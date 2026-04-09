MT5 Supertrend Pure

4.8
Supertrend Pure MT5 - High-Precision Trend Follower
Your reviews, comments, and scores are a great source of encouragement for me as I work on the program. Thank you.

[Product Description]

Supertrend Pure is the cleanest and most powerful trend indicator focused on the essence of trading. By eliminating complex settings and utilizing mathematically optimized Average True Range (ATR) calculations, it removes market noise and captures only the true trend.

Key Features:

Pure Algorithm: Provides reliable signals with absolutely no repainting.

Smart Visualization: Allows for immediate visual reading using Aqua for uptrends and Tomato for downtrends.

Multi-Purpose: Works across all timeframes, from scalping to day trading and swing trading.

Lightweight: Optimized code ensures no terminal slowdown even when running on multiple charts.

[Configuration Method/Parameters]

ATR Period: Sets the period for calculating volatility (Default: 10). Multiplier: Adjusts trend sensitivity (Default: 3.0).

Alert Settings: Sets the On/Off status of various alerts.

[Usage Tips/Trading Strategy]

Trend Confirmation: Consider a buy position only when the line is below the candle and is sky blue.

Stop-loss Line: You can maximize profits by utilizing the Supertrend line itself as a dynamic trailing stop.

Combining Filters: Combining this with volume indicators or moving averages allows you to filter out fake breakouts more effectively.

"This indicator was created to simplify complex trading environments. If you require an EA utilizing this indicator or a more sophisticated trading dashboard, please feel free to contact us via message at any time. We provide optimal technical solutions for traders."

★ Guide to Practical Application of Super Trend

Based on the 1-minute chart, if the price breaks through the Super Trend support line and moves downward, observe the market while assuming it will then fall to the Super Trend support line on the 5-minute chart.

Similarly, if the price breaks through the 5-minute Super Trend support line, observe the market while assuming it will then reach the Super Trend support line on the 15-minute chart. If it breaks through the 15-minute Super Trend support line, then observe whether it breaks through the Super Trend support line on the 30-minute chart. If it breaks through the 30-minute chart as well, then observe whether it reaches the Super Trend support line on the 1-hour chart.

In other words, you must understand that Super Trend is not a tool to determine whether the trend will go up or down simply by breaking through resistance or support lines; rather, it is a tool that plays a more excellent role in predicting how far the current chart will go.

If you judge the trend based on Super Trend support and resistance in a sideways market, you will make many mistakes. Of course, Supertrend remains a useful tool for identifying trends in volatile markets or long-term trending markets. However, in most sideways markets, I am confident that understanding and utilizing this tool in the way I explained above will be of great help in generating more profit.

I wish you great trading success.

※ To add one more point, if you are a skilled trader with extensive trading experience but still repeatedly experience losses in actual trading, I would like to offer a suggestion.

I will share one crucial element that guarantees success.

Even when utilizing good indicators and utilities, there is one thing you must adhere to. While this may be a fact everyone already knows, I am emphasizing it once again. It is to never invest more than 10% of your total assets when entering a trade. Do not average down.

Only if your entry direction aligns precisely with the trend and the timing is correct, and you still wish to make additional entries, it is acceptable to allow an additional 10–20% of your assets during the early stages when you are generating a profit.

Please never forget the 10% entry limit.

Many entries do not guarantee large profits.

Repetitive entries do not guarantee repetitive profits. This is a fact I was forced to realize at the very end after repeating countless trades and experiencing numerous profits and losses, and it is a method I was compelled to practice. As a result, by adhering to this entry method, I was able to recover my losses and resume stable trading.

Of course, I assume you are all excellent traders. However, if you still feel that something is lacking, I suggest you try implementing this very basic thing I have proposed. Furthermore, please do not stop after doing this just once or twice; make sure to follow it every time you enter a trade and see it through to liquidation. If you do that, I believe your assets will grow day by day.

Good luck!
Reviews 5
gmargarida
24
gmargarida 2026.06.24 06:48 
 

Good indicator! I like the way it works!

Fernando Cesar Cardoso
108
Fernando Cesar Cardoso 2026.05.04 01:08 
 

Muito bom.

