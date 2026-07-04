Adaptive Trend Finder v2

Professional Automatic Trend Channel Indicator for MetaTrader 5

Adaptive Trend Finder v2 is an advanced trend analysis indicator that automatically detects and draws the strongest price channels using statistical regression analysis. Unlike traditional trendline tools, it intelligently scans multiple lookback periods to identify the most reliable short-term and long-term trends without requiring manual adjustments.

Designed for traders who value precision and simplicity, the indicator helps identify trend direction, channel boundaries, and trend strength in real time.

Features

Automatic trend channel detection

Short-Term and Long-Term trend channels

Intelligent period selection

Linear regression-based trend analysis

Dynamic upper, middle, and lower channel lines

Automatic trend strength calculation

Pearson's Correlation (R) analysis

Optional annualized trend return (Daily & Weekly charts)

Customizable colors, line styles, and transparency

Lightweight and optimized for MetaTrader 5

Short-Term Channel

The Short-Term channel automatically scans multiple lookback periods to identify the strongest recent market trend. It is ideal for:

Scalping

Day Trading

Intraday Analysis

Short-term trend identification

Long-Term Channel

The Long-Term channel analyzes larger market structures to identify the dominant trend, making it suitable for:

Swing Trading

Position Trading

Market Structure Analysis

Long-term trend confirmation

Customizable Settings

Source Price

Short-Term Channel

Long-Term Channel

Deviation Multiplier

Channel Extension

Channel Colors

Midline Colors

Line Styles

Transparency

Information Panel Position

Text Size

Trend Strength Display

Pearson's R Display

Annualized Return Display

Information Panel

The built-in information panel displays valuable market statistics, including:

Automatically selected trend period

Trend strength

Pearson's Correlation (R)

Annualized Return (Daily & Weekly)

Current active trend channel

Suitable Markets

Forex

XAUUSD (Gold)

Indices

Commodities

Cryptocurrencies

Stocks

Recommended Timeframes

M5

M15

M30

H1

H4

D1

W1

Advantages

Fully automatic trend detection

No manual trendline drawing required

Objective statistical channel calculation

Clear visualization of market trends

Supports both short-term and long-term analysis

Easy to customize

Low CPU usage

Professional MT5 implementation

Best For

Trend Following

Breakout Trading

Pullback Entries

Swing Trading

Market Structure Analysis

Support and Resistance Visualization

Multi-Timeframe Trend Confirmation

Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5)

Version: 2.04

Developer: ASTIK JAURA

Disclaimer: Adaptive Trend Finder v2 is designed as a technical analysis tool to assist traders in identifying market trends. It does not provide trading signals or guarantee profitable results. Always use proper risk management and combine the indicator with your own trading strategy before trading live.