ICT Enter Here Pro
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 17 June 2026
ICT Enter Here V1.1 – Clean & Simple ICT Signals
This is a professional yet beginner-friendly ICT indicator that gives very clear trading signals without cluttering your chart.Key Features:
- Hidden Order Blocks – Order Block zones are automatically hidden so your chart stays clean and easy to read.
- Clear Buy & Sell Arrows:
- Green Arrow = BUY signal ("Enter Here")
- Red Arrow = SELL signal ("Enter Here")
- Liquidity Sweep Signals (SSL/BSL) – Shows strong "Enter Here (LS)" arrows when price sweeps highs or lows.
- Strong & Weak Order Block Arrows – Green for bullish OB, Red for bearish OB.
- Automatic Stop Loss Dots – Suggested SL levels shown clearly.
- Trade Tracking Lines – Shows entry to exit with profit/loss.
- Live Dashboard – Clean panel showing current signal, entry price, SL, and trade status.
- Real-time P&L Display + Candle Timer + Sound/Popup Alerts.
For BUY (Long):
- Wait for a Green "Enter Here" arrow
- Enter the trade
- Put your Stop Loss below the SL dot
- Take profit at next swing high or your target
For SELL (Short):
- Wait for a Red "Enter Here" arrow
- Enter the trade
- Put your Stop Loss above the SL dot
- Take profit at next swing low or your target
No need to hunt for zones — the indicator only shows clean Green Buy and Red Sell arrows.Best For:
- M1, M5, M15 timeframes
- Gold (XAUUSD), EURUSD, GBPUSD, NAS100, US30
- Scalping and Intraday trading
- Both new and experienced ICT/Smart Money traders
- Very clean chart (Order Block boxes are hidden)
- Simple Green = Buy, Red = Sell arrows
- No overload of lines and boxes
- Helpful dashboard and alerts
- Optimized for fast performance
Perfect for traders who want clear ICT signals without a messy screen.
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