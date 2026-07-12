Smart Moves Gold EA

  • Experts
  • Gunapu Sankara Rao
    Gunapu Sankara Rao

    Gunapu Sankara Rao

    • MQL4 developer . at  Vizag
    • India
    • 590
    4 (1)
    Expert MQL4 Developer | XAUUSD Scalping EA | Custom Indicators |
    Strategy Optimization
    I develop automated trading systems for MetaTrader 4 (MQL4) with focus
    on algorithmic trading, risk management, and backtesting.
    Professional MQL4 Developer with 7+ years of Experience.
    7 products 1 comment
  • Version: 3.3
  • Updated: 12 July 2026
  • Activations: 5
Smart Moves Gold EA

Smart Moves Gold EA is an intelligent Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 4. The EA is designed to identify high-probability trading opportunities using advanced price action analysis, market structure, momentum confirmation, volatility filtering, and intelligent trade management.

The system focuses on disciplined execution rather than aggressive trading. Every position is opened only after multiple market conditions are satisfied, helping reduce unnecessary entries while maintaining consistent trading behavior across different market environments.

Unlike systems that rely solely on high-risk recovery techniques, Smart Moves Gold EA emphasizes capital preservation through built-in safety mechanisms, intelligent risk management, and configurable protection settings. The strategy has been extensively tested on historical data and is suitable for traders seeking a balanced approach between profitability and controlled drawdown.

The EA continuously monitors market conditions, adapting to changing volatility while maintaining structured entry and exit logic. All trade management is fully automated, allowing traders to benefit from consistent execution without emotional decision-making.

Smart Moves Gold EA is designed for traders who want a professional automated trading solution for the Gold market while maintaining flexibility over risk management and trading preferences.

Resuts.

Real backtests, live trading sessions, strategy updates, and educational videos are regularly published on our official YouTube channel.

Official YouTube Channel:
https://www.youtube.com/@smartmoves6

Subscribe to stay updated with:

  • Real XAUUSD backtest results
  • Live trading demonstrations
  • EA updates and new features
  • Installation and setup guides
  • Risk management tutorials
  • Performance reviews and optimization tips

If you have any questions or need assistance with setup, feel free to contact us through the MQL5 messaging system.

Key Features

✔ Professional XAUUSD Trading

Designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) with optimized market analysis.

✔ Intelligent Entry System

Uses advanced price action, trend confirmation, volatility analysis, and momentum filters before opening any trade.

✔ Automatic Trade Management

Fully automated execution with intelligent position management.

✔ Hard Stop Loss Protection

Every trade is protected with a predefined Stop Loss to help prevent excessive losses and reduce the risk of account blowout.

✔ Dynamic Take Profit

Automatically manages profit targets according to market conditions.

✔ Trailing Stop

Locks in profits automatically as trades move in your favor.

✔ Built-in Risk Management

Configurable lot sizing and capital protection.

✔ Daily Profit Target

Stops trading after reaching the desired daily profit.

✔ Maximum Daily Loss Protection

Stops opening new trades after the configured daily loss limit.

✔ Maximum Drawdown Protection

Additional protection against excessive account drawdown.

✔ Trading Session Filter

Allows trading only during selected market sessions.

✔ Spread Filter

Avoids entering trades when spreads become too high.

✔ Slippage Protection

Prevents execution during unfavorable price movements.

✔ Magic Number Support

Allows multiple EAs to operate independently.

✔ Trading Panel

Displays:

  • Current Profit/Loss
  • Total Trades
  • Win Rate
  • Open Positions
  • Daily Performance
  • Trading Status
Recommended Settings
  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Platform: MetaTrader 4
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Minimum Deposit: $500 (higher capital recommended for better risk management)
  • Leverage: 1:500 or higher
  • Account Type: ECN, RAW, Standard, Hedging
  • Spread: Up to 100
Risk Management

Smart Moves Gold EA includes multiple protection mechanisms designed to preserve trading capital:

  • Hard Stop Loss
  • Daily Loss Limit
  • Maximum Drawdown Protection
  • Spread Filter
  • Slippage Control
  • Intelligent Position Management
  • Automatic Trade Monitoring

These features help maintain disciplined trading while reducing exposure during unfavorable market conditions.

Back testing

The EA has been extensively tested using high-quality historical data.

For best testing accuracy:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Model: Every Tick
  • Spread: Current
  • Deposit: $500 or higher
Installation
  1. Purchase and install the EA.
  2. Attach it to an XAUUSD M5 chart.
  3. Enable AutoTrading.
  4. Configure your preferred lot size and risk settings.
  5. Allow the EA to trade automatically.
Updates

All future updates and improvements will be available free of charge through the MQL5 Market.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does the EA trade automatically?

Yes. Smart Moves Gold EA performs complete market analysis, executes trades, and manages positions automatically.

Which symbol does it support?

XAUUSD (Gold).

Which timeframe is recommended?

M1. and M 5

Does the EA use Stop Loss?

Yes. Every trade is protected using a configurable Hard Stop Loss to help control risk.

Does it guarantee profits?

No. No trading system can guarantee profits. The EA experiences both winning and losing trades, and trading always involves risk.

Can I change the settings?

Yes. Users can customize lot size, risk settings, trading hours, Stop Loss, Take Profit, Trailing Stop, and protection parameters.

Which broker is recommended?

Any MT4 broker offering low spreads and reliable execution. ECN or RAW accounts are recommended.

Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex, Gold (XAUUSD), CFDs, and other leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Smart Moves Gold EA does not guarantee profits or future performance. Backtest results and live trading results reflect specific market conditions and should not be interpreted as guarantees of future returns. The EA includes both winning and losing trades. Always use appropriate risk management and trade only with capital you can afford to lose.

Support contact @ email pavanguru6@gmail.com


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