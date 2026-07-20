News Guard Pro

  • Utilities
  • Elham Afsharpour
    Elham Afsharpour

    Elham Afsharpour

    5 (2)
    I am an experienced trading software developer with 8 years of programming experience, especially in Python, C++, and MQL5. During the last 2 years, I have focused mainly on developing Expert Advisors, custom indicators, trading tools, and automation systems for MetaTrader.
    6 products
  • Version: 1.0
  • Activations: 5
NewsGuard Pro for MetaTrader 5

NewsGuard Pro is an economic-news filter, trading guard, chart dashboard, and position-protection Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5.

It monitors economic events related to selected symbols and currencies, blocks trading during configurable news periods, detects abnormal spreads, displays upcoming events on the chart, and can protect existing positions.

NewsGuard Pro does not generate trading signals or open positions. It works as a protection layer for manual traders and compatible Expert Advisors.

Main Features

  • MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar support

  • Embedded historical CSV for Strategy Tester

  • Multi-symbol monitoring from one chart

  • Low, medium, and high-impact news filters

  • Separate blocking periods for each impact level

  • Additional protection time for major events

  • Automatic and custom currency selection

  • Fixed and adaptive spread protection

  • Post-news spread recovery monitoring

  • Position-protection modes

  • Pending-order deletion before news

  • Emergency closing of new trades during blocked periods

  • Caution zone with suggested lot reduction

  • Manual Pause and Resume buttons

  • Popup, push, and sound alerts

  • Movable and auto-fitting chart panel

  • News lines, markers, and blocked-period rectangles

  • Status sharing with compatible EAs

  • No DLL or WebRequest required

How It Works

NewsGuard Pro detects the currencies connected to each protected symbol and loads related economic events.

Examples:

  • XAUUSD → USD news

  • EURUSD → EUR and USD news

  • GER40 → EUR news

  • US30, NASDAQ, and US500 → USD news

Before and after each selected event, the EA creates a blocked trading period.

During this period, it can:

  • Publish a blocked status for compatible EAs

  • Protect existing positions

  • Delete pending orders

  • Close new positions opened during the block

  • Keep trading blocked while the spread remains abnormal

  • Display the active event and remaining blocked time

Important Trading Behavior

NewsGuard Pro cannot disable MetaTrader’s Buy and Sell buttons.

Manual trades and unrelated EAs can still open positions unless:

  • The trading EA reads the NewsGuard Pro status, or

  • Emergency Close New Entries During Block is enabled

When emergency closing is enabled, matching positions opened during the blocked period are detected and closed.

The default protection mode is None , so existing positions are not modified unless another protection mode is selected.

Position-Protection Modes

None

Existing positions are not modified.

Pending-order deletion and emergency closing can still work when enabled.

Move to Breakeven

Moves the stop loss to the position opening price with an optional offset.

The stop loss is changed only when the new price is valid according to broker rules.

Close Profitable Positions

Closes positions whose current profit reaches the configured money amount.

Close at Risk-Free

Profitable positions are closed immediately when they reach the configured threshold.

Losing positions can remain monitored and close later when they recover to the selected profit amount.

Partial Reduction

Closes a selected percentage of each matching position.

The volume is adjusted according to the broker’s minimum lot and lot step.

Close All

Closes all matching positions inside the selected protection scope.

Protection Scope

Protection can be applied to:

  • The symbol affected by the active event

  • All symbols entered in Protected Symbols

  • All positions and pending orders on the account

The magic-number filter controls which trades are included:

  • -1 = all trades

  • 0 = manual trades

  • Any other number = trades from a specific EA

Compatible EA Integration

NewsGuard Pro publishes terminal Global Variables that other Expert Advisors can read.

Available values include:

  • BLOCK – trading is blocked

  • NEWS – news restriction is active

  • CAUTION – caution zone is active

  • LOT – suggested lot multiplier

  • UNTIL – block end time

  • IMPACT – event impact

  • SPREAD – abnormal spread status

  • HEARTBEAT – latest EA update time

A compatible EA can use these values to stop entries, reduce lot size, pause trading, or show warnings.

