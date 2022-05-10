Market book tester control

The utility is designed to control the update rate of the order book (or several) in the strategy tester. Management is carried out by a library, which is available here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81400

Interface description:

S/P   Start and pause playback

---    Decrease the speed by one step

+++   Increase speed by one step

R      Updating the character list

<0>  Slider, moving left/right change the playback speed, after releasing the mouse it is restored to its original state. The number indicates the speed step

Between --- and +++ time acceleration factor is displayed

For convenience, the control panel is designed as an indicator


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MT5 to Telegram Signal Provider turns your trading account into a signal provider. Every trade action, whether manual, by EA or from your phone, is instantly sent as a message to Telegram. You can fully customize the format or use a ready-made template for quick setup. [ Demo ] [ Manual ] [ MT4 Version ] [ Discord Version ]     New: [ Telegram To MT5 ] Setup A step by step user guide is available. Key Features Ability to customize order details sent to subscribers You can create a tiered subs
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Market book tester
Aliaksandr Hryshyn
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Using data from the order book in the strategy tester Key features: Simultaneous use of several symbols, up to 7 pieces DOM visualization With the visualization of order books, real-time simulation is available, as well as acceleration or deceleration Working with the library: This product also requires a utility to save data:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71642 Speed control utility:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81409 Include file:   https://c.mql5.com/31/735/Market_book_s
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Market book player
Aliaksandr Hryshyn
Utilities
Playback of previously saved data from the order book. Key features: Historical data navigation Adjusting the playback speed with the "---" and "+++" buttons, as well as with the mouse, you can by scrolling the wheel over the area of ​​these buttons and between them Turning Price Centering On and Off Time display accurate to thousandths of a second Attention: This product also needs a utility to save data: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71642
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Market book
Aliaksandr Hryshyn
Indicators
Depth of market display. Up to sixteen instruments can be displayed. There is auto-scrolling of prices, which can be turned off by clicking on "A" at the top of the window. It is quite a beautiful indicator, it can act as a splash screen, it will not be so boring to look like a regular chart, just right for meditation, especially after big losses in the market. The indicator is not for trading, so your deposit will be more complete. The video displays fast playback of previously saved data. Atte
Market book saver
Aliaksandr Hryshyn
Utilities
Saving data from the order book. Data replay utility: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/71640 Library for use in the strategy tester: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81409 Perhaps, then a library will appear for using the saved data in the strategy tester, depending on the interest in this development. Now there are developments of this kind using shared memory, when only one copy of the data is in RAM. This not only solves the memory issue, but gives faster initialization on each
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