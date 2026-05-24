Killzones Play
- Indicators
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- Version: 1.13
Killzone's Play V1
Smart ICT Killzone Trading Indicator
Killzone's Play V1 is a powerful and clean trading indicator designed for smart money (ICT/SMC) traders. It automatically detects high-probability Killzone's (London, New York, Asia & London Close) and gives clear Buy & Sell signals during these high-volatility sessions.What It Shows:
- Enter Here Arrows – Clear BUY (green) and SELL (red) signals
- Killzone Boxes – Visual session timing on chart
- SL Line – Automatic Stop Loss level based on structure
- Liquidity Sweeps (SSL/BSL) – Bonus reversal signals
- Live P&L Panel – Shows your current profit/loss
- Session Timer – Helps you stay on time
- Attach the indicator on M1, M5, or M15 chart
- Wait for a Killzone to become active
- Take trades only when Enter Here arrow appears
- Use the displayed SL line for stop loss
- Target minimum 1:3 Risk-Reward
- Removes guesswork — only shows high-probability setups
- Works best during London & New York sessions
- Clean chart with minimal objects
- Built-in alerts when signals appear
- Perfect for both scalping and intraday trading
Best for: Forex traders who follow ICT concepts and want high-quality entries during major market sessions.