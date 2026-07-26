Structure Break Forecaster

  • Indicators
  • Antonello Belgrano
    Antonello Belgrano

    Antonello Belgrano

    5 (1)
    MQL5 Programmer specialized in creating professional Expert Advisors and Indicators.
    I develop high-quality strategies as well as custom solutions, optimizations, and personalized Expert Advisors tailored to your specific needs.
    Feel free to contact me for any requests or custom projects.
    25 products
  • Version: 1.20
  • Updated: 26 July 2026
  • Activations: 5
Self-Learning SBF - Structure Break Forecaster

Every time the market breaks a key structural level, Self-Learning SBF asks a simple question: "What happened last time price did this?"

Instead of relying on fixed rules, the indicator keeps a live archive of every structure break it observes and how it played out — and it never stops learning. Every new signal is compared against the most similar cases in that archive, turning market history into a probability score and clear, tiered price targets, right when the market shifts.

What You Get

  • Instant probability score on every structure break — know at a glance whether the setup has historically favored bulls or bears
  • Three price targets (conservative, median, aggressive) automatically plotted after every signal
  • Clean structure map: broken levels, connector lines, and target zones drawn directly on your chart
  • Built-in 50-period SMA for quick trend context
  • Live stats panel showing current bias, signal database size, and settings at a glance
  • Custom alerts so you never miss a high-probability break
  • No repainting — every signal is locked in the moment its bar closes, so what you see in backtest is what you would have seen live

Why It's Different

Most structure-break indicators treat every break the same way. Self-Learning SBF doesn't — it keeps score. The more the market moves, the bigger its archive grows, and the sharper its read becomes on which breaks tend to follow through and which don't.

Fully Customizable

Adjust the learning window, sensitivity, and number of historical matches to fit your trading style. Every color, line, and label is configurable to match your chart setup.

Best For

Traders who already read market structure and want a statistical edge layered on top — turning "the level broke" into "the level broke, and here's how similar breaks played out."

As with any technical tool, past historical performance does not guarantee future results. Use as part of a complete trading plan with proper risk management.


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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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Ottaviano De Cicco
5 (1)
Indicators
The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (12)
Indicators
Gartley Hunter Multi - An indicator for searching for harmonic patterns simultaneously on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes. Manual (Be sure to read before purchasing) | Version for MT4 Advantages 1. Patterns: Gartley, Butterfly, Shark, Crab. Bat, Alternate Bat, Deep Crab, Cypher 2. Simultaneous search for patterns on dozens of trading instruments and on all possible timeframes 3. Search for patterns of all possible sizes. From the smallest to the largest 4. All fou
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Garry James Goodchild
5 (4)
Indicators
BTMM State Engine Pro by G-Labs — Beat The Market Maker indicator for MetaTrader 5. Asian session range, London and New York kill zones, level progression (L1/L2/L3), peak formation detection (PFH/PFL), entry signals, and a multi-pair scanner from one chart. Stop scanning charts one pair at a time. The State Engine tracks the BTMM daily cycle automatically — Asian box, room boundaries, level blocks, peak formations, and filtered entries — while the scanner dashboard shows level, peak status, d
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Managing multiple Expert Advisors on a single MT5 account is harder than it looks. Each EA performs fine in isolation — but together, they can silently concentrate risk, correlate during drawdowns, and behave very differently from what the individual backtests suggested. PortfolioLab Pro gives you a complete analytical picture of your portfolio, directly inside MetaTrader 5. No external tools, no exports, no manual calculations. Everything updates in real time as your EAs trade. WHAT IT DOES Co
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