Based on your EA source code, here is a professional MetaTrader 5 Market description that follows the Market guidelines (no profit claims, no excessive styling, and a clear explanation of the strategy and features).

Here's the finished description:

Overview

Amazing Edge EA for MT5

Amazing Edge EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade using a combination of candlestick analysis, RSI, and Moving Average confirmation. The strategy is intended to identify potential market momentum while providing configurable money management and trade management options.

The EA supports both fixed lot and risk-based position sizing, optional grid trading, trailing stop management, and configurable stop loss and take profit levels.

The default settings are optimized by the developer, but users should perform their own testing before using the EA on a live trading account.

Trading Strategy

The Expert Advisor opens trades only after a new candle is formed.

Entry conditions are based on:

Bullish or bearish candlestick confirmation

RSI momentum filter

Moving Average trend confirmation

Trades are executed only when all selected conditions are satisfied.

Main Features

Fully automated trading

Candlestick, RSI, and Moving Average entry confirmation

Buy only, Sell only, or Buy & Sell trading modes

Fixed lot or risk percentage money management

Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit

Optional Trailing Stop

Optional Grid Trading module

Optional Anti-Martingale profit exit

Automatic lot normalization according to broker requirements

Margin and volume validation before order execution

Magic Number support

Compatible with both hedging and netting accounts supported by MetaTrader 5

Risk Management

The EA includes several built-in risk management features:

Fixed lot size

Risk percentage position sizing

Maximum lot limitation

Minimum account balance check

Margin availability verification

Broker volume validation

Configurable Stop Loss

Configurable Take Profit

Optional Trailing Stop

Grid Trading

The optional Grid module can open additional positions at user-defined price intervals.

Grid settings include:

Enable or disable grid trading

First grid distance

Next grid distance

Grid lot size

Maximum number of additional grid trades

Grid trading is disabled by default and can be enabled if desired.

Anti-Martingale Exit

The EA includes an optional Anti-Martingale exit mode that closes trades after a predefined profit target instead of using the standard Take Profit.

This feature can be enabled or disabled through the input parameters.

Input Parameters

Main configurable settings include:

Trade direction

Entry method

Fixed lot size

Risk percentage

Stop Loss

Take Profit

Trailing Stop

Bollinger Bands settings

RSI settings

Moving Average settings

Grid settings

Anti-Martingale settings

Magic Number

Recommended Settings

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Timeframe: Any

Symbols: Works on most Forex pairs, Gold, Indices, and other broker-supported instruments.

The developer recommends optimizing the settings for each symbol and timeframe before live trading.

Important Information

This Expert Advisor does not use DLL files.

VPS is recommended for uninterrupted operation.

Market conditions can change over time, and no trading system can guarantee profits.

Always test the EA in the Strategy Tester and on a demo account before using it on a live account.

Proper risk management is strongly recommended.



