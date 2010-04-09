Advance Liquidity Sweep
- Indicators
-
- Version: 4.0
- Activations: 5
Liquidity Sweep v4 – Buyside & Sellside Liquidity Detector
Simple, clean indicator that finds liquidity sweeps on your chart.
What it does
Price often runs above a swing high (buyside liquidity) or below a swing low (sellside liquidity) to take stops, then rejects. This indicator detects those sweeps, grades them Strong or Weak, and shows them with clear arrows.
Key Features
- Detects BSL (buyside) and SSL (sellside) sweeps
- Finds real swing pools, including equal highs and equal lows
- Strong / Weak grading based on wick size, volume, and close location
- ATR filter so tiny noise spikes are ignored
- Close beyond the level = Break of Structure (level is removed), not a sweep
- Trend filter (Market Structure or EMA): focus on the sweeps that matter
- In downtrend → BSL sweeps
- In uptrend → SSL sweeps
- Counter-trend sweeps can be demoted or hidden
- Closed-bar signals only (no repaint) by default
- Optional live-bar preview
- Clean dashboard: Trend, Focus, session counts, last signal, alert status
- Optional lines that mark the exact level that was swept
- Full alerts: popup, sound, push, email – separate switches for Strong/Weak BSL and SSL
Sensitivity Presets
- Conservative – fewer, higher-quality signals
- Balanced – recommended default
- Aggressive – more signals
How to use
- Attach to any chart and timeframe.
- Choose a Sensitivity preset.
- Decide how you want to handle counter-trend sweeps (Demote / Hide / Off).
- Turn on the alerts you want.
- Watch for arrows and the dashboard.
Works on Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto – any symbol your broker offers.
Clean, fast, and focused on one job: showing you when liquidity has been taken and rejected.