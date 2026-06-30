Margin Tick Ratio

Margin Tick Ratio — margin efficiency analysis for all broker's instruments

Margin Tick Ratio is a script for MetaTrader 5 that runs through your broker's tools in one run and answers a practical question: how much "tick" profit do you get for each unit of collateral, and how expensive is the entry spread.

The script does not trade. It collects data, ranks tools by efficiency, and generates a user-friendly report in a terminal, CSV, and interactive HTML file.

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Who is this product for

• Traders who choose the instruments with the best return on margin
• Scalpers and Intraday traders — estimate Spread/Tick and entry cost
• Users with a limited deposit — MaxLot and RiskLot calculations
• Those who compare broker conditions using hundreds of symbols (Forex, CFD, indices, metals, oil, crypto, stocks) • Analysts who need CSV export for Excel/Google Sheets

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What does the script do?

1. Downloads symbols — all broker's tools or just a Market Overview
2. For each symbol, it calculates for a given test lot:
• Margin — deposit for opening a BUY
• Tick P/L — profit/loss when the price moves by 1 tick
• Spread — the cost of the spread in the deposit currency • Ratio — Tick P/L ÷ Margin (the main indicator of efficiency)
• Spread/Tick — how many ticks of profit are "eaten up" by the spread
• MaxLot — the maximum lot on the current balance
3. Sorts the results by Ratio (the best ones are on top)
4. Outputs the table to the terminal log 5. Exports CSV and interactive HTML to a shared terminal folder

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Interactive HTML report (main feature)

The HTML file opens in a browser and works without the Internet — all calculations are already inside.

Settings panel above the table:
• Lot for calculation — recalculation of Margin, Tick P/L, Spread, Ratio
• Deposit — recalculation of MaxLot, RiskLot, MartinMaxKnee
• StopLoss (points) and Risk (% of deposit) — RiskLot calculation
• The Martingale coefficient is for MartinMaxKnee
• Spread/Tick threshold — green illumination of "cheap" spread instruments

Table:
• Symbol search — filtering by name occurrence (EUR, XAU, #WTI...) with a clear button
• Sorting: LCM — one column at a time; PCM — multi-level (up to 4 levels)
• Comparison mode — select lines with the "+" button, leave only them
• Green illumination of rows with Spread/Tick < threshold • Bold Symbol — highly volatile instruments (TRY, metals, indices, oil, gas, crypto, etc.; different broker names are taken into account: GOLD, WTI, USOIL, #NGAS...)
• Detailed description of the columns — collapsible help block
• Tooltips on RiskLot / MartinMaxKnee headings and cells

Additional HTML columns:
• RiskLot — max. a lot in which the loss on SL does not exceed the risk (deposit × %)
• MartinMaxKnee — how many consecutive losses a martingale can withstand at a given coefficient (spread + SL on each lap)
• PriceSource — where the price comes from (Ask, Bid+Spread, D1/H1, etc.)

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Reliable calculation even outside the trading session

The script uses the official MT5 functions:
• OrderCalcMargin, OrderCalcProfit
• alternate options via symbol properties

BUY price: Ask priority; in the absence of quotes, Bid+Spread, Last, and D1/H1/W1 closing estimates.

Symbols outside the trading session can be included in the calculation (InpUseDisabledSymbols = true by default) — the history is loaded, the price source is visible in the report.

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The results of the work

In the terminal log:
• A table with the best Ratio tools
• Summary: processed / skipped / best character
• Reasons for omissions (no price, margin, min. lot, etc.)

Files (Terminal\Common\Files folder):
• MarginTickRatio.html — interactive report
• MarginTickRatio.csv — for Excel and external analysis

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How to use it

1. Connect the terminal to the broker's server
2. For the full list: Market Overview → PCM → Symbols → "Show all"
3. Run the script on any chart (optional parameters)
4. Open the HTML from File → Open the data directory → Common → Files
5. In HTML, change the lot, deposit, risk, look for symbols, sort and compare

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Important notes

• The script does not open transactions — only analysis
• Calculations depend on the conditions of your broker (margin, spread, contract)
• MartinMaxKnee is a valuation model, not a guarantee of real trading; on large lots, the margin may differ from the linear valuation
• StopLoss in points is SYMBOL_POINT (not pips) • For symbols without quotes and history, calculation is not possible — the symbol is included in the missing list.

