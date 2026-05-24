Killzones Play

Killzone's Play V1

Smart ICT Killzone Trading Indicator

Killzone's Play V1 is a powerful and clean trading indicator designed for smart money (ICT/SMC) traders. It automatically detects high-probability Killzone's (London, New York, Asia & London Close) and gives clear Buy & Sell signals during these high-volatility sessions.

What It Shows:
  • Enter Here Arrows – Clear BUY (green) and SELL (red) signals
  • Killzone Boxes – Visual session timing on chart
  • SL Line – Automatic Stop Loss level based on structure
  • Liquidity Sweeps (SSL/BSL) – Bonus reversal signals
  • Live P&L Panel – Shows your current profit/loss
  • Session Timer – Helps you stay on time
How to Use:
  1. Attach the indicator on M1, M5, or M15 chart
  2. Wait for a Killzone to become active
  3. Take trades only when Enter Here arrow appears
  4. Use the displayed SL line for stop loss
  5. Target minimum 1:3 Risk-Reward
Key Benefits:
  • Removes guesswork — only shows high-probability setups
  • Works best during London & New York sessions
  • Clean chart with minimal objects
  • Built-in alerts when signals appear
  • Perfect for both scalping and intraday trading

Best for: Forex traders who follow ICT concepts and want high-quality entries during major market sessions.


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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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