NewsGuard Pro does not directly change another EA’s lot size. The other EA must be programmed to use the published lot multiplier.

Main Inputs

Main Components

Enable EA Filter Logic

Enables news blocking, spread blocking, caution mode, fail-safe blocking, and manual pause.

When disabled, the EA works in display-only mode.

Enable Position Protection Logic

Enables trade closing, breakeven changes, partial closing, pending-order deletion, and emergency closing.

Enable Indicator Display Logic

Enables the panel and chart objects.

Publish Status for Other EAs

Publishes the NewsGuard Pro status through terminal Global Variables.

Symbols and Currencies

Protected Symbols

Symbols monitored by the EA.

Examples:

XAUUSD,EURUSD,US30

Leave empty to use the current chart symbol.

Use ALL_MARKETWATCH to monitor all symbols visible in Market Watch.

Currency Mode

Available options:

  • Auto Symbol

  • Custom

  • Auto Plus Custom

  • All currencies

Custom Currencies

Example:

USD,EUR,GBP

Symbol Currency Map

Maps custom symbols, metals, indices, or cryptocurrencies to currencies.

Example:

XAU=USD;US30=USD;GER40=EUR

News Data

Data Source

  • Auto: calendar in live trading and CSV in Strategy Tester

  • Calendar: MetaTrader Economic Calendar

  • CSV: historical CSV file

Refresh Seconds

Controls how often news data is refreshed.

Look Ahead Days

Number of future days loaded.

Look Back Hours

Number of previous hours kept for display and processing.

Calendar Failure Mode

  • Allow Trading

  • Block Trading

Block Trading is safer when NewsGuard Pro is required as an entry filter.

Event Filters

You can enable or disable:

  • Low-impact events

  • Medium-impact events

  • High-impact events

  • Holidays

  • All-day events

  • Tentative events

Only Event Keywords

Uses only events containing selected words.

Example:

CPI;Nonfarm;Interest Rate

Ignore Event Keywords

Ignores events containing selected words.

Major Event Keywords

Adds extra blocking time to important events.

Blocking Periods

Separate minutes before and after can be selected for:

  • Low-impact events

  • Medium-impact events

  • High-impact events

  • Major events

Merge Overlapping News Windows

Combines overlapping blocked periods into one continuous period.

Use Caution Zone

Creates a warning period before high-impact news without fully blocking trading.

Caution Lot Multiplier

Publishes a suggested reduced lot multiplier for compatible EAs.

Example:

0.50 means 50% of the normal lot size.

Spread Protection

Use Absolute Spread Guard

Blocks trading when the spread is above a fixed number of points.

Use Adaptive Spread Guard

Compares the current spread with the symbol’s normal spread.

Adaptive Spread Multiplier

Sets how many times larger the spread may become before it is considered abnormal.

Spread Baseline Samples

Controls how the normal spread is calculated.

Block Wide Spread Outside News

Blocks trading during abnormal spreads even when no news event is active.

Extend After News Until Spread Normal

Keeps trading blocked after news until the spread returns to normal.

Maximum Spread Recovery Minutes

Limits how long the post-news spread block can continue.

Position Protection Inputs

Protection Mode

Selects the action applied when a blocked period begins.

Protection Scope

Selects which symbols and positions are protected.

Position Magic Filter

Selects manual trades, one EA, or all trades.

Risk-Free Profit Money

Profit amount used by the Close Profitable and Close at Risk-Free modes.

Breakeven Offset Points

Extra points added when moving the stop loss to breakeven.

Partial Close Percent

Percentage closed by Partial Reduction mode.

Keep Risk-Free Armed After News

Continues monitoring losing positions after the news period ends.

Delete Pending Orders at News

Deletes matching pending orders when the blocked period begins.

