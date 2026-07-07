Backtest WhatIf Simulator

  • 实用工具
  • Antonello Belgrano
    Antonello Belgrano

    Antonello Belgrano

    5 (1)
    MQL5 Programmer specialized in creating professional Expert Advisors and Indicators.
    I develop high-quality strategies as well as custom solutions, optimizations, and personalized Expert Advisors tailored to your specific needs.
    Feel free to contact me for any requests or custom projects.
    27 产品
  • 版本: 1.60
  • 激活: 5

Backtest What-If Simulator

Stop guessing, start testing. This offline What-If simulator lets you load one or multiple MT5 backtest HTML reports and instantly explore thousands of realistic "what if" scenarios, without running a single new backtest.

Key Features

  • Load & combine reports - import single backtests or merge multiple backtest HTML files into groups or full portfolios, and switch between them with one click
  • Real-time What-If adjustments
    • Lot Size Multiplier (0.1x – 5.0x)
    • Extra Spread (in pips)
    • Fee & Swap Multiplier
  • Advanced filtering engine
    • Trading hours filter + break-time exclusion
    • Day of Week, Week of Month, and Monthly filters
    • Non-Farm Payroll (NFP) exclusion window
    • Symbol filter - enable/disable individual pairs
    • Exclude your Top % and Bottom % performing trades (0.5% precision), to see how much of your edge really comes from a handful of lucky/unlucky trades
  • Full statistics suite, Original vs. Optimized
    • Win Rate, Profit Factor, Expectancy
    • Max Drawdown %, Recovery Factor
    • Sharpe & Sortino Ratio (annualized)
    • Avg / Max Win & Loss
    • Trades per Month & Avg Profit per Month
    • Initial vs. Final Balance
  • Side-by-side equity curve - Original and What-If curves overlaid on one chart, with a real date axis (month/year)
  • Comparison table - every key metric with Delta and Delta % at a glance
  • Clean, fast, fully interactive control panel - no code, no re-optimization, just click and see the impact instantly

Perfect for

  • Serious traders who want to stress-test a strategy before risking real capital
  • Portfolio managers comparing and optimizing multiple EAs at once
  • Anyone who wants to know exactly how spread, commissions, session times, exclusion windows, or a few outlier trades change the real performance of their system

No need to re-run backtests for every small tweak. Load your reports once, and simulate unlimited scenarios in seconds.

Important: works with MT5 HTML backtest reports only, in offline/chart mode.


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欢迎来到 Trade Manager EA——这是一个终极风险管理工具，旨在使交易变得更直观、精准和高效。它不仅仅是一个下单工具，而是一个用于无缝交易计划、仓位管理和风险控制的全面解决方案。不论您是新手交易员、资深交易员，还是需要快速执行的剥头皮交易员，Trade Manager EA 都可以满足您的需求，适用于外汇、指数、大宗商品、加密货币等各种市场。 借助 Trade Manager EA，复杂的计算已成过去。只需分析市场，在图表上用水平线标记入场、止损和止盈，设置您的风险水平，Trade Manager 就会立即计算出理想的头寸规模，并实时显示以点、账户货币计价的止损和止盈。每笔交易都得以轻松管理。 主要功能： 头寸规模计算器 ：根据定义的风险瞬间确定交易规模。 简单的交易计划 ：在图表上用可拖动的水平线直接计划交易，设置入场、止损和止盈。 实时显示 SL 和 TP ：以账户货币、点或分显示止损和止盈，便于分析。 高级保护工具 盈亏平衡选项 ： 基本盈亏平衡 ：当您的交易达到设定水平时自动保护利润。 多级盈亏平衡 ：设置多达 4 个级别以逐步保护利润。 尾随止损选项 ： 基本尾随
Local Trade Copier EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
4.97 (144)
实用工具
通过 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 获得非常快速的交易复制体验。它的简单1分钟设置，使您可以在同一台Windows计算机或Windows VPS上在多个MetaTrader终端之间复制交易，具有闪电般快速的复制速度，低于0.5秒。 无论您是初学者还是专业交易者， Local Trade Copier EA MT5 都提供了广泛的选项，可根据您的特定需求进行自定义。对于任何希望增加利润潜力的人来说，这都是终极解决方案。 今天就尝试一下，看看为什么它是市场上最快、最简单的贸易复印机！ 提示： 您可以在您的模拟账户中下载并试用 Local Trade Copier EA MT5 模拟版： 这里 将下载的免费演示文件粘贴到您的 MT5 >> 文件 >> 打开数据文件夹 >> MQL5 >> 专家文件夹并重新启动您的终端。  免费演示版本每次可在 4 小时内发挥全部功能，仅限演示帐户。 要重置试用期，请转至 MT5 >> 工具 >> 全局变量 >> Control + A >> 删除。 请仅在非关键模拟账户上执行此操作，不要在挑战道具公司账户中执行此操作。 如果您无法
Point of Control Breakout Buy Sell Signal
Abdul Jalil
5 (4)
实用工具
