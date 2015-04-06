SSB Golden smile EA
- Experts
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Gunapu Sankara RaoExpert MQL4 Developer | XAUUSD Scalping EA | Custom Indicators |
Strategy Optimization
I develop automated trading systems for MetaTrader 4 (MQL4) with focus
on algorithmic trading, risk management, and backtesting.
Professional MQL4 Developer with 7+ years of Experience.
- Version: 6.10
- Activations: 5
SSB Gold – Price Action Scalper (XAUUSD)
Precision Gold scalping powered by a clean Price action scalper. Built-in risk controls, and a live performance dashboard.
Overview
SSB Gold is an automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) scalping. It uses a fast EMA crossover to detect directional shifts and trades in the direction of the trend until the next crossover — combined with tight trade management to protect capital and lock in profit.
Key Features
- EMA Crossover Logic – Detects trend shifts and automatically switches between BUY and SELL mode, closing any existing position on a fresh crossover signal.
- Daily Profit Target – Set your own daily USD target; the EA automatically stops trading once it's reached.
- Smart Trade Management
- Break-even protection once a trade reaches a defined profit
- Trailing stop to lock in gains as profit grows
- Per-trade maximum loss cap to control risk
- Spread Filter – Skips trades when spread exceeds your threshold (50 points by default), protecting you from poor execution during volatile or illiquid periods.
- Optional Time Filter – Restrict trading to specific server-time hours.
- Live Dashboard Panel – On-chart panel shows current mode (BUY/SELL/NEUTRAL), account balance, daily P/L, a visual progress bar toward your daily target, and current open position status.
- Clean Chart Presentation – Automatically applies a distraction-free chart theme (grid removed, custom candle coloring) on startup.
- Fixed Lot Sizing & Magic Number Isolation – Trades are tagged with a unique magic number, so the EA won't interfere with other trades or EAs on the same account.
Recommended Setup
- Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Timeframe: M5 (built for scalping)
- Account Type: ECN/Raw spread account recommended for best execution
- VPS: Recommended for 24/5 uninterrupted operation
Inputs
- Daily Target (USD) & auto-stop toggle
- Lot size & magic number
- Trailing stop / break-even / max loss per trade
- Max spread & slippage
- Optional trading hours filter
- Chart display customization (grid, candle colors)
- Panel visibility & logging toggle
Risk Disclaimer
Trading Forex and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test on a demo account before live deployment and trade with capital you can afford to lose.