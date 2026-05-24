Killzones Play

Smart ICT Killzone Trading Indicator

Killzone's Play V1 is a powerful and clean trading indicator designed for smart money (ICT/SMC) traders. It automatically detects high-probability Killzone's (London, New York, Asia & London Close) and gives clear Buy & Sell signals during these high-volatility sessions.

Enter Here Arrows – Clear BUY (green) and SELL (red) signals

Killzone Boxes – Visual session timing on chart

SL Line – Automatic Stop Loss level based on structure

Liquidity Sweeps (SSL/BSL) – Bonus reversal signals

Live P&L Panel – Shows your current profit/loss

Session Timer – Helps you stay on time

Attach the indicator on M1, M5, or M15 chart Wait for a Killzone to become active Take trades only when Enter Here arrow appears Use the displayed SL line for stop loss Target minimum 1:3 Risk-Reward

Removes guesswork — only shows high-probability setups

Works best during London & New York sessions

Clean chart with minimal objects

Built-in alerts when signals appear

Perfect for both scalping and intraday trading

Best for: Forex traders who follow ICT concepts and want high-quality entries during major market sessions.