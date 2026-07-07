Backtest WhatIf Simulator

Backtest What-If Simulator

Stop guessing, start testing. This offline What-If simulator lets you load one or multiple MT5 backtest HTML reports and instantly explore thousands of realistic "what if" scenarios, without running a single new backtest.

Key Features

Load & combine reports - import single backtests or merge multiple backtest HTML files into groups or full portfolios, and switch between them with one click

- import single backtests or merge multiple backtest HTML files into groups or full portfolios, and switch between them with one click Real-time What-If adjustments Lot Size Multiplier (0.1x – 5.0x) Extra Spread (in pips) Fee & Swap Multiplier

Advanced filtering engine Trading hours filter + break-time exclusion Day of Week, Week of Month, and Monthly filters Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) exclusion window Symbol filter - enable/disable individual pairs Exclude your Top % and Bottom % performing trades (0.5% precision), to see how much of your edge really comes from a handful of lucky/unlucky trades

Full statistics suite, Original vs. Optimized Win Rate, Profit Factor, Expectancy Max Drawdown %, Recovery Factor Sharpe & Sortino Ratio (annualized) Avg / Max Win & Loss Trades per Month & Avg Profit per Month Initial vs. Final Balance

Side-by-side equity curve - Original and What-If curves overlaid on one chart, with a real date axis (month/year)

- Original and What-If curves overlaid on one chart, with a real date axis (month/year) Comparison table - every key metric with Delta and Delta % at a glance

- every key metric with Delta and Delta % at a glance Clean, fast, fully interactive control panel - no code, no re-optimization, just click and see the impact instantly

Perfect for

Serious traders who want to stress-test a strategy before risking real capital

Portfolio managers comparing and optimizing multiple EAs at once

Anyone who wants to know exactly how spread, commissions, session times, exclusion windows, or a few outlier trades change the real performance of their system

No need to re-run backtests for every small tweak. Load your reports once, and simulate unlimited scenarios in seconds.

Important: works with MT5 HTML backtest reports only, in offline/chart mode.