Volume Calculator Botti

3

Volume Calculator


This indicator shows the volume to be used in an operation based on the maximum acceptable stop value and the size of the stop.

That way you will not use a calculator to calculate the volume you are going to use every time.

This indicator makes your life much easier and faster. Suitable for any type of trader: Scalper, DayTrader, SwingTrader.


Reviews 8
Ricardo Copio Bejenaru Martins
229
Ricardo Copio Bejenaru Martins 2022.09.17 22:53 
 

top muito bom, só que a calculador tem vezes que fica com bug nao dá para ler valores ou escrever, solução minimizar a calculadora e voltar a maximizar.

E_lugao
104
E_lugao 2024.08.09 03:10 
 

gostei muito, funcionou perfeitamente!

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3 (1)
Utilities
Botti Tools features 1 - Automatically places Take Profit and Stop Loss values, previously defined, in Pending Orders and in Market Positions 2 - Based on the amount of Stop Loss points defined and the specified monetary value it calculates what volume should be used for that order. 3 - After X points he puts the order on breakeven 4 - It cancels the Take Profit at X points away from it and places the Stop Loss in such a way as to guarantee Y gain points 5 - If the fourth option is selecte
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ArturKavs
39
ArturKavs 2026.02.02 17:35 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

dzamboni
14
dzamboni 2024.09.30 03:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Guilherme Bitencourt Botti
4285
Reply from developer Guilherme Bitencourt Botti 2024.10.08 17:36
Bom dia. Obrigado pela mensagem. Realmente quando fiz foi para os pares de moeda. Vou dar uma olhada no XAU e atualizo ela. O que foi que ficou desconfigurado?
E_lugao
104
E_lugao 2024.08.09 03:10 
 

gostei muito, funcionou perfeitamente!

Pablo Hernandez
32
Pablo Hernandez 2024.08.04 19:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ricardo Copio Bejenaru Martins
229
Ricardo Copio Bejenaru Martins 2022.09.17 22:53 
 

top muito bom, só que a calculador tem vezes que fica com bug nao dá para ler valores ou escrever, solução minimizar a calculadora e voltar a maximizar.

prog_ass
927
prog_ass 2022.05.25 10:20 
 

no job on mt5 stock

carlosgleyzer
14
carlosgleyzer 2022.01.28 17:43 
 

gostaria que atualizasse para podermos mudar cor da caixa, letras tambem, ou liberar o código, pra quem quiser poder fazer, agradeço, ótimo indicador.

Mari Silva Louro
18
Mari Silva Louro 2021.07.16 04:21 
 

Não consegui utilizar a calculadora, pois ficou toda desconfigurada sem possibilidade de ajuste no tamanho na janela ou do tamanho da fonte. Não dava pra enxergar os numeros.

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