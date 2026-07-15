Areus EA

𝗔𝗥𝗘𝗨𝗦 𝗘𝗔 — 𝗔𝗜-𝗙𝗜𝗟𝗧𝗘𝗥𝗘𝗗 𝗧𝗥𝗘𝗡𝗗 & 𝗥𝗘𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗔𝗟 𝗦𝗬𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗠 𝗙𝗢𝗥 𝗚𝗢𝗟𝗗

Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)  |  Timeframe: H1  |  Platform: MetaTrader 5

𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗜𝗘𝗪

Areus EA is a fully automated trading system for XAUUSD built on a two-layer architecture:

1. Signal layer — a set of independently validated technical setups generates candidate trade ideas on the H1 timeframe.
2. Decision layer — a proprietary AI filter (Gradient Boosting machine-learning model) evaluates each candidate against dozens of market-context features: volatility regime, higher-timeframe structure, session, spread conditions and more. Only signals the model scores above a validated confidence threshold are ever traded. Everything else is rejected before it can cost you money.

𝗣𝗥𝗜𝗖𝗘 𝗣𝗢𝗟𝗜𝗖𝗬

Current price: $499. The price increases by $50 for every 10 copies sold. The final price will be $1,999 — keeping the number of copies in circulation limited, so the market cannot adapt to the strategy.

Rental options are available if you prefer to test the system on a live account before committing to a full license.

𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧 𝗔𝗥𝗘𝗨𝗦 𝗘𝗔 𝗜𝗦 𝗡𝗢𝗧

• No martingale
• No grid trading
• No hedging or position averaging
• No lot multiplication after a loss
• No unlimited exposure — one position at a time, always protected by a real Stop Loss from the moment it opens
• No "recovery mode", no hidden trades, no tricks to flatten the equity curve

Every trade is placed with a genuine Stop Loss and Take Profit attached at market entry. Risk per trade is known in advance and never increases to "recover" a losing streak.

𝗜𝗡𝗣𝗨𝗧𝗦

1. Fixed Lots — fixed lot size, used when Risk % is 0
2. Risk % — automatic lot calculation based on capital (1 = ≈1% risk per trade)
3. Max Drawdown % — optional equity circuit-breaker (0 = disabled)
4. Stop Loss / Take Profit / Trailing Stop multiplier — exits as multiples of ATR
5. Max holding time — maximum trade duration (in H1 bars)
6. Max Spread — skips entries above this spread (0 = disabled)
7. Session start / Session end — trading time window
8. Broker Server GMT offset — your broker's server GMT offset
9. Magic Number and Max Slippage — general settings

𝗤𝗨𝗜𝗖𝗞 𝗦𝗧𝗔𝗥𝗧 (𝟭 𝗠𝗜𝗡𝗨𝗧𝗘)

1. Attach the EA to one XAUUSD H1 chart. Enable Algo Trading.
2. Set Broker Server GMT offset to your broker's server GMT.
3. Choose sizing: a fixed lot (recommended) or Risk %.
4. Optionally set Max Drawdown % as your personal circuit-breaker.
5. A VPS is recommended for 24/5 uptime.

𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗗 𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗞𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗘𝗧𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗦

• Symbol: XAUUSD / Gold
• Chart timeframe: H1
• Account type: Netting or Hedging — both supported (no simultaneous opposite positions are ever used)
• Leverage: 1:100 minimum, 1:200+ preferred (lowers margin usage)
• Broker type: Low-spread ECN/Raw account
• Minimum deposit: $1,000 (use conservative Risk % sizing)
• Recommended deposit: $10,000 with the recommended fixed-lot configuration, or scale the lot down for smaller accounts
• VPS: Recommended for 24/5 uninterrupted operation

𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧

Support covers installation, configuration, broker compatibility and backtesting questions — usually answered within 24 hours in the Comments section or by private message. The AI filter and underlying setups are proprietary; internal trading logic is not disclosed.

𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗜𝗢 𝗗𝗜𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗦𝗜𝗙𝗜𝗖𝗔𝗧𝗜𝗢𝗡

Recommended companion product: Wick & Bone EA — a pure price-action approach on the same pair. The two systems use unrelated entry logic and can run on the same account with independent magic numbers, smoothing the combined equity curve.

𝗜𝗠𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗔𝗡𝗧 𝗡𝗢𝗧𝗘𝗦

• Past performance does not guarantee future performance. Gold market conditions can change; always test on a demo account before committing real capital.
• The strategy trades intraday-to-swing (average holding time: hours to a few days) — it is not a scalper and is not sensitive to a few milliseconds of latency, though a VPS is still recommended for uptime.
• Do not buy this EA with money you cannot afford to lose. If a seller promises guaranteed profits, they are lying — I never will.
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Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
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Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
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5 (34)
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XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
BB Return mt5
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BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
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Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
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Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
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5 (11)
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Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
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Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
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Andrii Soma
5 (9)
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SomaGold is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD). One chart, one EA, 32 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. This is my first published EA on MQL5. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD The price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Early buyers lock in the lowest price for the lifetime of the product. Concept Instead
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Profalgo Limited
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