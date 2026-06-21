Trend Candles Lifeline
- Индикаторы
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- Версия: 1.0
Trend Candles Lifeline is an advanced momentum-based trend visualization indicator designed to help traders instantly identify market direction without cluttering the chart. The indicator analyzes price momentum, moving average divergence, and trend acceleration to determine whether the market is bullish, bearish, or neutral. Instead of displaying additional lines or oscillators, it colors the price candles directly on the chart, making trend recognition fast, simple, and intuitive. Green candles indicate bullish market conditions, red candles indicate bearish pressure, and gray candles highlight consolidation or low-momentum periods. The indicator uses a normalized trend strength calculation to filter market noise and provide a clearer view of the prevailing trend. Suitable for Forex, Gold, Indices, Stocks, Commodities, and Cryptocurrency markets, Trend Candles Lifeline can be used by scalpers, day traders, swing traders, and trend followers across all timeframes. Its clean visual design, customizable settings, and non-repainting logic make it a powerful tool for traders looking to improve trend analysis, market timing, and overall trading decisions.
Key Features
- Advanced momentum-based trend detection
- Automatic bullish, bearish, and neutral candle coloring
- Green candles for bullish trend conditions
- Red candles for bearish trend conditions
- Gray candles for sideways or low-momentum markets
- Dynamic trend strength visualization
- Customizable trend sensitivity settings
- Multiple price source options:
- Open
- High
- Low
- Close
- Median Price
- Typical Price
- Weighted Price
- Normalized trend strength calculation
- Works on all chart timeframes
- Compatible with Forex, Gold, Crypto, Stocks, Commodities, and Indices
- Clean and easy-to-read chart visualization
- Non-repainting after candle close
- Suitable for scalping, intraday, swing trading, and trend-following strategies
- Fast trend identification at a glance
- Helps filter weak and choppy market conditions
Dynamic Trend Colored Candles
The indicator automatically paints candles in three different colors based on market trend conditions:
🟢 Green Candles – Bullish Trend
- Strong bullish momentum
- Buyers are in control of the market
- Favorable conditions for long positions
- Indicates an active upward trend
🔴 Red Candles – Bearish Trend
- Strong bearish momentum
- Sellers dominate market activity
- Favorable conditions for short positions
- Indicates an active downward trend
⚪ Gray Candles – Neutral Trend
- Sideways or ranging market
- Weak momentum conditions
- Consolidation phase
- Trend direction is not clearly established
Recommended Usage
- Trade in the direction of green candles during bullish trends.
- Focus on sell opportunities when red candles dominate the chart.
- Avoid aggressive trend trading during gray candle periods.
- Combine with support and resistance analysis for improved accuracy.
- Use higher timeframe trend confirmation for stronger trade setups.
- Apply proper risk management to every trade.
Best Market Conditions
✔ Forex
✔ Gold
✔ Indices
✔ Cryptocurrencies
✔ Commodities
✔ Stocks
Recommended Settings
Scalping
- Trend Lookback = 2
- Price Source = Close
Intraday Trading
- Trend Lookback = 5
- Price Source = Typical Price
Swing Trading
- Trend Lookback = 10
- Price Source = Weighted Price
Trend Following
- Trend Lookback = 14
- Price Source = Typical Price
Benefits
- Instantly recognize market direction
- Reduce chart clutter compared to traditional indicators
- Identify trend strength and momentum in real time
- Improve trade filtering and market selection
- Enhance timing for entries and exits
- Adaptable to multiple trading styles and asset classes
- Easy to understand and use for both beginners and experienced traders