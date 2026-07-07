Backtest WhatIf Simulator

Backtest What-If Simulator

Stop guessing, start testing. This offline What-If simulator lets you load one or multiple MT5 backtest HTML reports and instantly explore thousands of realistic "what if" scenarios, without running a single new backtest.

Key Features

  • Load & combine reports - import single backtests or merge multiple backtest HTML files into groups or full portfolios, and switch between them with one click
  • Real-time What-If adjustments
    • Lot Size Multiplier (0.1x – 5.0x)
    • Extra Spread (in pips)
    • Fee & Swap Multiplier
  • Advanced filtering engine
    • Trading hours filter + break-time exclusion
    • Day of Week, Week of Month, and Monthly filters
    • Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) exclusion window
    • Symbol filter - enable/disable individual pairs
    • Exclude your Top % and Bottom % performing trades (0.5% precision), to see how much of your edge really comes from a handful of lucky/unlucky trades
  • Full statistics suite, Original vs. Optimized
    • Win Rate, Profit Factor, Expectancy
    • Max Drawdown %, Recovery Factor
    • Sharpe & Sortino Ratio (annualized)
    • Avg / Max Win & Loss
    • Trades per Month & Avg Profit per Month
    • Initial vs. Final Balance
  • Side-by-side equity curve - Original and What-If curves overlaid on one chart, with a real date axis (month/year)
  • Comparison table - every key metric with Delta and Delta % at a glance
  • Clean, fast, fully interactive control panel - no code, no re-optimization, just click and see the impact instantly

Perfect for

  • Serious traders who want to stress-test a strategy before risking real capital
  • Portfolio managers comparing and optimizing multiple EAs at once
  • Anyone who wants to know exactly how spread, commissions, session times, exclusion windows, or a few outlier trades change the real performance of their system

No need to re-run backtests for every small tweak. Load your reports once, and simulate unlimited scenarios in seconds.

Important: works with MT5 HTML backtest reports only, in offline/chart mode.


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Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
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Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
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Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
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Trade Copier — это профессиональная утилита, предназначенная для копирования и синхронизации сделок между торговыми счетами. Копирование происходит от счета/терминала поставщика к счету/терминалу получателя, которые установлены на одном компьютере или vps. АКЦИЯ - Если вы уже приобрели "Trade copier MT5", вы можете получить "Trade copier MT4" бесплатно (для копирования MT4 > MT5 и MT4 < MT5). Для получения более подробной информации об условиях, пожалуйста, свяжитесь с нами через личные сообщени
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Telegram To MT5 — копировщик сигналов Превратите торговые сигналы из ваших Telegram-каналов в реальные ордера MT5 — автоматически, на любом количестве счетов, с полным контролем над риском и правилами. Telegram To MT5 связывает VIP / сигнальные каналы, на которые вы уже подписаны в Telegram, с вашим терминалом MetaTrader 5. Бесплатное приложение-компаньон для ПК читает сообщения (даже из каналов, которые не допускают ботов), а этот советник исполняет их на вашем счёте — применяя ваши настройки р
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
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VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — профессиональный торговый центр управления для MetaTrader 5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE — это премиальная торговая панель и рабочая среда управления сделками на графике для MetaTrader 5 . Она создана для трейдеров, которым нужны более быстрое исполнение, более понятный контроль позиций, структурированное управление сделками, визуальное планирование уровней и профессиональный рабочий процесс прямо с графика. Это не просто панель BUY / SELL. PRO SE объединяет ручную торговл
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Улучшите свои торговые сигналы с нашим продвинутым Telegram Bridge EA Пора захватить аудиторию обновлениями торговли в реальном времени — профессиональными и визуально привлекательными. Свяжитесь со мной, чтобы увидеть демо и получить пробную версию Мы значительно инвестировали в удобные функции, которые создают уникальный опыт для клиентов и провайдеров.  SIGNAL BRIDGE способен доставлять на 100% КОПИР-СОВМЕСТИМЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ для всех бизнес-кейсов, даже обходя логику Metatrader там, где другие EA
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5 (1)
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Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
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KT Equity Protector MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
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Antonello Belgrano
Индикаторы
Advanced RSI – Regular & Hidden Divergences + Bollinger Bands + Adaptive Levels Powerful and clean RSI indicator that combines multiple advanced features in one window. Main Features: Automatic Regular and Hidden Divergences with 1-10 strength score Bollinger Bands calculated directly on the RSI Adaptive dynamic overbought/oversold levels (or fixed) Fully modular – enable/disable any feature independently Clear visualization with distinct arrows for regular and hidden divergences. No repainting
Quant Multi Divergence Indicator
Antonello Belgrano
Индикаторы
Quant Multi Divergence Indicator A comprehensive multi-indicator divergence detection system that combines 7 indicators into a single consensus framework. The indicator identifies divergences across all selected components and calculates a Consensus Score ranging from -100 to +100, providing a clear and objective measure of signal strength. It also incorporates price swing analysis for enhanced accuracy. Main Features: Simultaneous divergence analysis across 9 components Consensus Score plotted
Dynamic Heatmap Bookmap Style
Antonello Belgrano
Индикаторы
Dynamic Heatmap Bookmap Style An indicator for MetaTrader 5 that brings Bookmap-style heatmap visualization directly onto your chart, showing where the market has actually concentrated volume and price activity — not just where price has passed through. What it does The indicator overlays a real-time heatmap on the chart, highlighting the price zones with the highest activity for the current week using a dynamic color gradient — from cold blue for low-activity zones to hot red for the most activ
Advanced Indicators Manager
Antonello Belgrano
Утилиты
Advanced Indicators Manager Tired of manually removing and re-adding indicators every time you want to switch between setups or get a clean chart? With this tool you turn them on and off with a single click, no digging through menus, no lost time. Advanced Indicators Manager creates a small button panel with one button per indicator on your chart (main window and sub-windows). One click hides it or brings it back, exactly as it was, with all its original parameters intact. Why it's useful If yo
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