Emergency Close New Entries During Block

Closes matching positions opened after the blocked period started.

Trade Deviation Points

Maximum allowed deviation for closing operations.

Alerts

NewsGuard Pro supports:

  • Popup alerts

  • Push notifications

  • Sound alerts

  • Pre-news alerts

  • Block-start alerts

  • Trading-resumed alerts

MetaTrader mobile notifications must be configured before using push alerts.

Chart Display

The panel can display:

  • Current trading status

  • Blocking reason

  • Current and normal spread

  • Suggested lot multiplier

  • Selected protection mode

  • Monitored currencies

  • Upcoming events

  • Actual, forecast, and previous values

Display settings include:

  • Panel position and size

  • Auto-fit

  • Panel dragging

  • Number of displayed events

  • News lines

  • Blocked-period rectangles

  • Rectangle transparency

  • News-window edges

  • Event circles

  • Event colors

  • Manual Pause and Resume buttons

The panel remains above other chart objects.

CSV and Strategy Tester

NewsGuard Pro includes embedded historical economic-calendar data inside the EX5 file.

Customers normally do not need to install a separate CSV file.

Recommended tester settings:

  • Data Source: Auto or CSV

  • Use Embedded CSV in Tester: enabled

  • Use Visual Mode for chart inspection

CSV Time Offset Minutes

Adjusts CSV timestamps to match the tested broker’s server time.

Examples:

  • 120 = add two hours

  • -60 = subtract one hour

An external CSV can also be used to test newer historical dates without recompiling the EA.

Backtesting

NewsGuard Pro does not open trades, so testing it alone will not create a profitability report.

Strategy Tester is mainly used to verify:

  • News filtering

  • Currency mapping

  • Blocking periods

  • Panel and chart objects

  • Spread protection

  • Manual pause

  • Published status values

  • Position-protection behavior

Select a testing period covered by the embedded CSV.

When the selected date is outside the available CSV range, the Experts log shows the available historical coverage.

To test NewsGuard Pro with another trading EA, that EA must support the NewsGuard Pro Global Variables.

Forward Testing

Testing on a demo account is recommended before using position-protection features on a live account.

Recommended steps:

  1. Attach NewsGuard Pro to one chart.

  2. Enter the protected symbols.

  3. Confirm broker symbol names and suffixes.

  4. Configure currencies or symbol mappings.

  5. Use the Auto or Calendar data source.

  6. Enable Algo Trading for trade-management features.

  7. Confirm upcoming events on the panel.

  8. Test alerts and Pause/Resume controls.

  9. Test protection modes using small demo positions.

  10. Test emergency closing separately.

  11. Run the EA through several real economic events.

One instance can monitor multiple symbols from one chart.

Important Notes

NewsGuard Pro is a risk-management and news-filtering utility. It is not a trading strategy, signal provider, or financial adviser.

It does not predict market direction or economic-event results.

Manual trades and unrelated Expert Advisors remain possible unless emergency closing is enabled.

Trade-management actions depend on broker execution, liquidity, spread, stop levels, volume limits, and market conditions.

Always test your symbol mapping, time offset, magic-number filter, spread settings, protection scope, and protection mode on a demo account before live use.

Trading involves risk. Historical results and previous market behavior do not guarantee future results.