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What makes a product stand out from "simple margin tables"

• Ratio metric — margin efficiency, not just the amount of collateral
• Spread/Tick — the real cost of entry in "ticks"
• Interactive HTML with search, multi-level sorting and comparison
• RiskLot and MartinMaxKnee in one report
• Work with the broker's entire catalog, including tools outside the session • Recognition of volatile instruments with different tickers
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EA Auditor is an independent analysis tool for traders evaluating Expert Advisors and trading signals on MetaTrader 5. It audits backtest reports, reviews posted developer signals, and cross-verifies the two against each other to help traders assess strategies before committing capital. The MQL5 market offers a wide range of Expert Advisors from many developers, with varying approaches, quality, and transparency. EA Auditor provides a consistent, data-driven framework for reviewing them, answer
VirtualTradePad One Click Trading Panel
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.59 (74)
Utilities
Trading Panel for MetaTrader 5 — professional one-click trading from chart and keyboard A powerful trading panel for active manual trading, designed to open, manage, and close trades far faster and more efficiently than the standard MetaTrader interface. This panel is built for traders who want full control over positions, pending orders, profit management, and trading execution inside one professional workspace. This is not just another utility. It is a complete trading cockpit for MetaTrader
Telegram To MT5 Copier
Trinh Dat
4.96 (48)
Utilities
The product will copy all telegram signal to MT5 ( which you are member) , also it can work as remote copier.  Easy to set up, copy order instant, can work with almost signal formats, image signal,  s upport to translate other language to English Work with all type of channel or group, even channel have "Restrict Saving Content", work with  multi channel, multi MT5 Work as remote copier: with signal have ticket number, it will copy exactly via ticket number. Support to backtest signal. How to s
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Shi Jie He
5 (5)
Utilities
Equity Protect Pro: Your Comprehensive Account Protection Expert for Worry-Free Trading If you're looking for features like account protection, equity protection, portfolio protection, multi-strategy protection, profit protection, profit harvesting, trading security, risk control programs, automatic risk control, automatic liquidation, conditional liquidation, scheduled liquidation, dynamic liquidation, trailing stop loss, one-click close, one-click liquidation, and one-click restore, Equity P
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KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
3.6 (5)
Utilities
The one EA every MetaTrader trader should be running, but isn't. Most accounts don't blow up because the strategy was wrong. They blow up because, in a bad moment, a trader let a loss run, doubled down, held trades into the weekend, gave back a winning week, or forgot the daily prop-firm limit by one bad click. KT Equity Protector is the automated guardian that won't let that happen. Install it on one chart. Set your rules once in a guided, plain-English wizard: daily loss, max drawdown, profit
Order flow footprint chart
Abdul Jalil
4.4 (5)
Utilities
Footprint Chart Pro — Professional OrderFlow EA for MetaTrader 5 Version 6.34 | Professional tool for real traders | Institutional-Grade Visualization DEMO USERS - PLEASE SELECT EVERY TICK / REAL TICK WHEN TESTING AND YOU HAVE DOWNLOADED HISTORICAL DATA. IF YOU SEE A WAITING SCREEN AND IT IS NOT DOWNLOADING, IT MEANS YOU HAVE LOW HISTORICAL DATA. TRY 1 MIN AND 5 MIN FIRST ON 1 DAY DATA. ONE DAY DATA SHOULD BE THE NEWEST AND MOST CURRENT DATE. PLEASE WAIT UNTIL THE MARKET HAS ROLLED OVER PERIOD.
Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5
Dilwyn Tng
5 (8)
Utilities
Working Demo Download Copy Cat More Trade Copier MT5 is a local trade copier and a complete risk management and execution framework designed for today’s trading challenges. From prop firm challenges to personal portfolio management, it adapts to every situation with a blend of robust execution, capital protection, flexible configuration, and advanced trade handling. The copier works in both Master (sender) and Slave (receiver) modes, with real-time synchronization of market and pending orders,
Trade Manager DaneTrades
Levi Dane Benjamin
4.23 (30)
Utilities
DaneTrades Trade Manager is a professional trade panel for MetaTrader 5, designed for fast, accurate execution with built‑in risk control. Place market or pending orders directly from the chart while the panel automatically calculates position size from your chosen risk, helping you stay consistent and avoid emotional decision‑making. The Trade Manager is built for manual traders who want structure: clear risk/reward planning, automation for repeatable management, and safeguards that help reduc
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Mirel Daniel Gheonu
5 (3)
Utilities
Telegram To MT5 — Signal Copier Turn the trading calls from your Telegram channels into real MT5 orders — automatically, on as many accounts as you like, with risk and rules fully under your control. Telegram To MT5 connects the VIP / signal channels you already follow on Telegram to your MetaTrader 5 terminal. A free companion desktop app reads the messages (even from channels that block bots), and this Expert Advisor executes them on your account — applying your own risk settings, symbol mappi
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Maria Chernyuk
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Maria Chernyuk 2026.07.01 18:46 
 

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