================================================================================ POC BREAKOUT - V20.72. Full Professional Grade Toolkit ================================================================================ POC Breakout is a full MetaTrader 5 trading dashboard for discretionary traders who want breakout signals, Point of Control (POC) context, volume profiles, order flow, market structure, news, alerts, and advanced trade planning in one professional workspace. Attached directly to you
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Alfiya Fazylova
4.88 (166)
实用工具
交易面板是一款多功能交易助手。该应用包含超过50种手动交易功能，并允许您自动执行大多数交易任务。 在购买之前，您可以在演示账户上测试演示版本。下载用于演示账户的试用版应用程序： https://www.mql5.com/zh/blogs/post/762579 。 完整说明 这里 。 贸易. 只需单击一下即可执行交易操作： 打開掛單和頭寸，並自動計算風險。 一鍵打開多個訂單和頭寸。 打開訂單網格。 按組別關閉掛單和頭寸。 反轉頭寸方向（關閉買入>打開賣出，關閉賣出>打開買入）。 鎖定頭寸（通過開啟缺少的頭寸，使買入和賣出頭寸的數量相等）。 一鍵部分關閉所有頭寸。 將所有頭寸的止盈和止損設置在同一價格水平。 將所有頭寸的止損設置在盈虧平衡水平。 開倉時，可使用以下功能： 在多個訂單或倉位之間分配計算出的數量（在單擊一次時開啟多個訂單和倉位）。 在開啟訂單前在圖表上可視化交易水平。 僅在當前點差不超過設定值時才開啟倉位。 止盈和止損之間的自動比例。 虛擬止損和止盈。 自動將止損和止盈的大小增加為當前點差的大小。 基於ATR指標讀數計算止盈和止損。 設置掛單的到期日期。 為掛單設置追蹤（掛單
Telegram To MT5 Signal Trader
Lukas Roth
5 (30)
实用工具
测试版发布 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 即将进入正式的 Alpha 版本。一些功能仍在开发中，您可能会遇到一些小错误。如果您遇到问题，请反馈，您的意见将帮助我们改进软件。 Telegram to MT5 Signal Trader 是一款强大的工具，能够将 Telegram 频道或群组的交易信号自动复制到您的 MetaTrader 5 账户。 支持公开和私人频道，可将多个信号提供者连接至一个或多个 MT5 账户。软件优化、高效、稳定，精准控制每笔复制交易。 界面简洁，仪表盘美观，图表交互性佳，导航直观。您可以管理多个信号账户，自定义每个提供者的设置，并实时监控所有操作。 系统需求 由于 MQL 限制，EA 需要配合 PC 端应用与 Telegram 通信。 安装程序可通过官方 安装指南 获取。 核心功能 多提供者支持： 从多渠道复制信号至多个 MT5 帐户 高级信号识别： 关键词、模式和标签全面自定义 逐提供者控制： 可启用/禁用特定信号类型、平仓策略等 灵活风险管理： 固定手数、固定金额、余额/权益百分比、部分平仓设置 可定制 SL/TP： 覆盖信号
FarmedHedge Pair Trading Dashboard
Tanapisit Tepawarapruek
5 (3)
实用工具
Farmed Hedge Yield Farming | All Markets (Manual - Hybrid - Semi/Automated EA) MULTI-ASSET SUPPORT Trade any asset available on your broker - Forex: Major, Minor, Exotic pairs - Crypto: BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, BNB - Stocks: Apple, Tesla, Amazon, Google, etc. - Commodities: Gold, Silver, Oil, Gas - Indices: US30, NAS100, SPX500, DAX40 - Any CFD your broker offers VERIFIED TRADING RESULTS - Farmed Hedge Yield Axi Copy:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2356376 - Farmed Hedge Yield Exn Copy:   https:/
Exp COPYLOT CLIENT for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.97 (35)
实用工具
适用于 MetaTrader 5 的专业交易复制器 快速、专业、稳定可靠的 交易复制器 ，适用于 MetaTrader 。 COPYLOT 可在 MT4 和 MT5 终端之间复制 Forex 交易，并支持 Hedge 和 Netting 账户。 COPYLOT 的 MT5 版本支持： - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Hedge → MT5 Netting - MT5 Netting → MT5 Hedge - MT5 Netting → MT5 Netting - MT4 → MT5 Hedge - MT4 → MT5 Netting MT4 版本 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF 如何购买 如何安装 如何获取日志文件 如何测试和优化 Expforex 的所有产品 您也可以将交易复制到 MT4 终端（MT4 → MT4，MT5 → MT4）： COPYLOT CLIENT for MT4 COPYLOT 是一款专业的交易和持仓复制器，可同时与 2、3 甚至 10 个终端协同工作。 支持从 模拟账户和投资者账户 复制，也支持同时在多个终端上运行。 您可以使
Anchor Trade Manager
Kalinskie Gilliam
5 (6)
实用工具
Anchor: The EA Manager Your EAs manage their own trades. Anchor manages the account around them. Anchor gives you one place to control your EAs, manage risk and decide when trading is allowed. Any EA, any vendor, any broker or symbol. No source-code changes required. The Problem Most EAs only know what they are doing. They cannot see when another EA is already trading, when several EAs open and are stacking risk or when the account has reached your loss limit. Even using just one EA, it may not
Telegram to MT5 MultiChannel Copier
Sergio Marquez Uroz
5 (4)
实用工具
Telegram to MT5 Multi-Channel Copier 可自动将您 Telegram 频道中的交易信号直接复制到 MetaTrader 5。无需机器人,无需浏览器扩展,无需手动复制。您在 Telegram 上收到信号,EA 会在几秒钟内在您的终端上开仓。 本产品包含两个组件:一个监听您 Telegram 频道的 Windows 应用程序,以及在您的 MT5 终端上执行信号的 EA。同时也提供 MT4 版本。 设置指南和应用程序下载: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/768988 工作原理 Windows 应用程序使用您自己的 API 凭据连接到 Telegram,而不是机器人。这意味着它可以读取您订阅的任何频道、群组或话题,包括私人和 VIP 频道。检测到信号后,它会进行解析并发送给 EA。EA 根据您的经纪商解析交易品种名称,基于您的风险设置计算手数,然后开仓。 整个过程都是自动的。您无需守在电脑前。 打开应用程序并登录 Telegram(仅第一次)。 选择要监听的频道或话题。 按下 Start。EA 会处理其余的一切。 支持的
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
实用工具