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One button. One trade. MT5 Trading Deck is a hotkey trading panel for MetaTrader 5 that turns the platform into a keyboard-driven execution cockpit. Stop loss, take profit and lot size are pre-calculated for every key; the moment you press, a market order is live on the broker. A complete technical user manual is attached in the product Comments section. It documents every input parameter, the full hotkey map, the recommended Stream Deck XL layout, and the advanced workflows for Pre-Limit orders
QCML Assistant
Maxime Turcotte-lafreniere
Utilities
QCML Assistant MT5 Your Trading. Our Assistant. Your Edge. Looking for a tool that completely transforms your experience on MetaTrader 5? QCML Assistant is the all-in-one solution built by traders, for traders. Just one tool installed on your chart, and you get access to an ultra-complete, ultra-fast, and ultra-simple trading platform. No more hours wasted setting up your workspace. No more complicated trade entries. With QCML Assistant, everything becomes simple, smooth, and efficient right fro
Gamma Edge Pro MT5
Xuan Nam Diep
1 (1)
Utilities
Gamma Edge Pro MT5 — GexBot Classic API Integration Gamma Edge Pro   brings institutional-grade   Gamma Exposure (GEX) data   directly onto your MetaTrader 5 chart — the same data used by professional options traders to anticipate price magnets, hedging flows, and dealer positioning. Powered by the   GexBot Classic API , this indicator automatically maps options market data from US-listed instruments onto any   MT5 CFD instrument   — Forex pairs, Gold, indices, and more — with intelligent price
Flash Trade MT5
Bai Jiang Zhou
Utilities
# If you have any other requirements or are interested in collaboration, please contact  dev.quantech.london@gmail.com . Flash Trade (FT) Most friendly manual trading tool. Easy operation to secure your funds. Features of FT Click the chart to trade fast FT supports market orders and pending orders Click twice to complete the order and set SL and TP Click trice to complete the pending order and set SL and TP Automatically set the stop-loss amount of each order to a fixed percentage of the bala
Hedge Trimmer EA
Michael Sipho Bhiya
Utilities
Hedge Trimmer & Roll-Over EA Managing a hedged position means carrying two opposing trades simultaneously. Over time, the losing side grows while the profitable side offsets it. The standard problem is that closing the loser costs money you may not have sitting in cash — it has to come from somewhere. Hedge Trimmer EA solves this by using the floating profit on your winning trades as the funding source to progressively close down the losing side. It identifies which trades are in profit, uses a
EA Performance Logger Telegram
Abdulqudus Tomiwa Akande-owoo
Utilities
The Performance Logger is a utility for MetaTrader 5 designed to track and report account metrics. It identifies trades based on specific criteria and provides summaries of account activity. Main Functions Automated Reporting : Generates summaries of account performance and sends them to specified communication channels (Telegram or Discord) on a weekly, monthly, or yearly basis. Strategy Analysis : Organizes performance data based on the specific Expert Advisor or strategy used for each trade.
Tick Chart Service
Semyon Isakov
Utilities
ENGLISH VERSION tg @eeevleee TICK CHART SERVICE - Professional Tick Ch
MT5 To Interactivebrokers Trader
Shaoping Kuang
3.67 (3)
Utilities
Features   With MT5 to Interactive Brokers(IB) Trader, you can: 1. Load chart data from IB to MT5, and Analyze with all standard or customer Indicators. 2. Place Orders to IB Account Directly in MT5. 3. Make your Own EAs upon IB Securities by only making minus changes of the trading function. Usage 1) Installation Copy the "Mt5ToIBTraderEn.ex4" and sample files to [MT5 Data Folder]->MQL5->Experts.  2)  MT5 Settings Add the IP Address to the MT5 Allowed URLs in 'Tools->Options->Expert Adviso
Trading Chaos Expert
Gennadiy Stanilevych
5 (11)
Utilities
This software has no equals in the world and represents a universal trade "console" covering trading signals, automated market entry, setting of Stop Loss and Take Profit, as well as Trailing Profit for multiple trades at the same time in a single open window. Intuitive control of the Expert Advisor in "three clicks" ensures a comprehensive use of all its functions on different computers, including tablets PCs. Interacting with additional signal indicators that mark the chart to give a real mark
News Trader Pro MT5
Vu Trung Kien
Utilities
