News Guard Pro

NewsGuard Pro for MetaTrader 5

NewsGuard Pro is an economic-news filter, trading guard, chart dashboard, and position-protection Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5.

It monitors economic events related to selected symbols and currencies, blocks trading during configurable news periods, detects abnormal spreads, displays upcoming events on the chart, and can protect existing positions.

NewsGuard Pro does not generate trading signals or open positions. It works as a protection layer for manual traders and compatible Expert Advisors.

Main Features

MetaTrader 5 Economic Calendar support

Embedded historical CSV for Strategy Tester

Multi-symbol monitoring from one chart

Low, medium, and high-impact news filters

Separate blocking periods for each impact level

Additional protection time for major events

Automatic and custom currency selection

Fixed and adaptive spread protection

Post-news spread recovery monitoring

Position-protection modes

Pending-order deletion before news

Emergency closing of new trades during blocked periods

Caution zone with suggested lot reduction

Manual Pause and Resume buttons

Popup, push, and sound alerts

Movable and auto-fitting chart panel

News lines, markers, and blocked-period rectangles

Status sharing with compatible EAs

No DLL or WebRequest required

How It Works

NewsGuard Pro detects the currencies connected to each protected symbol and loads related economic events.

Examples:

XAUUSD → USD news

EURUSD → EUR and USD news

GER40 → EUR news

US30, NASDAQ, and US500 → USD news

Before and after each selected event, the EA creates a blocked trading period.

During this period, it can:

Publish a blocked status for compatible EAs

Protect existing positions

Delete pending orders

Close new positions opened during the block

Keep trading blocked while the spread remains abnormal

Display the active event and remaining blocked time

Important Trading Behavior

NewsGuard Pro cannot disable MetaTrader’s Buy and Sell buttons.

Manual trades and unrelated EAs can still open positions unless:

The trading EA reads the NewsGuard Pro status, or

Emergency Close New Entries During Block is enabled

When emergency closing is enabled, matching positions opened during the blocked period are detected and closed.

The default protection mode is None , so existing positions are not modified unless another protection mode is selected.

None

Position-Protection Modes

Existing positions are not modified.

Pending-order deletion and emergency closing can still work when enabled.

Move to Breakeven

Moves the stop loss to the position opening price with an optional offset.

The stop loss is changed only when the new price is valid according to broker rules.

Close Profitable Positions

Closes positions whose current profit reaches the configured money amount.

Close at Risk-Free

Profitable positions are closed immediately when they reach the configured threshold.

Losing positions can remain monitored and close later when they recover to the selected profit amount.

Partial Reduction

Closes a selected percentage of each matching position.

The volume is adjusted according to the broker’s minimum lot and lot step.

Close All

Closes all matching positions inside the selected protection scope.

Protection Scope

Protection can be applied to:

The symbol affected by the active event

All symbols entered in Protected Symbols

All positions and pending orders on the account

The magic-number filter controls which trades are included:

-1 = all trades

0 = manual trades

Any other number = trades from a specific EA

Compatible EA Integration

NewsGuard Pro publishes terminal Global Variables that other Expert Advisors can read.

Available values include:

BLOCK – trading is blocked

NEWS – news restriction is active

CAUTION – caution zone is active

LOT – suggested lot multiplier

UNTIL – block end time

IMPACT – event impact

SPREAD – abnormal spread status

HEARTBEAT – latest EA update time

A compatible EA can use these values to stop entries, reduce lot size, pause trading, or show warnings.

NewsGuard Pro does not directly change another EA’s lot size. The other EA must be programmed to use the published lot multiplier.

Main Components

Main Inputs

Enable EA Filter Logic

Enables news blocking, spread blocking, caution mode, fail-safe blocking, and manual pause.

When disabled, the EA works in display-only mode.

Enable Position Protection Logic

Enables trade closing, breakeven changes, partial closing, pending-order deletion, and emergency closing.

Enable Indicator Display Logic

Enables the panel and chart objects.

Publish Status for Other EAs

Publishes the NewsGuard Pro status through terminal Global Variables.

Symbols and Currencies

Protected Symbols

Symbols monitored by the EA.

Examples:

XAUUSD,EURUSD,US30

Leave empty to use the current chart symbol.

Use ALL_MARKETWATCH to monitor all symbols visible in Market Watch.

Currency Mode

Available options:

Auto Symbol

Custom

Auto Plus Custom

All currencies

Custom Currencies

Example:

USD,EUR,GBP

Symbol Currency Map

Maps custom symbols, metals, indices, or cryptocurrencies to currencies.

Example:

XAU=USD;US30=USD;GER40=EUR

News Data

Data Source

Auto: calendar in live trading and CSV in Strategy Tester

Calendar: MetaTrader Economic Calendar

CSV: historical CSV file

Refresh Seconds

Controls how often news data is refreshed.

Look Ahead Days

Number of future days loaded.

Look Back Hours

Number of previous hours kept for display and processing.

Calendar Failure Mode

Allow Trading

Block Trading

Block Trading is safer when NewsGuard Pro is required as an entry filter.

