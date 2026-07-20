News Guard Pro
- Utilities
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Elham AfsharpourI am an experienced trading software developer with 8 years of programming experience, especially in Python, C++, and MQL5. During the last 2 years, I have focused mainly on developing Expert Advisors, custom indicators, trading tools, and automation systems for MetaTrader.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
NewsGuard Pro is an economic-news filter, trading guard, chart dashboard, and position-protection Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5.
It monitors economic events related to selected symbols and currencies, blocks trading during configurable news periods, detects abnormal spreads, displays upcoming events on the chart, and can protect existing positions.
NewsGuard Pro does not generate trading signals or open positions. It works as a protection layer for manual traders and compatible Expert Advisors.
Main Features
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MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar support
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Embedded historical CSV for Strategy Tester
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Multi-symbol monitoring from one chart
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Low, medium, and high-impact news filters
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Separate blocking periods for each impact level
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Additional protection time for major events
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Automatic and custom currency selection
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Fixed and adaptive spread protection
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Post-news spread recovery monitoring
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Position-protection modes
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Pending-order deletion before news
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Emergency closing of new trades during blocked periods
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Caution zone with suggested lot reduction
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Manual Pause and Resume buttons
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Popup, push, and sound alerts
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Movable and auto-fitting chart panel
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News lines, markers, and blocked-period rectangles
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Status sharing with compatible EAs
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No DLL or WebRequest required
NewsGuard Pro detects the currencies connected to each protected symbol and loads related economic events.
Examples:
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XAUUSD → USD news
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EURUSD → EUR and USD news
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GER40 → EUR news
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US30, NASDAQ, and US500 → USD news
Before and after each selected event, the EA creates a blocked trading period.
During this period, it can:
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Publish a blocked status for compatible EAs
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Protect existing positions
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Delete pending orders
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Close new positions opened during the block
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Keep trading blocked while the spread remains abnormal
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Display the active event and remaining blocked time
Important Trading Behavior
NewsGuard Pro cannot disable MetaTrader’s Buy and Sell buttons.
Manual trades and unrelated EAs can still open positions unless:
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The trading EA reads the NewsGuard Pro status, or
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Emergency Close New Entries During Block is enabled
When emergency closing is enabled, matching positions opened during the blocked period are detected and closed.
The default protection mode is None , so existing positions are not modified unless another protection mode is selected.Position-Protection Modes
None
Existing positions are not modified.
Pending-order deletion and emergency closing can still work when enabled.
Move to Breakeven
Moves the stop loss to the position opening price with an optional offset.
The stop loss is changed only when the new price is valid according to broker rules.
Close Profitable Positions
Closes positions whose current profit reaches the configured money amount.
Close at Risk-Free
Profitable positions are closed immediately when they reach the configured threshold.
Losing positions can remain monitored and close later when they recover to the selected profit amount.
Partial Reduction
Closes a selected percentage of each matching position.
The volume is adjusted according to the broker’s minimum lot and lot step.
Close All
Closes all matching positions inside the selected protection scope.Protection Scope
Protection can be applied to:
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The symbol affected by the active event
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All symbols entered in Protected Symbols
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All positions and pending orders on the account
The magic-number filter controls which trades are included:
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-1 = all trades
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0 = manual trades
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Any other number = trades from a specific EA
NewsGuard Pro publishes terminal Global Variables that other Expert Advisors can read.
Available values include:
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BLOCK – trading is blocked
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NEWS – news restriction is active
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CAUTION – caution zone is active
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LOT – suggested lot multiplier
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UNTIL – block end time
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IMPACT – event impact
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SPREAD – abnormal spread status
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HEARTBEAT – latest EA update time
A compatible EA can use these values to stop entries, reduce lot size, pause trading, or show warnings.
NewsGuard Pro does not directly change another EA’s lot size. The other EA must be programmed to use the published lot multiplier.Main Inputs
Main Components
Enable EA Filter Logic
Enables news blocking, spread blocking, caution mode, fail-safe blocking, and manual pause.
When disabled, the EA works in display-only mode.
Enable Position Protection Logic
Enables trade closing, breakeven changes, partial closing, pending-order deletion, and emergency closing.
Enable Indicator Display Logic
Enables the panel and chart objects.
Publish Status for Other EAs
Publishes the NewsGuard Pro status through terminal Global Variables.Symbols and Currencies
Protected Symbols
Symbols monitored by the EA.
Examples:
XAUUSD,EURUSD,US30
Leave empty to use the current chart symbol.
Use ALL_MARKETWATCH to monitor all symbols visible in Market Watch.
Currency Mode
Available options:
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Auto Symbol
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Custom
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Auto Plus Custom
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All currencies
Custom Currencies
Example:
USD,EUR,GBP
Symbol Currency Map
Maps custom symbols, metals, indices, or cryptocurrencies to currencies.
Example:
XAU=USD;US30=USD;GER40=EURNews Data
Data Source
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Auto: calendar in live trading and CSV in Strategy Tester
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Calendar: MetaTrader Economic Calendar
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CSV: historical CSV file
Refresh Seconds
Controls how often news data is refreshed.
Look Ahead Days
Number of future days loaded.
Look Back Hours
Number of previous hours kept for display and processing.