News Trader Pro is a unique robot that allows you to trade the news by your predefined strategy. It loads every piece of news from several popular Forex websites. You can choose any news and preset the strategy to trade it, and then News Trader Pro will trade that news by selected strategy automatically when the news comes. News release gives opportunity to have pips since the price usually has big move at that time. Now, with this tool, trading news becomes easier, more flexible and more exciti
Elliott Wave Counter MT5
Omar Alkassar
3 (1)
Utilities
Elliott Wave Counter is a panel for rapid and user-friendly manual markup of Elliott waves. One can select a color and a level of marks. There are also functions for removing the last markup and the entire markup made by the tool. Markup is made in one click. Click five times - have five waves! Elliott Wave Counter will be a great instrument both for beginners and professional analysts of Elliott waves. Elliott Wave Counter Installation & Inputs Guide if you want to get   notifications  about t
Personal Assistant Tool MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
If you wish to draw Support and Resistance lines, view: daily market opening, classical pivot levels, Fibonacci pivot levels, trend lines, Fibonacci levels, the remaining time to candle closing, and current spread. If you seek to place your orders with the exact lot that meets your desired stop loss risk. If you wish to do all this and more with just one click, then this is the perfect tool to use. This tool will allow you to feel more relaxed when deciding to open orders, as well as predicting
Dashboard Babon Scalping System MT5
Wang Yu
Utilities
如果产品有任何问题或者您需要在此产品上添加功能，请联系我 Contact/message me if you encounter any issue using the product or need extra feature to add on the base version. There is Demo version of this panel Dashboard Babon Scalping System MT5 Demo in my product list, please try it out to get familiar with all functionalities for free. Free version: LINK MT4 version: LINK This system basically utilizes TDI, Heiken Ashi Trend, Price Trend on H1 time-frame and TMA on H1&H4 time-frame to generate the trend (big picture). Then
Mirror EA for MT5
Eugenio Bravetti
Utilities
The new version of  MirrorSoftware 2021  has been completely rewriten and optimized.  This version requires to be loaded only on a single chart because  it can detect all actions on every symbol and not only the actions of symbol where it is loaded. Even the  graphics and the configuration mode  have been completely redesigned. The MirrorSoftware is composed of two components (all components are required to work):  MirrorController  (free indicator): This component must be loaded into the MASTER
ClusterSecond
Rafil Nurmukhametov
4.78 (32)
Utilities
The utility allows you to build different types of graphs: Seconds chart from 1 second to 86400 seconds Tick chart from 1 tick and above The volume chart Delta chart Renko chart Range chart Demo version of the utility https://www.mql5.com/ru/channels/clustersecond Built-in indicators for volumetric analysis: daily market profile and market profile of the selected timeframe, Cluster Search Imbalance VWAP Dynamic POC, VAH, VAL the profile depth of the market vertical volume with various display op
Corporate Report MT5
Pavel Verveyko
5 (1)
Utilities
The script displays info about the share's corporate reports and dividends. The data is downloaded from   investing.com : Report date Profit per share (EPS) Revenue Market capitalization Amount of dividends Date of payment of dividends Dividend income The product cannot be tested in the tester (since it is not possible to receive data from the Internet). Before launching:  Add 2   URL   https://ru.investing.com/earnings-calendar/Service/getCalendarFilteredData  and   https://ru.investing.com/di
Telegram Publisher Agent MT5
Omar Alkassar
Utilities
Telegram Publisher Agent  is an add-on that allows traders to send signals to their Telegram channels and groups in real-time. With customizable messages, chart screenshots, and other features, the tool helps traders share their trading insights and strategies with their followers. The tool also features a beautiful design with light and dark theme switch, providing users with an aesthetic and functional trading experience. Telegram Publisher Agent was designed to Publish all your trades as sig
Telegram Notify MT5
Kin Hang Tan
Utilities
Telegram Notify MT5 Telegram Notify MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/channel. It is useful for monitoring your MetaTrader 5 account by sending a notification to your particular Telegram chat/channel when someone/EA is placing trades, modifying order's TP/SL, closing trades and etc. This EA does not place any trade for your account. This EA also could be a convenient tool for monitoring other's EA trading activities or a tool for publishing your