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Exp5 VirtualTradePad PRO SE for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
实用工具
VirtualTradePad PRO SE MT5 — MetaTrader 5 专业交易控制中心 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 是一款基于图表的高级交易面板，也是适用于 MetaTrader 5 的交易管理工作区。它专为希望获得更快执行、更清晰持仓控制、结构化交易管理、可视化价位规划，以及直接在图表上完成专业交易流程的交易者而设计。 这不仅仅是一个 BUY / SELL 面板。PRO SE 将手动交易、挂单、持仓管理、部分平仓、篮子利润/亏损控制、加仓均价层级、ATM 规则、信号监控、实时市场信息、策略测试器 (Strategy Tester) 流程以及面向 VPS 的运行方式整合到一个互相关联的界面中。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明和截图 | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会选择这套面板 图表一键交易 ，并支持键盘快速操作 快速完成开仓、平仓、修改、反转、锁仓与部分平仓 深度控制仓位、挂单、总利润与风控逻辑 自动参数计算，减少手动输入与重复劳动 为什么 PRO SE 比标准手动交易更高
Trade copier MT5
Alfiya Fazylova
4.57 (51)
实用工具
Trade Copier 是一种专业实用程序，旨在复制和同步交易账户之间的交易。 复制发生从供应商的帐户/终端到收件人的帐户/终端，安装在同一台计算机或 vps 上。 促销活动 - 如果您已经购买了“Trade copier MT5”，您可以免费获取“Trade copier MT4”（用于 MT4 > MT5 和 MT4 < MT5 的复制）。欲了解更多详细条款，请通过私人消息与我们联系！ 在购买之前，您可以在演示帐户上测试演示版本。 演示 这里 。 完整说明 这里 。 主要功能和优点： 支持复制MT5>MT5、MT4>MT5、MT5>MT4，包括МТ5 netting账户。 供应商和收件人模式在同一产品中实现。 简单直观的界面，允许您直接从图表中实时控制复制。 连接中断或终端重新启动时不会丢失设置和位置。 允许您选择要复制的符号，也可以替换接收者的符号，例如 EURUSD> USDJPY。 支持回拷贝。 能够仅复制某些订单。 允许您设置开仓交易价格的最大差异和最大时间延迟。 正确复制部分订单关闭的执行。 计算复制手数的几种方法。 同步止盈和止损。有几种方法可以计算它们的位置。 支持
Premium Trade Manager
Daniel Stein
5 (4)
实用工具
Premium Trade Manager - 内置交易导师的图表面板 Premium Trade Manager 将一位交易导师嵌入您的图表，并在其下搭载完整的执行引擎。像往常一样建立交易，然后让您的 AI 交易导师 Max 读取这笔具体的交易，结合您的实时账户给出直接判断，再由您决定是否下单：止损是否符合纪律化交易的要求、风险规模是否合理、高影响新闻事件是否即将发布、您是否接近资金盘限额。其下是完整的执行引擎，负责点击之后的一切：一键按风险下单、您在图表上拖动规划且交易进行中仍可随时调整的计划、最多四个分批止盈级别、七种移动止损方式、实时资金盘合规检查、新闻屏蔽保护，以及对自身成本进行评级的点差功能。决策由您做出。Max 给出第二次审视。面板负责此后的一切。 购买前先亲手体验。 直接在浏览器中点击实时面板，这是在购买前感受其工作方式的最快途径。 stein.investments/products/premium-trade-manager Max 是您的一对一 AI 交易导师，他直接内置于面板之中。  他了解您的账户、您的设置和您的规则，用您自己的语言回答，并在每笔交易下单前进
Power Candles Scanner
Daniel Stein
5 (1)
实用工具
Power Candles 策略扫描器——自优化多符号设置查找器 Power Candles策略扫描器 采用与Power Candles指标相同的自优化引擎，可同时扫描您“市场观察”中的所有交易品种。一个面板即可显示当前哪些品种在统计上具备交易价值、每种策略的最佳应用方向、最优止损/止盈组合，并在新信号触发时立即向您发送提醒。 本工具是 Stein Investments 生态系统的一部分 - 18+ 款工具,加上 Max,您的一对一 AI 交易导师。  随时在线,深入了解每一款指标,在您需要梳理思路的那一刻就在那里。  立即认识他: https://stein.investments 您的全面市场监控。每个交易品种超过3,000次自动优化。2种警报类型。一键切换图表并采取行动。 为何您需要此工具 大多数多标的扫描器仅展示价格 波动 。每只股票的波动率、百分比变化、RSI。您仍需自行摸索正确的策略、合适的止损位以及理想的入场阈值。Power Candles策略扫描器针对每只股票自动解答这些问题，仅在数学验证过的交易设置中触发实际入场信号时才会向您发出提示。这就是全部卖点。 自动
Timeless Charts
Samuel Manoel De Souza
5 (7)
实用工具
Timeless Charts is an all-in-one trading utility for professional traders. It combines custom chart types such as Seconds Charts and Renko with advanced order flow analysis using Footprints , Clusters , Volume Profiles , VWAP studies, and anchored analysis tools for deeper market insight. Trading and position management are handled directly from the chart through an integrated trade management panel , while Market Replay and Virtual Accounts provide environments for practicing trading skills and
YuClusters
Yury Kulikov
4.93 (43)
实用工具
Attention: You can view the program operation in the free version  YuClusters DEMO .  YuClusters is a professional market analysis system. The trader has unique opportunities to analyze the flow of orders, trade volumes, price movements using various charts, profiles, indicators, and graphical objects. YuClusters operates on data based on Time&Sales or ticks information, depending on what is available in the quotes of a financial instrument. YuClusters allows you to build graphs by combining da
Telegram To MT5 Ultra
Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
实用工具
Telegram To MT5 — 信号复制器 将您的 Telegram 频道中的交易信号变成真实的 MT5 订单 — 自动执行，可用于任意数量的账户，风险与规则完全由您掌控。 Telegram To MT5 将您已在 Telegram 关注的 VIP / 信号频道连接到您的 MetaTrader 5 终端。一个免费的配套桌面应用读取消息（即使是禁止机器人的频道），而本 EA 在您的账户上执行这些信号 — 应用您自己的风险设置、品种映射、止盈处理、交易时段与新闻过滤。 它是一个信号复制器，而非黑箱策略：由您决定信任哪些频道，以及每笔交易如何计算手数和管理。 分步设置与配套应用安装指南 工作原理 [您的 Telegram 频道] -> [配套桌面应用] -> [MT5 + 本 EA] -> 订单 配套桌面应用（免费，已包含）使用您的 Telegram 账户登录并监视您所选择的频道。即使是禁止机器人的 VIP 频道也能正常工作，它通过一个私有、加密的本地桥接转发每条消息。 本 EA 挂在一个图表上，在 MT5 接收这些信号，并按照您的规则开仓 / 管理交易。 应用与 EA 之间的连接是位于
