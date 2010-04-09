Advance Liquidity Sweep

Liquidity Sweep v4 – Buyside & Sellside Liquidity Detector

Simple, clean indicator that finds liquidity sweeps on your chart.

What it does

Price often runs above a swing high (buyside liquidity) or below a swing low (sellside liquidity) to take stops, then rejects. This indicator detects those sweeps, grades them Strong or Weak, and shows them with clear arrows.

Key Features

Detects BSL (buyside) and SSL (sellside) sweeps

Finds real swing pools, including equal highs and equal lows

Strong / Weak grading based on wick size, volume, and close location

ATR filter so tiny noise spikes are ignored

Close beyond the level = Break of Structure (level is removed), not a sweep

Trend filter (Market Structure or EMA): focus on the sweeps that matter In downtrend → BSL sweeps In uptrend → SSL sweeps Counter-trend sweeps can be demoted or hidden

Closed-bar signals only (no repaint) by default

Optional live-bar preview

Clean dashboard: Trend, Focus, session counts, last signal, alert status

Optional lines that mark the exact level that was swept

Full alerts: popup, sound, push, email – separate switches for Strong/Weak BSL and SSL

Sensitivity Presets

Conservative – fewer, higher-quality signals

– fewer, higher-quality signals Balanced – recommended default

– recommended default Aggressive – more signals

How to use

Attach to any chart and timeframe. Choose a Sensitivity preset. Decide how you want to handle counter-trend sweeps (Demote / Hide / Off). Turn on the alerts you want. Watch for arrows and the dashboard.

Works on Forex, Gold, Indices, Crypto – any symbol your broker offers.

Clean, fast, and focused on one job: showing you when liquidity has been taken and rejected.