Event Filters

You can enable or disable:

Low-impact events

Medium-impact events

High-impact events

Holidays

All-day events

Tentative events

Only Event Keywords

Uses only events containing selected words.

Example:

CPI;Nonfarm;Interest Rate

Ignore Event Keywords

Ignores events containing selected words.

Major Event Keywords

Adds extra blocking time to important events.

Blocking Periods

Separate minutes before and after can be selected for:

Low-impact events

Medium-impact events

High-impact events

Major events

Merge Overlapping News Windows

Combines overlapping blocked periods into one continuous period.

Use Caution Zone

Creates a warning period before high-impact news without fully blocking trading.

Caution Lot Multiplier

Publishes a suggested reduced lot multiplier for compatible EAs.

Example:

0.50 means 50% of the normal lot size.

Spread Protection

Use Absolute Spread Guard

Blocks trading when the spread is above a fixed number of points.

Use Adaptive Spread Guard

Compares the current spread with the symbol’s normal spread.

Adaptive Spread Multiplier

Sets how many times larger the spread may become before it is considered abnormal.

Spread Baseline Samples

Controls how the normal spread is calculated.

Block Wide Spread Outside News

Blocks trading during abnormal spreads even when no news event is active.

Extend After News Until Spread Normal

Keeps trading blocked after news until the spread returns to normal.

Maximum Spread Recovery Minutes

Limits how long the post-news spread block can continue.

Position Protection Inputs

Protection Mode

Selects the action applied when a blocked period begins.

Protection Scope

Selects which symbols and positions are protected.

Position Magic Filter

Selects manual trades, one EA, or all trades.

Risk-Free Profit Money

Profit amount used by the Close Profitable and Close at Risk-Free modes.

Breakeven Offset Points

Extra points added when moving the stop loss to breakeven.

Partial Close Percent

Percentage closed by Partial Reduction mode.

Keep Risk-Free Armed After News

Continues monitoring losing positions after the news period ends.

Delete Pending Orders at News

Deletes matching pending orders when the blocked period begins.

Emergency Close New Entries During Block

Closes matching positions opened after the blocked period started.

Trade Deviation Points

Maximum allowed deviation for closing operations.

Alerts

NewsGuard Pro supports:

Popup alerts

Push notifications

Sound alerts

Pre-news alerts

Block-start alerts

Trading-resumed alerts

MetaTrader mobile notifications must be configured before using push alerts.

Chart Display

The panel can display:

Current trading status

Blocking reason

Current and normal spread

Suggested lot multiplier

Selected protection mode

Monitored currencies

Upcoming events

Actual, forecast, and previous values

Display settings include:

Panel position and size

Auto-fit

Panel dragging

Number of displayed events

News lines

Blocked-period rectangles

Rectangle transparency

News-window edges

Event circles

Event colors

Manual Pause and Resume buttons

The panel remains above other chart objects.

CSV and Strategy Tester

NewsGuard Pro includes embedded historical economic-calendar data inside the EX5 file.

Customers normally do not need to install a separate CSV file.

Recommended tester settings:

Data Source: Auto or CSV

Use Embedded CSV in Tester: enabled

Use Visual Mode for chart inspection

CSV Time Offset Minutes

Adjusts CSV timestamps to match the tested broker’s server time.

Examples:

120 = add two hours

-60 = subtract one hour

An external CSV can also be used to test newer historical dates without recompiling the EA.

Backtesting

NewsGuard Pro does not open trades, so testing it alone will not create a profitability report.

Strategy Tester is mainly used to verify:

News filtering

Currency mapping

Blocking periods

Panel and chart objects

Spread protection

Manual pause

Published status values

Position-protection behavior

Select a testing period covered by the embedded CSV.

When the selected date is outside the available CSV range, the Experts log shows the available historical coverage.

To test NewsGuard Pro with another trading EA, that EA must support the NewsGuard Pro Global Variables.

Forward Testing

Testing on a demo account is recommended before using position-protection features on a live account.

Recommended steps:

Attach NewsGuard Pro to one chart. Enter the protected symbols. Confirm broker symbol names and suffixes. Configure currencies or symbol mappings. Use the Auto or Calendar data source. Enable Algo Trading for trade-management features. Confirm upcoming events on the panel. Test alerts and Pause/Resume controls. Test protection modes using small demo positions. Test emergency closing separately. Run the EA through several real economic events.

One instance can monitor multiple symbols from one chart.

Important Notes

NewsGuard Pro is a risk-management and news-filtering utility. It is not a trading strategy, signal provider, or financial adviser.

It does not predict market direction or economic-event results.

Manual trades and unrelated Expert Advisors remain possible unless emergency closing is enabled.

Trade-management actions depend on broker execution, liquidity, spread, stop levels, volume limits, and market conditions.

Always test your symbol mapping, time offset, magic-number filter, spread settings, protection scope, and protection mode on a demo account before live use.

Trading involves risk. Historical results and previous market behavior do not guarantee future results.