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Sirikorn Rungsang
4.83 (6)
实用工具
Welcome to ENTRY IN THE ZONE WITH SMC MULTI TIMEFRAME Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe is a real-time market analysis tool based on Smart Money Concepts (SMC), designed to analyze market structure, price direction, and key trading zones. It supports both Single-Timeframe Analysis and Multi-Timeframe Analysis, providing a clearer view of the overall market structure across multiple timeframes, with real-time BUY / SELL signals that do not repaint. It is designed to help filter trading op
Trade Dashboard MT5
Fatemeh Ameri
4.95 (132)
实用工具
疲于复杂的订单下达和手动计算？Trade Dashboard 是您的解决方案。凭借其用户友好的界面，订单下达变得轻而易举，只需点击一下，您就可以开设交易、设置止损和止盈水平、管理交易手数，并计算风险回报比，让您只需专注于您的策略。告别手动计算，使用 Trade Dashboard 简化您的交易体验。 立即下载演示版本 。 您可以在这里找到仪表盘功能和特性的详细信息 。 加入 Telegram 频道 。 购买后请给我发消息以获取支持。如果您需要添加更多功能，可以在产品的评论区留下您的想法，我愿意听取任何建议，希望您能在使用我的产品时获得最佳体验 。 这是 MT4 版本。 风险管理：使用 Trade Dashboard，可以将您的风险设置为账户余额或权益的百分比，或将风险设置为总金额。在图表上直观地定义您的止损，让工具准确计算每个货币对的适当手数。该工具还可以根据您期望的风险回报比自动设置止盈水平。它甚至可以在手数计算中涵盖佣金和点差费用。此外，您的止损和止盈可以转变为虚拟水平，隐藏于经纪商。通过 Trade Dashboard 的高级风险管理功能，掌控风险，保护您的资本。 交易线
EA Auditor
Stephen J Martret
5 (4)
实用工具
EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
实用工具
工作演示版下载 Copy Cat More (跟单猫) MT5 交易跟单器 (Trade Copier) 是一款本地交易跟单器,也是一套完整的风险管理与执行框架,专为当今的交易挑战而设计。从自营公司 (prop firm) 挑战到个人投资组合管理,它凭借稳健的执行、资金保护、灵活的配置和先进的交易处理的结合,适应各种情况。 该跟单器同时支持主控端 (Master,发送方) 与受控端 (Slave,接收方) 两种模式,可实时同步市价单与挂单、交易修改、部分平仓以及对锁平仓 (Close By) 操作。它兼容模拟与真实账户、交易或投资者登录,并通过持久化交易记忆 (Persistent Trade Memory) 系统确保恢复——即使 EA、终端或 VPS 重启也不例外。可借助唯一 ID 同时管理多个主控端与受控端,跨经纪商差异则通过前缀/后缀调整或自定义品种映射自动处理。 试用版:  先试用看看 : 你可以下载并体验  Copy Cat More (跟单猫) 交易跟单器 MT5 试用版,通过 此链接 。 下载后,请将演示文件放入你的终端文件夹: MT5 » 文件 » 打开数据文件夹
Trade Command Center
Nguyen Thanh Trieu
5 (2)
实用工具
附加材料和说明 安装说明 - 用于模拟账户的应用程序试用版 ; 官方信息 官方频道 卖家个人资料 Trade Command Center — 专业交易执行与实时 Risk Guard 控制面板 Trade Command Center 是一款面向 MetaTrader 5 的高性能直观交易执行、手数计算器及风险管理工具。它专为需要严格风险控制、资金保护以及实时回撤监控的自主交易者而设计，完美适配具有每日/最大回撤限制的资金账户或实盘投资组合。 通过单张图表上的五个专用功能模块，该面板提供机构级风险控制、自动化持仓管理和精准订单规划，且无需外部 DLL 或 network 连接。 界面与模块架构 控制面板由五个专用选项卡组成，便于无缝导航并优化图表空间管理： 选项卡 / 模块 核心功能 屏幕操作与指标显示 TRADE 直观视觉规划、基于风险的动态手数计算、UTC 交易时间管理。 拖拽式参数线、实时 R:R 计算器、一键下单。 ARMOR 高级保护设置、全局与单笔保本（BE）、多级止盈、移动止损。 ATR 波动率、Fractal 波段高低点、Parabolic SAR、K线
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
实用工具
MetaTrader 5 专业交易面板 —— 图表与键盘一键交易的高效控制中心 一款面向主动交易者的专业 Trading Panel，可让您比标准 MetaTrader 操作方式更快、更直观地完成开仓、平仓、修改、管理与控制。 这不是一个普通的小工具，而是一个为高频手动操作、仓位管理、挂单控制与利润管理而设计的完整交易工作台。 通过这套面板，您可以直接在图表上一键执行交易，通过键盘快速触发核心操作，并借助自动参数计算、图形提示、信息标签以及可视化管理功能，大幅减少重复性操作，让整个交易流程更加流畅、高效且专业。 使用我们的交易面板，您可以直接从图表上一键下单，执行交易操作的速度可比标准 MetaTrader 控件快约 30 倍。 全新高级版本现已推出： 使用 VirtualTradePad PRO SE 升级您的交易流程 — 适用于 MetaTrader 5 和 MetaTrader 4 的新一代专业交易面板。 MT4 版本 | 完整说明 + DEMO + PDF | 如何购买 | 如何安装 | 如何获取日志文件 | 如何测试与优化 | Expforex 的所有产品 为什么交易者会
MT5 To Telegram Signal Bridge
Inakis Srl
5 (2)
实用工具
用我们先进的 Telegram Bridge EA 提升您的交易信号 是时候用专业且视觉上吸引人的实时交易更新来吸引您的受众了。 联系我查看演示并获取试用版本 我们在用户友好功能上进行了大量投资，为客户和提供商创造独特的体验。  SIGNAL BRIDGE 能够为所有业务场景提供 100% 复制器友好的信号，即使在其他 EA 挣扎的情况下也能绕过 Metatrader 逻辑！ 我们的 Telegram Bridge EA 自动将信号、图表截图和详细的绩效报告直接发送到您的 Telegram 群组——无需您动一根手指。 查看 功能输入详细说明手册点击这里！ 主要功能和优势 全面的交易数据 决定在每条消息中显示什么：点数、入场价格、止损、止盈、手数，甚至风险和风险回报比。让您的追随者完全透明。 发送新订单、更新止损止盈、从设置中自定义保本点，发送 100% 复制器友好的部分平仓  超酷图表附件功能 包含每笔交易的截图，显示您的入场点、止损/止盈和整体市场背景。非常适合在每次更新中建立信任和清晰度。 选择图表模板，自定义交易颜色，决定缩放  决定附加位置：所有交易、仅挂单、仅市价单
Quant AI Agents
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (1)
实用工具
Quant AI Agents are independent trading Expert Advisors. Instead of trading using a fixed strategy like other conventional EAs, Quant AI Agents   is a   multi-agent AI trading framework   that turns natural-language strategy prompts into live.  WANT THE SAME RESULTS AS MY LIVE SIGNAL?   Use the exact same brokers I do:   IC MARKETS , IC TRADING   .  Unlike the centralized stock market, Forex has no single, unified price feed.  Every broker sources liquidity from different providers, creating un
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
实用工具
