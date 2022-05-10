Market book tester control
- Utilities
-
- Version: 1.1
- Updated: 10 May 2022
The utility is designed to control the update rate of the order book (or several) in the strategy tester. Management is carried out by a library, which is available here https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/81400
Interface description:
S/P Start and pause playback
--- Decrease the speed by one step
+++ Increase speed by one step
R Updating the character list
<0> Slider, moving left/right change the playback speed, after releasing the mouse it is restored to its original state. The number indicates the speed step
Between --- and +++ time acceleration factor is displayed
For convenience, the control panel is designed as an indicator