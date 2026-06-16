ICT Enter Here Pro

ICT Enter Here V1.1 – Clean & Simple ICT Signals

This is a professional yet beginner-friendly ICT indicator that gives very clear trading signals without cluttering your chart.

Hidden Order Blocks – Order Block zones are automatically hidden so your chart stays clean and easy to read.

Clear Buy & Sell Arrows: Green Arrow = BUY signal ("Enter Here") Red Arrow = SELL signal ("Enter Here")

Liquidity Sweep Signals (SSL/BSL) – Shows strong "Enter Here (LS)" arrows when price sweeps highs or lows.

Strong & Weak Order Block Arrows – Green for bullish OB, Red for bearish OB.

Automatic Stop Loss Dots – Suggested SL levels shown clearly.

Trade Tracking Lines – Shows entry to exit with profit/loss.

Live Dashboard – Clean panel showing current signal, entry price, SL, and trade status.

Real-time P&L Display + Candle Timer + Sound/Popup Alerts.

For BUY (Long):

Wait for a Green "Enter Here" arrow

Enter the trade

Put your Stop Loss below the SL dot

Take profit at next swing high or your target

For SELL (Short):

Wait for a Red "Enter Here" arrow

Enter the trade

Put your Stop Loss above the SL dot

Take profit at next swing low or your target

No need to hunt for zones — the indicator only shows clean Green Buy and Red Sell arrows.

M1, M5, M15 timeframes

Gold (XAUUSD), EURUSD, GBPUSD, NAS100, US30

Scalping and Intraday trading

Both new and experienced ICT/Smart Money traders

Very clean chart (Order Block boxes are hidden)

Simple Green = Buy, Red = Sell arrows

No overload of lines and boxes

Helpful dashboard and alerts

Optimized for fast performance

Perfect for traders who want clear ICT signals without a messy screen.