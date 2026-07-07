Pro Binary Signal

4
  • Indicators
  • Gunapu Sankara Rao
    Gunapu Sankara Rao

    Gunapu Sankara Rao

    • MQL4 developer . at  Vizag
    • India
    • 590
    4 (1)
    Expert MQL4 Developer | XAUUSD Scalping EA | Custom Indicators |
    Strategy Optimization
    I develop automated trading systems for MetaTrader 4 (MQL4) with focus
    on algorithmic trading, risk management, and backtesting.
    Professional MQL4 Developer with 7+ years of Experience.
    7 products 1 comment
  • Version: 4.8
  • Updated: 12 July 2026
  • Activations: 5

PRODUCT NAME: Smart move Pro Signal

(Note: "Pro Signal" is a common phrase and may already be taken in the Market's name search. Check availability before submitting, and consider a more distinctive variant such as "ProSignal Arrow" or a standalone brand word, per MQL5's own naming guidance — unique names rank and convert better than generic ones like "MA Crossover" or "Signal Pro".)

SHORT DESCRIPTION (product card, shown in search results) Non-repainting Buy/Sell arrow indicator with a built-in win-rate panel, so you can judge signal quality on any chart before you trade it.

FULL DESCRIPTION

Pro Signal is a non-repainting Buy/Sell arrow indicator for MetaTrader. Every arrow is confirmed by four independent filters — trend direction, momentum, volatility, and market strength — before it is drawn, and once drawn it does not move or disappear. What you see on a past bar is exactly what you would have seen live.

Attached to any chart, the indicator adds a compact panel that tracks the indicator's own signal history in real time: total signals, wins, losses, and win rate. Each signal is graded against the very next completed candle, so the panel reflects how the indicator has actually performed on that specific symbol and timeframe — not a marketing claim. This lets you evaluate the indicator on your own charts before committing to it, and keep monitoring it afterward.

How it works

A signal requires agreement across several conditions at once: short/long moving average alignment, RSI crossing its midline, price position relative to the Bollinger Bands, and Bulls/Bears Power direction. Requiring all four to align at the same time is what keeps the indicator selective rather than reacting to every minor price wiggle.

Features

  • Non-repainting Buy/Sell arrows
  • Live win-rate panel with total signals, wins, losses, and win rate, colour-coded by performance
  • Optional popup alerts on new signals
  • Adjustable Bollinger Bands period, shift, and deviation
  • Adjustable Bulls Power and Bears Power periods
  • Adjustable arrow offset distance from price
  • Adjustable panel position and history depth (how many bars the stats scan covers)
  • Works on any symbol and timeframe

Inputs

Bollinger Bands Period, Shift, Deviation — controls the volatility filter Bulls Power Period / Bears Power Period — controls the market-strength filter Alerts — enable or disable popup alerts on new signals Utstup — distance of the arrow from price, in points Panel X / Panel Y — on-screen position of the stats panel Max Scan Bars — how many historical bars the win-rate panel scans

Recommended use

Pro Signal is intended as a confirmation tool alongside your own trend or price-action analysis, or as a standalone alert layer for discretionary trading. As with any indicator, test it on a demo account across the symbols and timeframes you intend to trade before using it live. Historical win-rate figures shown by the panel describe past signal behaviour on the chart where it is applied and are not a promise of future results.

Support

Questions and setup requests are welcome via the comments section or private message. Feature requests are considered for future updates.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading forex, gold, CFDs, and other leveraged instruments carries a high level of risk and may result in the loss of some or all of your invested capital. It may not be suitable for all investors. This indicator is a technical analysis tool only — it does not place trades, manage risk, or guarantee outcomes. Any win-rate, signal count, or performance figures shown by the panel describe past signal behaviour on the chart where it is applied and are calculated from historical price data; they are not a projection or promise of future results. Always test on a demo account before live use, and only trade with capital you can afford to lose.


Reviews 1
DominikDorner
656
DominikDorner 2026.07.11 22:19 
 

I bought the indicator and noticed this is a little bit more sophisticated Super Arrow indicator which repaints heavily and recalculates historical signals. Be careful with this.

Update: After my initial review the Team did a full redesign of the indicator which performs much better but the pictures in the overview do not match anymore. I am wondering if the plan was really to release a super arrow indicator which heavily recalculates and repaints and after that release a complete new indicator.

I am increasing my rating since it's much better now, but I still will not use it. Best, Dominik

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DominikDorner
656
DominikDorner 2026.07.11 22:19 
 

I bought the indicator and noticed this is a little bit more sophisticated Super Arrow indicator which repaints heavily and recalculates historical signals. Be careful with this.

Update: After my initial review the Team did a full redesign of the indicator which performs much better but the pictures in the overview do not match anymore. I am wondering if the plan was really to release a super arrow indicator which heavily recalculates and repaints and after that release a complete new indicator.

I am increasing my rating since it's much better now, but I still will not use it. Best, Dominik

Gunapu Sankara Rao
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Reply from developer Gunapu Sankara Rao 2026.07.12 15:59
🚀 New Version Available – Major Upgrade! Thank you for your valuable feedback and continued support. This update includes several important improvements to enhance both performance and the overall user experience: ✅ What's New 🎯 Improved Signal Quality Enhanced signal filtering for higher-quality trade opportunities.
Optimized detection logic to reduce unnecessary signals.
Better overall trading performance. 📊 Redesigned Information Panel Modern and cleaner interface.
Improved readability with a more organized layout.
Easier monitoring of market conditions and indicator status. 🔧 Painting Issues Addressed The signal calculation logic has been significantly improved to address previously reported painting/recalculation behavior.
Historical signal stability has been enhanced, providing greater confidence during analysis.
Thank You Your feedback plays an important role in improving this indicator. We remain committed to continuous development and will keep releasing updates to make it even more reliable and effective. We appreciate your support and welcome your suggestions for future improvements.
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