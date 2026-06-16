ICT Enter Here Pro

ICT Enter Here V1.1 – Clean & Simple ICT Signals

This is a professional yet beginner-friendly ICT indicator that gives very clear trading signals without cluttering your chart.

Key Features:
  • Hidden Order Blocks – Order Block zones are automatically hidden so your chart stays clean and easy to read.
  • Clear Buy & Sell Arrows:
    • Green Arrow = BUY signal ("Enter Here")
    • Red Arrow = SELL signal ("Enter Here")
  • Liquidity Sweep Signals (SSL/BSL) – Shows strong "Enter Here (LS)" arrows when price sweeps highs or lows.
  • Strong & Weak Order Block Arrows – Green for bullish OB, Red for bearish OB.
  • Automatic Stop Loss Dots – Suggested SL levels shown clearly.
  • Trade Tracking Lines – Shows entry to exit with profit/loss.
  • Live Dashboard – Clean panel showing current signal, entry price, SL, and trade status.
  • Real-time P&L Display + Candle Timer + Sound/Popup Alerts.
How to Trade (Very Easy):

For BUY (Long):

  • Wait for a Green "Enter Here" arrow
  • Enter the trade
  • Put your Stop Loss below the SL dot
  • Take profit at next swing high or your target

For SELL (Short):

  • Wait for a Red "Enter Here" arrow
  • Enter the trade
  • Put your Stop Loss above the SL dot
  • Take profit at next swing low or your target

No need to hunt for zones — the indicator only shows clean Green Buy and Red Sell arrows.

Best For:
  • M1, M5, M15 timeframes
  • Gold (XAUUSD), EURUSD, GBPUSD, NAS100, US30
  • Scalping and Intraday trading
  • Both new and experienced ICT/Smart Money traders
Why Traders Love This Indicator:
  • Very clean chart (Order Block boxes are hidden)
  • Simple Green = Buy, Red = Sell arrows
  • No overload of lines and boxes
  • Helpful dashboard and alerts
  • Optimized for fast performance

Perfect for traders who want clear ICT signals without a messy screen.

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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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Findolin
2670
Findolin 2026.06.23 10:30 
 

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Nawal Kishor Yadav
1956
Reply from developer Nawal Kishor Yadav 2026.06.23 14:59
Thank you so much for your feedback and kind words! 😊
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