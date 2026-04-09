MT5 Supertrend Pure

Supertrend Pure MT5 - High-Precision Trend Follower

Your reviews, comments, and scores are a great source of encouragement for me as I work on the program. Thank you.

[Product Description]

Supertrend Pure is the cleanest and most powerful trend indicator focused on the essence of trading. By eliminating complex settings and utilizing mathematically optimized Average True Range (ATR) calculations, it removes market noise and captures only the true trend.

Key Features:

Pure Algorithm: Provides reliable signals with absolutely no repainting.

Smart Visualization: Allows for immediate visual reading using Aqua for uptrends and Tomato for downtrends.

Multi-Purpose: Works across all timeframes, from scalping to day trading and swing trading.

Lightweight: Optimized code ensures no terminal slowdown even when running on multiple charts.

[Configuration Method/Parameters]

ATR Period: Sets the period for calculating volatility (Default: 10). Multiplier: Adjusts trend sensitivity (Default: 3.0).

Alert Settings: Sets the On/Off status of various alerts.

[Usage Tips/Trading Strategy]

Trend Confirmation: Consider a buy position only when the line is below the candle and is sky blue.

Stop-loss Line: You can maximize profits by utilizing the Supertrend line itself as a dynamic trailing stop.

Combining Filters: Combining this with volume indicators or moving averages allows you to filter out fake breakouts more effectively.

★ Guide to Practical Application of Super Trend





Based on the 1-minute chart, if the price breaks through the Super Trend support line and moves downward, observe the market while assuming it will then fall to the Super Trend support line on the 5-minute chart.





Similarly, if the price breaks through the 5-minute Super Trend support line, observe the market while assuming it will then reach the Super Trend support line on the 15-minute chart. If it breaks through the 15-minute Super Trend support line, then observe whether it breaks through the Super Trend support line on the 30-minute chart. If it breaks through the 30-minute chart as well, then observe whether it reaches the Super Trend support line on the 1-hour chart.





In other words, you must understand that Super Trend is not a tool to determine whether the trend will go up or down simply by breaking through resistance or support lines; rather, it is a tool that plays a more excellent role in predicting how far the current chart will go.





If you judge the trend based on Super Trend support and resistance in a sideways market, you will make many mistakes. Of course, Supertrend remains a useful tool for identifying trends in volatile markets or long-term trending markets. However, in most sideways markets, I am confident that understanding and utilizing this tool in the way I explained above will be of great help in generating more profit.









※ To add one more point, if you are a skilled trader with extensive trading experience but still repeatedly experience losses in actual trading, I would like to offer a suggestion.

I will share one crucial element that guarantees success.

Even when utilizing good indicators and utilities, there is one thing you must adhere to. While this may be a fact everyone already knows, I am emphasizing it once again. It is to never invest more than 10% of your total assets when entering a trade. Do not average down.

Only if your entry direction aligns precisely with the trend and the timing is correct, and you still wish to make additional entries, it is acceptable to allow an additional 10–20% of your assets during the early stages when you are generating a profit.

Please never forget the 10% entry limit.

Many entries do not guarantee large profits.

Repetitive entries do not guarantee repetitive profits. This is a fact I was forced to realize at the very end after repeating countless trades and experiencing numerous profits and losses, and it is a method I was compelled to practice. As a result, by adhering to this entry method, I was able to recover my losses and resume stable trading.

Of course, I assume you are all excellent traders. However, if you still feel that something is lacking, I suggest you try implementing this very basic thing I have proposed. Furthermore, please do not stop after doing this just once or twice; make sure to follow it every time you enter a trade and see it through to liquidation. If you do that, I believe your assets will grow day by day.

Good luck! I wish you great trading success.

"This indicator was created to simplify complex trading environments. If you require an EA utilizing this indicator or a more sophisticated trading dashboard, please feel free to contact us via message at any time. We provide optimal technical solutions for traders."