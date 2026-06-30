Gold Scalp MT5 EA — Smart Stop-Order Scalping for XAUUSD

Gold Scalp MT5 EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor built for short-term scalping on Gold (XAUUSD), with logic flexible enough to run on other symbols too. Rather than chasing the market with instant entries, it arms a pending stop order ahead of price, so a trade only triggers once the move actually confirms. From there, the EA manages everything itself: ATR-based stop loss and take profit, trailing stops, and an optional breakeven lock — no babysitting required.

Key Features

Three switchable entry strategies — Trend Pullback, Open Fade, and Breakout Scalp — choose your style with a single input

Fully automatic trade management: ATR-based SL/TP, trailing stop, and breakeven lock, individually tuned per mode

Smart entry filters: spread, volatility (ATR band), abnormal-candle, and ADX chop filters keep the EA out of poor conditions

Built-in ICT killzone session filter: four ready-made session windows (Asia, London, New York, London Close) or one fully custom window, plus per-day-of-week controls

Daily loss limit and max drawdown circuit breaker for account-level risk control

Automatic broker compatibility handling — lot size, tick size, order expiration, and minimum-distance rules are all detected and adapted automatically

Works on any chart timeframe — all three modes trade internally off 1-minute data regardless of the chart you attach it to

Three Entry Modes, One EA

Trend Pullback — Reads a higher-timeframe (H1) trend bias, then waits for a small pullback on 1-minute data before arming an entry in the direction of that trend. Fewer signals, more selective.

Open Fade — A mean-reversion mode that fades extended moves away from the day's open, confirmed with RSI and an H1 conflict guard. The most specialized and highest-risk mode by design — built for more experienced users.

Breakout Scalp (default) — The simplest mode: trades in the direction of the H1 trend with a swing-structure-anchored stop loss, looking for fast continuation moves. Fewer confirmations, more "always-on."

No single mode is universally best — each suits different conditions. Breakout Scalp is the default and easiest starting point; Trend Pullback adds confirmation; Open Fade is the advanced, counter-trend option.

Built-In Safety

Every setting ships with sensible defaults and is documented in a full included user manual covering what's safe to adjust freely, what should only be changed after backtesting, and what's best left untouched. A daily loss limit and drawdown circuit breaker are built in to halt new trades if losses exceed your own comfort level.

Important — Please Read Before Live Trading

Trading leveraged products such as Gold CFDs carries a high level of risk. Past or backtested performance does not guarantee future results, and no EA can guarantee profits. Please test thoroughly on a demo account first, configure your own risk limits, and only trade with funds you can afford to lose. This listing and the included manual provide general information about how the software works — not personalized financial advice.

Recommended Setup: XAUUSD, any chart timeframe (the EA reads 1-minute data internally). A full settings reference and quick-start guide are included with purchase.