交易管理器可帮助您快速进入和退出交易，同时自动计算风险。 包括帮助您防止过度交易、报复性交易和情绪化交易的功能。 交易可以自动管理，账户绩效指标可以在图表中可视化。 这些功能使该面板成为所有手动交易者的理想选择，并有助于增强 MetaTrader 5 平台。多语言支持。 MT4版本  |  用户指南+演示 交易经理在策略测试器中不起作用。 如需演示，请参阅用户指南 风险管理 根据%或$自动调整风险 可选择使用固定手数或根据交易量和点自动计算手数 使用 RR、点数或价格设置盈亏平衡止损 追踪止损设置 最大每日损失百分比，在达到目标时自动平仓所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 最大每日损失（以美元为单位）在达到目标时自动关闭所有交易。 保护账户免遭过多提款并阻止您过度交易 一键实现所有交易的盈亏平衡 自动计算从手机/电话发送的交易的风险 OCO 在设置中可用 交易和头寸管理 通过设置每月、每周、每天、每小时或每分钟的最大交易次数，停止过度交易和报复性交易。 高级挂单管理。 调整何时关闭挂单的规则 追踪挂单 支持市价订单和挂单 每日最大利润目标（以美元为单位）以确保头寸并停止
Equity Protect Pro MT5
Shi Jie He
5 (5)
实用工具
Equity Protect Pro：全方位账户保护专家，让您的交易更安心 如果您正在寻找账户保护、净值保护、投资组合保护、多策略保护、利润保护、利润收割、交易安全、风控程序、自动风控、自动清仓、条件清仓、定时清仓、动态清仓、跟踪止损、一键关闭、一键清仓、一键还原等功能，Equity Protect Pro 就是您要找的程序。 它配置简单，当到达预设条件时，可关闭所有图表，同时支持关闭信号订阅（这意味着所有交易程序也将停止运行）。此时，将不再有新订单产生，最后再关闭所有订单，有效防止意外损失，让您在交易过程中高枕无忧。 Equity Protect Pro (Technical Manual) Equity Protect Pro Demo Version for yo u to test   Equity Protect Pro MT4 Demo.ex4        Equity Protect Pro MT5 Demo.ex5 Equity Protect Pro 拥有 14 个核心功能，它们都是独立运行的。您可以根据您的交易策略，选择合适的功能组合使用。这些功能默认为关闭状态，
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
实用工具
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
Seconds Chart MT5
Boris Sedov
4.61 (18)
实用工具
秒级图表 (Seconds Chart) - 一款专为 MetaTrader 5 设计的独特工具，用于创建秒级时间框架的图表。 通过 秒级图表 ，您可以构建以秒为单位的时间框架图表，获得标准分钟或小时图表无法提供的极致灵活性和分析精度。例如，时间框架 S15 表示每根蜡烛图持续15秒。您可以使用任何支持自定义交易品种的指标和EA交易系统。操作它们就像在标准图表上交易一样方便。 与标准工具不同， 秒级图表 让您能够在超短时间框架下进行高精度交易，无延迟干扰。 免费演示版： Seconds Chart v2.29 Demo.ex5 下载免费演示版，亲自体验： 功能齐全 - 所有功能均可使用 24小时测试 - 足够评估准确性和便利性 仅限模拟账户 - 大多数经纪商均可轻松开立 仅限GBPCAD图表 - 大多数终端均可使用 这些限制仅适用于演示版。完整版适用于任何账户类型（真实、演示、竞赛）和任何图表（XAUUSD、EURUSD 等），无任何限制。 如何安装演示版 通过上方链接下载演示文件 打开MetaTrader -> 文件 -> 打开数据文件夹 -> MQL5 -> Experts 将下
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Trend Meter Confluence Indicator
Antonello Belgrano
指标
Trend Meter – Your Tool for Identifying Strong and Reliable Trends Trend Meter is an advanced and highly customizable indicator designed to help traders identify the direction and strength of the current trend with greater accuracy, significantly reducing noise and the reliance on single signals. It's the ideal solution for those seeking reliable signals and wanting to trade with more confidence. Key Features: Three Independent Trend Meters : Choose from various trend logic options, such as MACD
Structure Break Forecaster
Antonello Belgrano
指标
Self-Learning SBF - Structure Break Forecaster Every time the market breaks a key structural level, Self-Learning SBF asks a simple question: "What happened last time price did this?" Instead of relying on fixed rules, the indicator keeps a live archive of every structure break it observes and how it played out — and it never stops learning. Every new signal is compared against the most similar cases in that archive, turning market history into a probability score and clear, tiered price targets
Wavetrend for MT5
Antonello Belgrano
5 (1)
指标
Here is a version for MetaTrader 5 of the famous Wave Trend indicator. Introducing the Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator for MT5 We are excited to present our Wave Trend Oscillator Indicator, exclusively designed for MetaTrader 5. This advanced tool is a must-have for traders who seek precision and efficiency in their trading journey. Our oscillator is built on the principles of wave trend analysis, capturing the ebb and flow of market trends with unparalleled accuracy. It helps traders identify p
DiDi and QQE
Antonello Belgrano
指标
DiDi + QQE – Clean Momentum Filter What You See on Chart Gray line → Media (zero reference – normally at 0) Dodger Blue → Curta (fast 3-period offset) OrangeRed → Longa (slow 20-period offset) Lime dotted → QQE bullish zone (QQE > 0) Orange dotted → QQE bearish zone (QQE ≤ 0) Core Idea Didi Index shows momentum bursts when fast line (Curta) rapidly diverges from the medium MA and crosses the slow one → classic “Agulhada / Needle”. QQE trailing line (smoothed + ATR bands) acts as dynamic tre
Tradescope strategy analysis tool
