concepts Stop guessing market reversals and start trading with the true algorithmic shift in price action. The   Change In State Delivery (CISD)   indicator is a premium charting tool meticulously designed for traders who utilize Inner Circle Trader (ICT) and Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Discounted   Price   $50  !!     Secure your lifetime access   now   before it switches to   subscription-only ! This tool is the definitive edge you need to pinpoi
Fair Value Gap or Imbalance Zone MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Fair Value Gap (FVG) & Inversion Fair Value Gap (iFVG) – TradingLabs ID In the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) and Smart Money Concepts (SMC) methodology, a Fair Value Gap (FVG)—also known as an Imbalance—occurs when the price moves with extreme momentum, leaving behind a void of liquidity. These unfilled gaps act as magnets for future price action, making them the most high-probability retracement and entry zones for professional traders. Discounted   Price   $50  !!     Secure your lifetime access  
Engulfing Zone as Supply and Demand MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Engulfing Zone as Supply and Demand MT5 Engulfing Zone Pro as Supply and Demand   is a professional-grade analytical tool designed specifically for traders who utilize institutional trading mechanics, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and the proven Sam Seiden Supply and Demand methodology. This indicator completely removes human subjectivity by automatically detecting, scoring, and drawing high-probability supply and demand zones based on precise engulfing candlestick formations. Discounted   Price  
ORB Opening Range Breakout MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Master the Market Open with the Ultimate Opening Range Breakout (ORB) Indicator for MT5! The Opening Range Breakout (ORB) is one of the most powerful and time-tested day trading strategies used by professional traders worldwide. This indicator completely automates the process of identifying, mapping, and tracking the opening ranges for the three major forex sessions (Asian, London, and New York), giving you a massive edge in catching explosive daily moves. For Free EA ORB Download Here : https:/
Quasimodo QM Level
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Quasimodo (QM) Level MT4 – Advanced SNR & SMC Indicator Unlock the most powerful reversal pattern in Price Action with mathematical precision. Say goodbye to fakeouts and cluttered charts! The Quasimodo (QM) pattern—also known as the Over & Under pattern—is universally respected as one of the highest-probability setups in Supply & Demand (SND), Smart Money Concepts (SMC), and traditional Price Action. However, identifying a genuine QM pattern manually is highly subjective and often leads to fall
Mother Candle Insidebar as Supply and Demand MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Mother Candle Inside Bar - Advanced Supply and Demand System Mastering price action has never been this simple. The Mother Candle Inside Bar is a powerful, fully automated charting tool specifically designed to locate high-probability Supply and Demand zones using proven Inside Bar formations. The Problem Most traders struggle in the market because their analysis is subjective and inconsistent . You likely spend hours staring at charts, manually drawing support and resistance lines, trying to gu
Water Mark Pro MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
TradingView Style Chart Watermark Transform your MetaTrader 5 charts to look as elegant and professional as TradingView. Are you tired of the default, plain look of MetaTrader? WaterMark MT5 is a lightweight, fully customizable indicator designed to enhance your charting experience by adding sleek, modern watermarks directly to your trading terminal. This indicator bridges the visual gap between standard MetaTrader charts and premium web based charting platforms. It allows you to display the cur
FREE
Quick Drawing
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Quick Drawing MT5 - The Ultimate One-Click Charting Tool (100% FREE) Are you tired of constantly navigating through default MetaTrader 5 menus just to draw a simple rectangle or trendline? For traders who rely on precision and speed—especially Price Action, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Inner Circle Trader (ICT), Supply & Demand (SND), and Support & Resistance (SNR) traders—every second counts. Marking your charts should be seamless, not a chore. Quick Drawing is a lightweight, highly customizable
FREE
External Range Liquidity MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
External Range Liquidity - Market Structure Mapper Objectively reading market structure is the foundation of any successful trading strategy. However, manually identifying Swing Highs/Lows, Higher Highs (HH), or Lower Lows (LL) is often subjective and confusing, especially for developing traders. The External Range Liquidity indicator is your complete solution. This tool automatically detects and labels these crucial market structure points directly on your MT5 chart. It provides you with a clea
FREE
CandleTimer Countdown MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) – Minimalist & Precise Candle Timer Candle Timer Countdown (CTC) is a lightweight and non-intrusive MetaTrader indicator that displays the remaining time of the current candlestick on your chart. Designed with simplicity and clarity in mind, this tool helps traders stay aware of candle closures without cluttering the chart. Key Features: Real-Time Candle Countdown Always know how many seconds are left before the current candle closes – works on all timeframes. Minima