Cleverson Santos
751
Cleverson Santos 2026.04.13 01:09 
 

Incrivel indicador.... seria interessante desenvolver uma EA que trabalha-se em conjunto com esse magnifico indicador, teria uma otima acertividade...me coloco a disposição para testar um possivel EA

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Quantum TrendPulse
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Introducing Quantum TrendPulse , the ultimate trading tool that combines the power of SuperTrend , RSI , and Stochastic into one comprehensive indicator to maximize your trading potential. Designed for traders who seek precision and efficiency, this indicator helps you identify market trends, momentum shifts, and optimal entry and exit points with confidence. Key Features: SuperTrend Integration: Easily follow the prevailing market trend and ride the wave of profitability. RSI Precision: Detect
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This product was   updated   for the   2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds . PRICE UPDATEe NOTICE: Smart Price Action Concepts   is currently available for $200. The price will   increase to $299   after the next   30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing , send me a private message to claim FREE Bonus + Gift. First of all Its worth emphasizing here that this Trading Tool is Non Repainting , Non Redrawing and Non Lagging Indicator , Which makes it ideal for profe
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ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
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Reversion King Indicator
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5 (5)
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A new King in town - Indicator + Order management indications(tp1+tp2+tp3) + Optional Telegram Signal sender   INCLUDED (FREE) ( FULL TRADING  and SIGNAL SYSTEM ) Our best EA for Gold: Gold Slayer  This indicator includes an advanced Strategy, a trading system with customisable order management and a mean reversion system that combines envelope extensions, backed by multiple intelligent confirmation filters like RSI to catch high probability reversal entries with BUY and SELL signals . The indi
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ATy Gold and BTC  Join my MQL5 channel to update the latest news from me.  My community of over 80,000 members on MQL5 ATbot : How It Works and How to Use It How It Works The "AtBot" indicator for the MT5 platform generates buy and sell signals using a combination of technical analysis tools. It integrates Simple Moving Average (SMA), Exponential Moving Average (EMA), and the Average True Range (ATR) index to identify trading opportunities. Additionally, it can utilize Heikin Ashi candles to en
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ARICoin is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cust
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The Oracle Pro: Synthetic Multi-Timeframe Bias Engine for MT5 ️ Summer Launch Offer — Get The Oracle Pro for USD 199 (early buyers). Price rises with traction; final price USD 399. The Oracle Pro is a premium multi-timeframe bias engine for MetaTrader 5, built for demanding and professional traders. It answers one question with discipline: what is the directional bias on each timeframe right now, how strong is it, and how much do the timeframes agree? Everything is computed on closed bars only
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CRYSTAL QUANTUM PRO Institutional Signal & Trade Intelligence for MetaTrader 5 Final Price: 199 USD ----> Price goes up 10 USD after every 10 sales. Limited launch slots available, act fast. Most indicators give you an arrow and leave you alone. A naked arrow is a gamble. Winning consistently requires CONFLUENCE , a clear STOP and TARGET , and honest PROOF that the system works. Crystal Quantum Pro delivers all three in one clean, no-repaint package. Crystal Quantum Pro is a complete decision sy
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Samir Salila
338
Samir Salila 2026.06.27 10:36 
 

This is a very useful indicator that is clear and precise

Dae Shik Kim
5654
Reply from developer Dae Shik Kim 2026.07.06 09:21
Thank you. I wish you great trading.
gmargarida
24
gmargarida 2026.06.24 06:48 
 

Good indicator! I like the way it works!

Dae Shik Kim
5654
Reply from developer Dae Shik Kim 2026.07.06 09:20
Thank you. I wish you great success in trading.
Fernando Cesar Cardoso
108
Fernando Cesar Cardoso 2026.05.04 01:08 
 

Muito bom.

Dae Shik Kim
5654
Reply from developer Dae Shik Kim 2026.05.04 13:19
Your compliments give me strength. Thank you. I hope you have a great trading session.
Cleverson Santos
751
Cleverson Santos 2026.04.13 01:09 
 

Incrivel indicador.... seria interessante desenvolver uma EA que trabalha-se em conjunto com esse magnifico indicador, teria uma otima acertividade...me coloco a disposição para testar um possivel EA

Dae Shik Kim
5654
Reply from developer Dae Shik Kim 2026.04.13 20:33
Thank you for your positive support. We ask for your continued interest and support when EA is released in the future.
Findolin
2670
Findolin 2026.04.11 19:26 
 

Very good work! Thank you very much!

Dae Shik Kim
5654
Reply from developer Dae Shik Kim 2026.04.13 20:34
Thank you for your interest and encouragement. We will repay you with even better programs.
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