Nord500 EA

𝗡𝗢𝗥𝗗𝟱𝟬𝟬 𝗘𝗔 - 𝗠𝘂𝗹𝘁𝗶-𝗠𝗼𝗱𝘂𝗹𝗲 𝗦𝘆𝘀𝘁𝗲𝗺 𝗳𝗼𝗿 𝗨𝗦𝟱𝟬𝟬 / 𝗦𝗣𝟱𝟬𝟬 𝗠𝟱

Three independent logics, one goal: solid statistics with risk always under control.

𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗩𝗜𝗘𝗪

Nord500 EA is a fully automated multi-module system developed and tested on more than six years of US500 data under realistic broker conditions, with historical spread and overnight swap included.

Instead of relying on a single idea, Nord500 combines three independent modules, each with its own logic and its own time window.

Module A is the core engine: a selective daily model with three internal sub-systems. It evaluates the market once per day and executes at the start of the next trading day, a timing designed to minimize overnight financing costs. Maximum 3 concurrent units.

Module B is a weekly timing model with a fixed entry and exit window, working on a completely different rhythm from Module A.

Module C is an optional intraday module (disabled by default) that operates only during the main session and is always flat before the daily close.

All modules feed one aggregated exposure: opposite internal signals offset each other instead of stacking positions, reducing margin usage and spread costs. The EA works on both hedging and netting accounts and fully recovers its state after a terminal restart.

𝗪𝗛𝗔𝗧 𝗜𝗧 𝗗𝗢𝗘𝗦 𝗡𝗢𝗧 𝗗𝗢

• No martingale
• No grid
• No position multiplication
• Selective by design
• No history-reading tricks
• No overfitting

Selective by design, a real trading strategy, not an optimizer artifact.

𝗜𝗡𝗣𝗨𝗧𝗦

1. Lot mode: Fixed lot, Percent of balance, or Fixed Ratio.
2. Fixed lot per unit: lot size used in Fixed mode.
3. Percent of balance: risk per unit in Percent mode (lot = balance x percent / 100 / 1000).
4. Fixed Ratio base lot: starting lot (level size) for the Fixed Ratio model.
5. Fixed Ratio delta: profit required to advance one level. Deposits do not inflate levels; withdrawals scale them down automatically.
6. Max lot per unit: safety cap for any single unit.
7. Volatility-adjusted unit size: automatically reduces unit size in turbulent markets.
8. Emergency stop per unit: protective exit in price units (0 = off).
9. Enable module A / B / C: switch each module on or off independently.
10. Broker GMT offset: set your broker's GMT offset (default 3); all internal timing adjusts automatically.
11. Max spread to open: entries are skipped above this spread.
12. Max deviation: allowed slippage in points.
13. Magic number: order identifier.
14. Panel inputs: on-chart dashboard (status, balance, total and daily P/L, drawdown, server time), position offsets and colors.

𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗠𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗗𝗘𝗗 𝗕𝗥𝗢𝗞𝗘𝗥 𝗦𝗘𝗧𝗧𝗜𝗡𝗚𝗦

- Symbol: US500 / SP500 / SPX500 (CFD on the S&P 500 index).
- Timeframe: M5.
- Account: low spread, zero commission on indices, hedging or netting.
- Leverage: 1:20 minimum, 1:100 or higher recommended.
- Point value: settings are calibrated for symbols where 1 point equals 1 USD per lot. If your broker uses 10 USD per point, divide lot sizes by 10.
- Minimum deposit: 1,000 USD with conservative settings.
- A VPS is strongly recommended for continuous operation.
- For backtesting, the "1 minute OHLC" model is sufficient and fast.

𝗦𝗨𝗣𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧

After purchase, contact me here on MQL5 through private message: you will receive the optimized set files (Conservative, Balanced, Aggressive) together with setup assistance for your broker.

𝗜𝗠𝗣𝗢𝗥𝗧𝗔𝗡𝗧 𝗡𝗢𝗧𝗘𝗦

Trading involves substantial risk. Past performance, whether backtested or live, does not guarantee future results. Always test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account under your broker's conditions before going live. Aggressive configurations can produce deep drawdowns: when evaluating any report, always check the "Drawdown relative" value, not only the headline maximal drawdown. Choose a risk configuration consistent with capital you can afford to put at risk. This product is a trading tool, not financial advice.

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XG Gold Robot MT5
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4.31 (113)
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The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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5 (2)
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4.6 (10)
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