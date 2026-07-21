AeruesRatchet

AureusRatchet is a grid and basket Expert Advisor built for XAUUSD (Gold).

Working mechanism

The EA looks for RSI mean-reversion signals on the M1 chart. A new basket opens only when ADX shows the market is not in a strong trend. If price moves against the position, it can add averaging legs. An RSI filter pauses those extra legs when momentum is still strong. Winning baskets can close at a fixed profit target or use the profit-runner mode, which locks part of the profit and lets the rest run while trailing the lock upward.

Key features

RSI mean-reversion entries with ADX trend filter

Fixed-lot averaging grid with RSI momentum brake

Optional profit-runner (trailing lock) or fixed cash target

Emergency basket stop and margin-level protection

Session filter, weekend close option, and news filter

Spread and tick-activity filters

Full margin check before every order

On-chart dashboard and simple chart theme

Advantages

The combination of trend filter and RSI gate helps avoid opening or averaging into strong one-way moves. The profit-runner lets winning baskets continue instead of closing at the first target. Built-in margin and emergency stops give clearer control over risk compared with a plain grid that has no protection.

Account and usage

Works on both hedging and netting accounts (hedging is preferred). Best suited for XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe. Choose lot size and maximum legs according to your account size and risk tolerance. Always test on demo with your broker’s spread and execution before going live.

Risk note: This is an averaging system with no stop-loss on individual trades. Strong non-reverting moves can create large floating drawdown. Use only capital you can afford to risk.