Antonello Belgrano
实用工具
Traderscope is a powerful and completely free advanced monitoring dashboard for MetaTrader 5, designed to monitor your Expert Advisors' live performance directly on your trading account. It delivers clear, real-time insights into your live trading performance — directly on your chart, with no complexity and zero impact on execution. Key Features Multi Magic Number Aggregation (up to 3) Combine and analyze up to three different magic numbers (e.g., MagicA + MagicB + MagicC) in a single unified v
FREE
Advanced Scalping Tool
Antonello Belgrano
实用工具
This utility allows for fast and flexible execution of market, stop, and limit orders, giving traders full control over their entries. It includes built-in support for setting stop loss, take profit, and trailing stop parameters at the time of order placement, streamlining trade management from the start. The interface also displays key trading data in real time, including spread, live profit/loss, and position metrics, helping traders make informed decisions quickly and efficiently
Risk and Position Size Calculator
Antonello Belgrano
实用工具
Risk and Position Size Calculator – Expert Advisor Utility A powerful and easy-to-use EA utility designed to help traders manage risk with precision. It automatically calculates the optimal position size based on your account balance, chosen risk percentage, and stop loss. In addition, it calculates potential profit and displays take profit levels directly on the chart. Fully customizable and compatible with all instruments and timeframes, it's the perfect tool for improving your risk management
Insync Index
Antonello Belgrano
指标
Insync Index Oscillator A powerful and efficient tool for identifying market trends and momentum. The Insync Index Oscillator is designed to provide traders with clear, actionable insights by analyzing price movements and market conditions. With its intuitive design and fast, accurate signals, it helps traders make more informed decisions without the noise. Perfect for both short-term and long-term strategies, the Insync Index Oscillator delivers reliable results for any trading style. Get ahea
Normal Looking MACD
Antonello Belgrano
指标
MACD with Classic Chart Style For those who want to use the MACD but aren’t a fan of the default indicator’s quirky and sometimes confusing graphic style. This version brings you all the powerful functionality of the MACD, but with a clean, straightforward design that matches the classic style of TradingView and other top platforms. The histogram bars, MACD line, and signal line are displayed clearly and simply, giving you an intuitive and distraction-free view. Perfect for anyone who values ef
Advanced Arfima Predictor
Antonello Belgrano
指标
Advanced ARFIMA Predictor Advanced ARFIMA Predictor is a predictive trading indicator built on the ARFIMA (AutoRegressive Fractionally Integrated Moving Average) model, designed to capture the structural memory embedded in financial markets and translate it into actionable Buy and Sell signals. Unlike traditional short-memory models, ARFIMA incorporates fractional integration to detect long-memory dynamics and persistent price behavior. This enables the indicator to anticipate regime shifts and
PortfolioLab Pro
Antonello Belgrano
实用工具
在单个 MT5 账户上管理多个 Expert Advisor（EA）比看起来要困难得多。每个 EA 单独运行时表现良好，但放在一起时，它们可能会悄无声息地集中风险、在回撤期间高度相关，并且实际表现与单个回测结果大相径庭。 PortfolioLab Pro 为您提供完整的投资组合分析视图，直接在 MetaTrader 5 内部运行。无需外部工具、无需导出数据、无需手动计算。一切都会随着您的 EA 交易实时更新。 功能介绍 相关性热力图 使用每日收益率计算每对魔术号（magic number）之间的皮尔逊相关系数。立即显示哪些 EA 同步移动（风险集中），哪些 EA 自然对冲。三种视图：适合小 portfolios 的矩阵、大 portfolios 的直方图，以及可排序的详细统计表格。 蒙特卡洛模拟 将您的历史交易序列随机重排数千次，以绘制未来结果的概率分布。输出包括：盈利概率、破产风险、中位数/5th/95th 百分位余额、平均与最差回撤、95% VaR、Calmar 比率、凯利准则、Z-score 和 Sharpe MC。系统会自动对负期望值、过度杠杆、高回撤和低分散化发出警告。 雷
Efficient Market Profile
Antonello Belgrano
指标
