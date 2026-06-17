PnL Monitor for MT5

Monitor your open trade profit and loss directly on the chart.

PnL Monitor is a lightweight utility for MetaTrader 5 that displays the real-time profit or loss of all open positions for the current symbol in a clean floating panel.

Designed for traders who manage multiple charts and want instant visual feedback without opening the Terminal window.

Key Features

• Displays total profit/loss for the current symbol. • Updates automatically in real time. • Profit values are color-coded:

· Green for profit

· Red for loss

· Orange for break-even • Floating panel follows the latest candle. • Automatic ATR-based positioning option. • Customizable colors, fonts, panel size and screen offsets. • Clean and lightweight design with minimal resource usage. • Automatically hides when no position is open for the symbol.

Perfect For

• Manual traders • Swing traders • Day traders • Scalpers • Traders using Expert Advisors • Multi-chart monitoring setups

Benefits

PnL Monitor allows you to instantly see the performance of your active position without checking the Trade tab. The floating panel remains visible on the chart, helping you stay focused on price action while keeping your current profit or loss in view.

No complicated settings. No unnecessary indicators. Just a clear and efficient profit monitor for MetaTrader 5.

Compatible with all MT5 symbols: Forex, Gold, Silver, Indices, Oil, Cryptocurrencies and CFDs.