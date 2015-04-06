SSB Golden smile EA

  • Experts
  • Gunapu Sankara Rao
    Gunapu Sankara Rao

    Gunapu Sankara Rao

    • MQL4 developer . at  Vizag
    • India
    • 590
    4 (1)
    Expert MQL4 Developer | XAUUSD Scalping EA | Custom Indicators |
    Strategy Optimization
    I develop automated trading systems for MetaTrader 4 (MQL4) with focus
    on algorithmic trading, risk management, and backtesting.
    Professional MQL4 Developer with 7+ years of Experience.
    7 products 1 comment
  • Version: 6.10
  • Activations: 5

SSB Gold – Price Action Scalper (XAUUSD)

Precision Gold scalping powered by a clean Price action scalper.  Built-in risk controls, and a live performance dashboard.

Overview

SSB Gold is an automated Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) scalping. It uses a fast EMA crossover to detect directional shifts and trades in the direction of the trend until the next crossover — combined with tight trade management to protect capital and lock in profit.

Key Features

  • EMA Crossover Logic – Detects trend shifts and automatically switches between BUY and SELL mode, closing any existing position on a fresh crossover signal.
  • Daily Profit Target – Set your own daily USD target; the EA automatically stops trading once it's reached.
  • Smart Trade Management
    • Break-even protection once a trade reaches a defined profit
    • Trailing stop to lock in gains as profit grows
    • Per-trade maximum loss cap to control risk
  • Spread Filter – Skips trades when spread exceeds your threshold (50 points by default), protecting you from poor execution during volatile or illiquid periods.
  • Optional Time Filter – Restrict trading to specific server-time hours.
  • Live Dashboard Panel – On-chart panel shows current mode (BUY/SELL/NEUTRAL), account balance, daily P/L, a visual progress bar toward your daily target, and current open position status.
  • Clean Chart Presentation – Automatically applies a distraction-free chart theme (grid removed, custom candle coloring) on startup.
  • Fixed Lot Sizing & Magic Number Isolation – Trades are tagged with a unique magic number, so the EA won't interfere with other trades or EAs on the same account.

Recommended Setup

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: M5 (built for scalping)
  • Account Type: ECN/Raw spread account recommended for best execution
  • VPS: Recommended for 24/5 uninterrupted operation

Inputs

  • Daily Target (USD) & auto-stop toggle
  • Lot size & magic number
  • Trailing stop / break-even / max loss per trade
  • Max spread & slippage
  • Optional trading hours filter
  • Chart display customization (grid, candle colors)
  • Panel visibility & logging toggle

Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex and CFDs carries a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test on a demo account before live deployment and trade with capital you can afford to lose.

 


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Quantum Nexus is an innovative Expert Advisor that combines quantitative analysis, multi-level validation, trend-following algorithms, position-tracking mechanisms, and statistical monitoring within a unified automated trading system. Bringing this product to life required decades of development experience and one year of preparation to create Quant v5 - a hedge-fund-level quantitative analysis tool with continuous rolling OOS tests used to mathematically prove the statistical edge of strategies
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Info: Working trading pairs :  XAUUSD, GOLD  Timeframe: H1 Min deposit: $100 Min leverage 1:20  Works with any broker, though an ECN broker is recommended Features: No martingale No grid trading No averaging No dangerous money management techniques Hard stop loss and take profit for every trade Stable results since 1999 with 99.9% quality quotes Not sensitive to broker conditions Easy to install and use FTMO and Prop firm ready Complies with FIFO rules (Need to disable Hedging in EA settings)
Diamond Black
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Diamond Black  is a professional expert advisor for automatic market trading. The EA implements my long-term observations of the market behavior in the evening. A thorough analysis of the behavior of the low-volatility market allowed me to implement a stable reliable system for profitable and long-term trading. EA algorithm uses the advantages of pending limit orders and strict control of trading risk. Expert advisor uses automatic lot calculation, and also allows you to use a fixed trading lo
Forex Diamond EA
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5 (6)
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BUY 1 and GET 1 FREE - Promotion! Buy Forex Diamond EA with a huge –60% discount and GET 1 FREE EA by your choice! Promo Price: $217 (Regular Price: $547 — You Save $330!) After purchase contact me to get your GIFT EA! You can also contact me to get the list of available GIFT EAs! Live Results:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379493 Forex Diamond EA – Reliable Automated Trading Powered by Smart Algorithms Forex Diamond EA is a proven expert advisor designed to deliver consistent results us
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Experts
Spider Crazy Pro is at discount Price only Today, at 50% of the Original Price! Buy Now! Spider Crazy Pro is a trading robot  for the trading on forex. This is a complete system with   11 Strategy in 1 EA . This Robot opens a   large number of orders .  Important Information Revealed Leave a review and contact me via mql5 to receive a free copy of Squirrel Trader Pro ! This Expert advisor not use arbitrage or breakout, then we see an high resistance to slippage Spider  Crazy Pro  Work in  EURU
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