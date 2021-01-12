Volume Calculator Botti
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 18 January 2021
Volume Calculator
This indicator shows the volume to be used in an operation based on the maximum acceptable stop value and the size of the stop.
That way you will not use a calculator to calculate the volume you are going to use every time.
This indicator makes your life much easier and faster. Suitable for any type of trader: Scalper, DayTrader, SwingTrader.
top muito bom, só que a calculador tem vezes que fica com bug nao dá para ler valores ou escrever, solução minimizar a calculadora e voltar a maximizar.