Calendar Failure Mode
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Allow Trading
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Block Trading
Block Trading is safer when NewsGuard Pro is required as an entry filter.Event Filters
You can enable or disable:
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Low-impact events
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Medium-impact events
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High-impact events
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Holidays
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All-day events
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Tentative events
Only Event Keywords
Uses only events containing selected words.
Example:
CPI;Nonfarm;Interest Rate
Ignore Event Keywords
Ignores events containing selected words.
Major Event Keywords
Adds extra blocking time to important events.Blocking Periods
Separate minutes before and after can be selected for:
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Low-impact events
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Medium-impact events
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High-impact events
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Major events
Merge Overlapping News Windows
Combines overlapping blocked periods into one continuous period.
Use Caution Zone
Creates a warning period before high-impact news without fully blocking trading.
Caution Lot Multiplier
Publishes a suggested reduced lot multiplier for compatible EAs.
Example:
0.50 means 50% of the normal lot size.Spread Protection
Use Absolute Spread Guard
Blocks trading when the spread is above a fixed number of points.
Use Adaptive Spread Guard
Compares the current spread with the symbol’s normal spread.
Adaptive Spread Multiplier
Sets how many times larger the spread may become before it is considered abnormal.
Spread Baseline Samples
Controls how the normal spread is calculated.
Block Wide Spread Outside News
Blocks trading during abnormal spreads even when no news event is active.
Extend After News Until Spread Normal
Keeps trading blocked after news until the spread returns to normal.
Maximum Spread Recovery Minutes
Limits how long the post-news spread block can continue.Position Protection Inputs
Protection Mode
Selects the action applied when a blocked period begins.
Protection Scope
Selects which symbols and positions are protected.
Position Magic Filter
Selects manual trades, one EA, or all trades.
Risk-Free Profit Money
Profit amount used by the Close Profitable and Close at Risk-Free modes.
Breakeven Offset Points
Extra points added when moving the stop loss to breakeven.
Partial Close Percent
Percentage closed by Partial Reduction mode.
Keep Risk-Free Armed After News
Continues monitoring losing positions after the news period ends.
Delete Pending Orders at News
Deletes matching pending orders when the blocked period begins.
Emergency Close New Entries During Block
Closes matching positions opened after the blocked period started.
Trade Deviation Points
Maximum allowed deviation for closing operations.Alerts
NewsGuard Pro supports:
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Popup alerts
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Push notifications
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Sound alerts
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Pre-news alerts
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Block-start alerts
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Trading-resumed alerts
MetaTrader mobile notifications must be configured before using push alerts.Chart Display
The panel can display:
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Current trading status
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Blocking reason
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Current and normal spread
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Suggested lot multiplier
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Selected protection mode
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Monitored currencies
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Upcoming events
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Actual, forecast, and previous values
Display settings include:
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Panel position and size
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Auto-fit
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Panel dragging
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Number of displayed events
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News lines
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Blocked-period rectangles
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Rectangle transparency
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News-window edges
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Event circles
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Event colors
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Manual Pause and Resume buttons
The panel remains above other chart objects.CSV and Strategy Tester
NewsGuard Pro includes embedded historical economic-calendar data inside the EX5 file.
Customers normally do not need to install a separate CSV file.
Recommended tester settings:
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Data Source: Auto or CSV
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Use Embedded CSV in Tester: enabled
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Use Visual Mode for chart inspection
CSV Time Offset Minutes
Adjusts CSV timestamps to match the tested broker’s server time.
Examples:
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120 = add two hours
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-60 = subtract one hour
An external CSV can also be used to test newer historical dates without recompiling the EA.Backtesting
NewsGuard Pro does not open trades, so testing it alone will not create a profitability report.
Strategy Tester is mainly used to verify:
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News filtering
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Currency mapping
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Blocking periods
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Panel and chart objects
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Spread protection
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Manual pause
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Published status values
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Position-protection behavior
Select a testing period covered by the embedded CSV.
When the selected date is outside the available CSV range, the Experts log shows the available historical coverage.
To test NewsGuard Pro with another trading EA, that EA must support the NewsGuard Pro Global Variables.Forward Testing
Testing on a demo account is recommended before using position-protection features on a live account.
Recommended steps:
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Attach NewsGuard Pro to one chart.
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Enter the protected symbols.
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Confirm broker symbol names and suffixes.
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Configure currencies or symbol mappings.
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Use the Auto or Calendar data source.
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Enable Algo Trading for trade-management features.
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Confirm upcoming events on the panel.
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Test alerts and Pause/Resume controls.
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Test protection modes using small demo positions.
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Test emergency closing separately.
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Run the EA through several real economic events.
One instance can monitor multiple symbols from one chart.Important Notes
NewsGuard Pro is a risk-management and news-filtering utility. It is not a trading strategy, signal provider, or financial adviser.
It does not predict market direction or economic-event results.
Manual trades and unrelated Expert Advisors remain possible unless emergency closing is enabled.
Trade-management actions depend on broker execution, liquidity, spread, stop levels, volume limits, and market conditions.
Always test your symbol mapping, time offset, magic-number filter, spread settings, protection scope, and protection mode on a demo account before live use.
Trading involves risk. Historical results and previous market behavior do not guarantee future results.