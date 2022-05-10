Market book tester control

The utility is designed to control the update rate of the order book (or several) in the strategy tester. Management is carried out by a library, which is available here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81400

Interface description:

S/P Start and pause playback

--- Decrease the speed by one step

+++ Increase speed by one step

R Updating the character list

<0> Slider, moving left/right change the playback speed, after releasing the mouse it is restored to its original state. The number indicates the speed step

Between --- and +++ time acceleration factor is displayed

For convenience, the control panel is designed as an indicator



