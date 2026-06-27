Channel Detector Indicator

ATD Channel Pattern Detector is a MetaTrader 5 indicator for detecting and drawing price channels directly on the chart.

ATD Channel Pattern Detector is a visual technical-analysis tool designed to identify possible ascending, descending, and horizontal channel structures based on price movement. The indicator scans historical bars, detects channel formations using its internal pattern-detection logic, and draws the detected channel lines on the chart.

This indicator is not an Expert Advisor. It does not open, close, or manage trades. It only analyzes the chart and displays detected channel structures visually. It can be used as an additional tool for manual chart analysis, discretionary trading, market-structure review, and technical-analysis confirmation.

The indicator can draw detected channels using separate colors for bullish, bearish, and neutral structures. It also includes optional popup, sound, and email alerts when a new channel is detected.

Main Features

Detects price channel structures on the chart

Draws channel lines automatically

Supports bullish, bearish, and neutral channel colors

Works directly on the selected chart symbol and timeframe

Optional popup alert

Optional sound alert with embedded sound resource

Optional email alert through MetaTrader 5 email settings

Clean input groups for easier setup

Indicator-only tool; no trading operations are performed

How It Works

The indicator analyzes recent price data and searches for channel-like structures using the selected search range and detection parameters. It checks whether price swings form a valid channel according to the configured rules, including the number of bars, symmetry, matching ratio, threshold, and angle difference.

When a valid channel is found, the indicator draws the channel lines on the chart. The channel color depends on the detected channel direction:

Bullish channel: shown with the bullish color

Bearish channel: shown with the bearish color

Neutral channel: shown with the neutral color

If alerts are enabled, the indicator can notify the user when a new channel is detected. Alerts are triggered only when a new channel appears, helping to avoid repeated duplicate alerts on the same candle.

Inputs

Search Settings

Look Back Bars

Sets how many candles the indicator scans when searching for channel patterns. A higher value allows the indicator to analyze more historical data, while a lower value focuses only on recent market structure.

Channel Detection

Threshold

Controls the sensitivity of channel detection. Lower values may detect more patterns, while higher values make the detection stricter.

Minimum Bars

Sets the minimum number of candles required for a valid channel pattern.

Maximum Bars

Sets the maximum number of candles allowed for a detected channel pattern.

Symmetry

Controls how balanced the detected channel structure should be. Higher values make the channel validation stricter.

Pair Matching Ratio

Defines how closely the selected swing points should match the channel structure. Higher values require stronger matching between channel points.

Angle Difference

Sets the allowed difference between channel line angles. Lower values require the channel lines to be more parallel.

Line Colors

Bullish Channel Color

Color used for bullish or upward channel structures.

Bearish Channel Color

Color used for bearish or downward channel structures.

Neutral Channel Color

Color used for neutral or sideways channel structures.

Alerts

Popup Alert

Enables or disables MetaTrader 5 popup alerts when a new channel is detected.

Sound Alert

Enables or disables sound alerts when a new channel is detected. The sound is embedded in the indicator, so users do not need to manually copy a sound file.

Email Alert

Enables or disables email alerts. To use this option, email must be configured correctly in MetaTrader 5 under Tools → Options → Email.

Notes

This is a visual indicator only.

It does not execute trades.

It does not manage orders or positions.

It does not use martingale, grid, recovery, or money-management logic.

Alerts do not work in the Strategy Tester because MetaTrader 5 does not execute real popup, sound, or email alerts in tester mode.

For email alerts, the user must configure SMTP email settings in MetaTrader 5.

The indicator should be tested on the user’s preferred symbols and timeframes before being used as part of any trading decision.

Suggested Usage

ATD Channel Pattern Detector can be used to review market structure and identify possible price channels. Traders may use the drawn channels as an additional visual reference for support, resistance, trend direction, consolidation areas, or breakout analysis.

The indicator is suitable for traders who prefer clean chart-based analysis and want an automatic way to highlight possible channel structures without manually drawing every channel.