FREE
Quick Drawing MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Quick Drawing MT4 - The Ultimate One-Click Charting Tool (100% FREE) Are you tired of constantly navigating through default MetaTrader 4 menus just to draw a simple rectangle or trendline?   For traders who rely on precision and speed—especially Price Action, Smart Money Concepts (SMC), Inner Circle Trader (ICT), Supply & Demand (SND), and Support & Resistance (SNR) traders—every second counts. Marking your charts should be seamless, not a chore. Quick Drawing   is a lightweight, highly customiz
FREE
AIO Concept SMC MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Elevate Your Trading with the Ultimate Institutional Master System This all-in-one indicator displays the real-time market algorithm.   Step into the world of institutional trading with the most comprehensive Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT tool available on the market. Instead of cluttering your chart with multiple heavy indicators, we have engineered the core institutional trading methodologies into one powerful, ultra-lightweight, and fully interactive master system. Whether you are a day
Market Session MT4 by TradingLabs ID
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Master the market rhythm with the Advanced Market Sessions indicator. Timing is everything in trading. Knowing exactly when major financial centers open and close is the key to understanding market volatility, liquidity, and directional bias. This indicator gives you crystal-clear visibility into the three major trading sessions: Asia, London, and New York. By automatically mapping the exact High and Low of each session in real-time, this tool empowers you to trade with true institutional contex
FREE
Custom Candle Mt5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Custom Candle – Multi-Timeframe Visualization Analyzing multiple timeframes is essential for accurate trading decisions, but switching between charts can be inconvenient and inefficient. The Custom Candle indicator solves this problem by overlaying higher-timeframe (HTF) candles directly onto your lower-timeframe (LTF) chart. This allows you to see the bigger picture at a glance, align with the higher trend, and improve trade accuracy—without leaving your current chart. Key Features Multi-Timefr
FREE
External Range Liquidity MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
External Range Liquidity - Market Structure Mapper Objectively reading market structure is the foundation of any successful trading strategy. However, manually identifying Swing Highs/Lows, Higher Highs (HH), or Lower Lows (LL) is often subjective and confusing, especially for developing traders. The External Range Liquidity indicator is your complete solution. This tool automatically detects and labels these crucial market structure points directly on your MT4 chart. It provides you with a clea
FREE
AIO Concept SMC MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Elevate Your Trading with the Ultimate Institutional Master System This all-in-one indicator displays the real-time market algorithm.   Step into the world of institutional trading with the most comprehensive Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and ICT tool available on the market. Instead of cluttering your chart with multiple heavy indicators, we have engineered the core institutional trading methodologies into one powerful, ultra-lightweight, and fully interactive master system. Whether you are a day
Draw On Liquidity MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Draw On Liquidity (DOL) – PDHL, PWHL & Kill Zones Liquidity levels often act as magnets for price movement. The highs and lows of the previous day (PDHL) and week (PWHL) are key reference points where stop orders and institutional activity tend to cluster. Identifying these levels manually is time-consuming and prone to error. The Draw On Liquidity (DOL) indicator automatically plots these essential levels on your chart and highlights high-probability trading windows through session kill zones.
FREE
Draw On Liquidity MT5
Robby Suhendrawan
Индикаторы
Draw On Liquidity (DOL) – PDHL, PWHL & Kill Zones Liquidity levels often act as magnets for price movement. The highs and lows of the previous day (PDHL) and week (PWHL) are key reference points where stop orders and institutional activity tend to cluster. Identifying these levels manually is time-consuming and prone to error. The Draw On Liquidity (DOL) indicator automatically plots these essential levels on your chart and highlights high-probability trading windows through session kill zones.
FREE
ORB Opening Range Breakout MT4
Robby Suhendrawan
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Master the Market Open with the Ultimate Opening Range Breakout (ORB) Indicator for MT4! The   Opening Range Breakout (ORB)   is one of the most powerful and time-tested day trading strategies used by professional traders worldwide. This indicator completely automates the process of identifying, mapping, and tracking the opening ranges for the three major forex sessions (Asian, London, and New York), giving you a massive edge in catching explosive daily moves. For Free EA ORB Download Here   :  
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