Telegram ChartSnap MT5
Kin Hang Tan
5 (1)
Utilities
Telegram ChartSnap MT5 is an utility tool to bridge your MetaTrader 5 activities to your Telegram chat/group/channel. It will screen shot your MetaTrader 5 chart and send it to your dedicated Telegram chat/group/channel through a Telegram bot. The whole process will keep repeating based on a time cycle that predetermined by the user. It is a convenient tool for those who like to get access to their favorite system/dashboard that only available at MetaTrader Desktop. Beside that, trader can easi
Easy Strategy Builder 5
Gheis Mohammadi
5 (4)
Utilities
The  Easy Strategy Builder (ESB)  is a " Do It Yourself " solution that allows you to create a wide range of the automated trading strategies without any line of codes. This is the world’s easiest method to automate your strategies that can be used in STP, ECN and FIFO brokers. No drag and drop is needed. Just by set conditions of your trading strategy and change settings on desired values and let it work in your account. ESB has hundreds of modules to define unlimited possibilities of strategi
Fast operation
Yong Tan
Utilities
Quick operation, quick purchase, sale, empty operation. Provide three buttons: Buy, Sell, empty. Buy: Quickly place more orders after clicking, default 1 hand, profit point and stop-loss point are 110 points, after successful order can be manually modified. Sell: Quickly place an empty order after clicking, default 1 hand, profit point and stop-loss point are 110 points, can be manually modified after the order is successful. Empty: Quickly clear all orders, including purchase and s
GoDom Depth of Market EA
Fabio Oliveira Magalhaes
Utilities
Go Depth of Market   This product helps to watch the order book in a easily and friendly way, helping traders to take decisions that are more consistent with the timing of the market. Parameters: Activating EA (robot) mode   if you leave true it will become a robot, if you leave false it will become an indicator. Initial volume  VolumeDynamic   if you leave it enabled will be automatic batch Proportion:   Example: If you put 500 every 500 $ it will open a lot of 1.0 Takeprofit Stoploss Daily pr
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Professional Renko Chart MT5 Professional Renko Chart MT5 is a clean MetaTrader 5 Renko chart indicator designed to display Renko bricks in a separate indicator window, with optional Renko box visualization directly on the main price chart. The indicator is built for traders who want a familiar Renko chart style inside MetaTrader 5, similar to the Renko chart visualization available on popular modern charting platforms such as TradingView. It converts normal time-based candles into Renko bricks
Trend Detection Indicator
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A clean MT5 structure-based trend detector with visual trend arrows, valid pivot markers, and optional structure areas. STS Structure Trend Detector is a clean MetaTrader 5 indicator for detecting market trend direction from price structure. STS Structure Trend Detector is designed for traders who want a simple visual tool to follow the current market structure directly on the chart. The indicator analyzes valid highs and lows, detects structural trend changes, and displays the result with clear
Channel Detector Indicator
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Trend Fusion MTF
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Trend Fusion MTF Trend Fusion MTF is a multi-timeframe trend and market-structure indicator for MetaTrader 5. It analyzes up to six selected timeframes independently and displays their current direction in a clean chart panel. Each timeframe can have its own weight, allowing higher timeframes to have more influence on the final trend-power result. The indicator uses confirmed price pivots and market-structure patterns, including BOS and CHOCH, to classify each timeframe as: Uptrend Downtrend Neu
TTP MT5 to Telegram Signal Sender
Elham Afsharpour
Utilities
Telegram Trade Publisher for MT5 Publish MetaTrader 5 position activity directly to your own Telegram chat, group or channel with customizable messages, chart screenshots and organized trade updates. Telegram Trade Publisher is a monitoring and publishing utility for traders, signal providers and trading communities. It observes positions across the MT5 account and reports selected events through the Telegram Bot API. The utility does not open, close or modify trades. Main features New-position
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