Efficient Market Profile Professional Market Profile analysis directly on your MetaTrader 5 charts. Efficient Market Profile allows traders to visualize market structure, fair value zones, and institutional price levels using the powerful Market Profile methodology . The indicator automatically builds TPO-based profiles for each trading session , helping you quickly identify where the market spent the most time and where important price levels are forming. All elements adjust dynamically to your
Professional VWAP
Antonello Belgrano
指标
Professional VWAP + Deviation Bands Professional VWAP is a high-precision Volume Weighted Average Price indicator built for serious traders on MetaTrader 5. It delivers clean, reliable VWAP calculation with flexible session resets and professional deviation bands to highlight value areas, momentum shifts, and high-probability mean-reversion zones. Key Features: Accurate VWAP calculation based on typical price (HLC/3) weighted by volume Three reset options: Daily (intraday standard), Weekly , or
Lunar Phase Suite
Antonello Belgrano
指标
Lunar Phase Suite – Moon Cycles & Moon Phases for MetaTrader 5 Lunar Phase Suite brings astronomy and astrology into MetaTrader 5 through a detailed visual panel and a dedicated sub-window. The current moon phase, illumination percentage and moon cycle age are updated every minute. All 8 moon phases are displayed with individual mini-moons, with the active phase highlighted automatically. ILLUM — Illumination curve with New Moon, Full Moon and Quarter markers plotted on the sub-window. DECL — No
RSI MultiCurrency Strength Meter
Antonello Belgrano
指标
RSI Currency Strength Meter is a powerful and elegant multi-currency indicator that measures the real-time relative strength of the 8 major currencies using RSI logic. By calculating the smoothed performance of each currency across its major pairs and applying the RSI formula, it delivers clean and responsive strength lines that make it easy to spot which currencies are truly strong or weak at any moment. This indicator is particularly useful for visualizing currency correlations and divergence
Advanced Trendscore
Antonello Belgrano
指标
TrendScore – Chande Trend Score TrendScore is a faithful and enhanced implementation of the classic indicator originally developed by Tushar Chande, one of the pioneers of quantitative technical analysis. Preserving the core mathematical logic of Chande’s original concept, this version introduces several practical improvements that significantly increase usability and visual clarity without altering the indicator’s integrity. At its heart, TrendScore measures directional persistence by comparing
Planetary Declination Panel
Antonello Belgrano
指标
Planetary Declination Panel for MetaTrader 5 Discover the most advanced and accurate astrological indicator for MetaTrader 5 — Planetary Declination Panel. Built on precise mathematical algorithms, it calculates real-time celestial declinations of the Sun, Moon, Mercury, Venus, Mars, Jupiter, Saturn, Chiron, and Ceres with professional-grade precision. In a clean dedicated sub-window, elegant and highly visible colored lines plot the declination movements across any timeframe, allowing you to vi
SMC Advanced Indicator
Antonello Belgrano
指标
SMC Advanced Indicator A powerful and clean Smart Money Concepts (SMC) indicator for MetaTrader 5. What is Smart Money Concepts (SMC)? Smart Money Concepts is an institutional trading methodology that focuses on how large banks, hedge funds, and "Smart Money" move and manipulate the market. It analyzes market structure, liquidity zones, order flow imbalances, and key institutional price levels. Key Features Market Structure Analysis Internal Structure and Swing Structure with automatic BOS (Bre
Monte Carlo Forecast Ensemble
Antonello Belgrano
指标
Monte Carlo Forecast Ensemble The market doesn’t move in straight lines. It moves in distributions. Monte Carlo Forecast Ensemble brings an advanced probabilistic view to your chart. Instead of telling you where the price will go, it shows you where it is most likely to go, powered by thousands of Monte Carlo simulations running in real time. What It Shows At every update, the indicator runs thousands of Monte Carlo simulations projected forward for a customizable number of bars. The result is n
