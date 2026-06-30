Gold Scalp MT5

Gold Scalp MT5 EA — Smart Stop-Order Scalping for XAUUSD

Gold Scalp MT5 EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for short-term scalping on Gold (XAUUSD), with logic flexible enough to run on other symbols too. Rather than chasing the market with instant entries, it arms a pending stop order ahead of price, so a trade only triggers once the move actually confirms. From there, the EA manages everything itself: ATR-based stop loss and take profit, trailing stops, and an optional breakeven lock — no babysitting required.

Key Features

  • Three switchable entry strategies — Trend Pullback, Open Fade, and Breakout Scalp — choose your style with a single input
  • Fully automatic trade management: ATR-based SL/TP, trailing stop, and breakeven lock, individually tuned per mode
  • Smart entry filters: spread, volatility (ATR band), abnormal-candle, and ADX chop filters keep the EA out of poor conditions
  • Built-in ICT killzone session filter: four ready-made session windows (Asia, London, New York, London Close) or one fully custom window, plus per-day-of-week controls
  • Daily loss limit and max drawdown circuit breaker for account-level risk control
  • Automatic broker compatibility handling — lot size, tick size, order expiration, and minimum-distance rules are all detected and adapted automatically
  • Works on any chart timeframe — all three modes trade internally off 1-minute data regardless of the chart you attach it to

Three Entry Modes, One EA

Trend Pullback — Reads a higher-timeframe (H1) trend bias, then waits for a small pullback on 1-minute data before arming an entry in the direction of that trend. Fewer signals, more selective.

Open Fade — A mean-reversion mode that fades extended moves away from the day's open, confirmed with RSI and an H1 conflict guard. The most specialized and highest-risk mode by design — built for more experienced users.

Breakout Scalp (default) — The simplest mode: trades in the direction of the H1 trend with a swing-structure-anchored stop loss, looking for fast continuation moves. Fewer confirmations, more "always-on."

No single mode is universally best — each suits different conditions. Breakout Scalp is the default and easiest starting point; Trend Pullback adds confirmation; Open Fade is the advanced, counter-trend option.

Built-In Safety

Every setting ships with sensible defaults and is documented in a full included user manual covering what's safe to adjust freely, what should only be changed after backtesting, and what's best left untouched. A daily loss limit and drawdown circuit breaker are built in to halt new trades if losses exceed your own comfort level.

Important — Please Read Before Live Trading

Trading leveraged products such as Gold CFDs carries a high level of risk. Past or backtested performance does not guarantee future results, and no EA can guarantee profits. Please test thoroughly on a demo account first, configure your own risk limits, and only trade with funds you can afford to lose. This listing and the included manual provide general information about how the software works — not personalized financial advice.

Recommended Setup: XAUUSD, any chart timeframe (the EA reads 1-minute data internally). A full settings reference and quick-start guide are included with purchase.


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Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
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William Brandon Autry
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Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
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Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
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Vladimir Mametov
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