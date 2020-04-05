Professional Scalper AI

Professional Scalper AI

Professional Scalper AI is an advanced Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses intelligent market analysis and multi-layer confirmation filters to identify high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk management.

Designed for speed, precision, and consistency, the EA automatically adapts to changing market conditions and executes trades based on strict entry and exit rules. The system is optimized for low drawdown, stable performance, and efficient capital management, making it suitable for both experienced and developing traders.

Features

  • AI-powered trading logic
  • Optimized exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold)
  • High-speed scalping strategy
  • Ultra-precise trade entries
  • Advanced risk management
  • Low drawdown approach
  • Adaptive market filtering
  • Fully automated operation
  • Compatible with MetaTrader 5
  • Optimized for ECN and Raw Spread brokers

Recommended Trading Settings

Account Balance Recommended Lot Size Recommended Leverage
$100 – $300 0.01 1:500 or higher
$300 – $1,000 0.02 – 0.05 1:500 or higher
$1,000 – $3,000 0.05 – 0.10 1:500 or higher
$3,000 – $10,000 0.10 – 0.30 1:500 or higher
$10,000+ 0.30+ (depending on risk) 1:500 or higher

Recommended Environment

Setting Value
Trading Symbol XAUUSD (Gold)
Platform MetaTrader 5
Timeframe M1
Broker Type ECN or Raw Spread
Trading Style Automated Scalping
Execution Low Latency Recommended

Disclaimer

Trading leveraged financial instruments involves substantial risk and may not be suitable for every investor. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Always test the Expert Advisor on a demo account before using it on a live trading account and apply appropriate risk management.


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