Harmonic Pattern Oracle
Antonello Belgrano
指标
Harmonic Oracle – Advanced Harmonic Pattern Indicator Automatically detects and draws high-probability harmonic patterns: Gartley, Bat, Butterfly, Crab, Deep Crab, Shark, Cypher, and AB=CD. Features: Clear XABCD pattern visualization with labels Potential Reversal Zone (PRZ) displayed Suggested Entry, Stop Loss and Take Profit levels Real-time alerts on new patterns Clean and lightweight performance Perfect for traders who use harmonic patterns for precise reversal entries.
Advanced RSI with divergences
Antonello Belgrano
指标
Advanced RSI – Regular & Hidden Divergences + Bollinger Bands + Adaptive Levels Powerful and clean RSI indicator that combines multiple advanced features in one window. Main Features: Automatic Regular and Hidden Divergences with 1-10 strength score Bollinger Bands calculated directly on the RSI Adaptive dynamic overbought/oversold levels (or fixed) Fully modular – enable/disable any feature independently Clear visualization with distinct arrows for regular and hidden divergences. No repainting
Quant Multi Divergence Indicator
Antonello Belgrano
指标
Quant Multi Divergence Indicator A comprehensive multi-indicator divergence detection system that combines 7 indicators into a single consensus framework. The indicator identifies divergences across all selected components and calculates a Consensus Score ranging from -100 to +100, providing a clear and objective measure of signal strength. It also incorporates price swing analysis for enhanced accuracy. Main Features: Simultaneous divergence analysis across 9 components Consensus Score plotted
Dynamic Heatmap Bookmap Style
Antonello Belgrano
指标
Dynamic Heatmap Bookmap Style An indicator for MetaTrader 5 that brings Bookmap-style heatmap visualization directly onto your chart, showing where the market has actually concentrated volume and price activity — not just where price has passed through. What it does The indicator overlays a real-time heatmap on the chart, highlighting the price zones with the highest activity for the current week using a dynamic color gradient — from cold blue for low-activity zones to hot red for the most activ
Advanced Indicators Manager
Antonello Belgrano
实用工具
Advanced Indicators Manager Tired of manually removing and re-adding indicators every time you want to switch between setups or get a clean chart? With this tool you turn them on and off with a single click, no digging through menus, no lost time. Advanced Indicators Manager automatically scans your chart and detects every indicator currently applied (main window and sub-windows), creating a small button panel with one button per indicator. You can add as many indicators as you want to your cha
Momentum Alchemist
Antonello Belgrano
指标
Momentum Alchemist — Dual-Engine Confluence Indicator Two independent detection systems. One confirmed signal. Momentum Alchemist fuses two complementary engines into a single, non-repainting confluence tool for MetaTrader 5: Force Trend System — a pressure/trend-state engine built on a volume-weighted moving structure and an ATR-based Supertrend filter. It reacts fast to shifts in buying and selling pressure. Pattern Recognition Engine — a historical pattern-matching module that scans thousands
Engulfing Confluence Scanner
Antonello Belgrano
指标
Engulfing Confluence Scanner Engulfing Confluence Scanner was built to solve a simple problem: on its own, the Engulfing pattern throws off too many false signals. The indicator takes that pattern and puts it to the test by cross-checking it against the direction of a trend moving average (configurable across ten variants, from SMA to Hull) and against MACD direction. Only when these three readings line up does the Engulfing candle get highlighted and trigger an alert. On top of that sits the Re
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