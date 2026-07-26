Self-Learning SBF - Structure Break Forecaster

Every time the market breaks a key structural level, Self-Learning SBF asks a simple question: "What happened last time price did this?"

Instead of relying on fixed rules, the indicator keeps a live archive of every structure break it observes and how it played out — and it never stops learning. Every new signal is compared against the most similar cases in that archive, turning market history into a probability score and clear, tiered price targets, right when the market shifts.

What You Get

Instant probability score on every structure break — know at a glance whether the setup has historically favored bulls or bears

on every structure break — know at a glance whether the setup has historically favored bulls or bears Three price targets (conservative, median, aggressive) automatically plotted after every signal

(conservative, median, aggressive) automatically plotted after every signal Clean structure map : broken levels, connector lines, and target zones drawn directly on your chart

: broken levels, connector lines, and target zones drawn directly on your chart Built-in 50-period SMA for quick trend context

for quick trend context Live stats panel showing current bias, signal database size, and settings at a glance

showing current bias, signal database size, and settings at a glance Custom alerts so you never miss a high-probability break

so you never miss a high-probability break No repainting — every signal is locked in the moment its bar closes, so what you see in backtest is what you would have seen live

Why It's Different

Most structure-break indicators treat every break the same way. Self-Learning SBF doesn't — it keeps score. The more the market moves, the bigger its archive grows, and the sharper its read becomes on which breaks tend to follow through and which don't.

Fully Customizable

Adjust the learning window, sensitivity, and number of historical matches to fit your trading style. Every color, line, and label is configurable to match your chart setup.

Best For

Traders who already read market structure and want a statistical edge layered on top — turning "the level broke" into "the level broke, and here's how similar breaks played out."

As with any technical tool, past historical performance does not guarantee future results. Use as part of a complete trading plan with proper risk management.