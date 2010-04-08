ScalpIndicatorM5

  • Indicators
  • Igor Bulyshev
    Igor Bulyshev

    Igor Bulyshev

    • Зам-нач-пром-дроч at  Астеллар
    • Russia
    • 677
    Умный, красивый, в меру упитанный и талантливый трейдер-программист в полном расцвете сил!!))
  • Version: 1.1
An indicator for trading on M5.
This indicator helps traders quickly assess who is currently stronger in the market – the bulls (buyers) or the bears (sellers). It is displayed in a separate window below the price chart as a two-color histogram (bars):
Blue bars – bullish zone (the price is likely to rise).
Red bars – bearish zone (the price is likely to fall).
The indicator smooths out random noise and shows the overall market sentiment. The higher the bar, the stronger the signal. A color change from blue to red (or vice versa) can serve as a signal to enter a trade.

How it works:
For each bar, the average price ((High + Low)/2) is calculated within the range of the last N candles.
This value is passed through a special filter (exponential smoothing) to remove excess fluctuations.
The signal is then transformed and smoothed again, resulting in a smooth line that fluctuates around zero. If the line is above zero, the histogram is blue (bulls); if below, it is red (bears).

Indicator Settings:
Intensity (default 20) – This is the number of candles the indicator analyzes to determine the high and low. The lower the number, the more sensitive the indicator is to local movements (it reacts faster, but may generate false signals). The higher the number, the smoother and more reliable the signal, but with a delay. For M5, 14–20 is optimal.
Alpha (default 0.1) – The signal smoothing coefficient. It determines how quickly the indicator forgets old data and reacts to new data. Values ​​from 0 to 1:
Small Alpha (0.05–0.1) – Strong smoothing, a smooth signal, fewer false triggers, but a slower response.
Large Alpha (0.2–0.4) – Fast response, but more noise.

Tip: To start, leave the default values ​​(20 and 0.1) – they work well for a five-minute chart. If you want a more sensitive indicator, decrease the intensity and/or increase the Alpha. If you want a more reliable indicator, do the opposite.
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Detect Indirection Break Out Signal with high success rate. Price will increase to 119$ By 15th August Introduction to Market Structure Break Out (MSB) , this indicator is an advanced tool designed for both MT4 and MT5 platforms , helping traders view market movement through the lens of price structure. It identifies and highlights key trading signals using arrows and alerts, both in the direction of the trend and against it (reversal signals). One of its standout features is the ability to draw
Atomic Analyst
Issam Kassas
5 (11)
Indicators
This product was   updated   for   the 2026 market   and   optimized   for the   latest MT5 builds. PRICE UPDATE NOTICE: Atomic Analyst is currently available for $99. The price will increase to $199 after the next 30 purchases. SPECIAL OFFER:  After purchasing Atomic Analyst, send me a private message to claim the Smart Universal EA for FREE and turn your Atomic Analyst signals into automated trades. Atomic Analyst is a non-repainting, non-redrawing, and non-lagging price action trading indic
Market Reversal Alerts Dashboard
Lee Samson
5 (9)
Indicators
This dashboard is an alert tool for use with the market structure reversal indicator. It's primary purpose is to alert you to reversal opportunities on specific time frames and also to the re-tests of the alerts (confirmation) as the indicator does. The dashboard is designed to sit on a chart on it's own and work in the background to send you alerts on your chosen pairs and timeframes. It was developed after many people requested a dash to monitor multiple pairs and time frames at once rather th
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (302)
Indicators
Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the pot
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Do Thi Phuong Anh
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Institutional Blueprint   (MT4) — Market Structure, Order Blocks & Risk/Reward Zones Institutional Blueprint reads the chart the way professional price-action traders do. On every closed bar it maps live market structure, marks the Order Block behind each move, and turns the most relevant block into a ready-to-read trade plan with a clear Entry, Stop Loss and three Take-Profit targets — drawn as a green reward zone and a red risk zone, so the trade geometry is obvious at a glance. Based on Sm
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This is a multi-currency indicator. It scans all symbols from the "Market Watch" window on the timeframe you select in settings and generates alerts for any of them where a pin bar appears. Arrows are drawn only on the chart where the indicator is installed, and only for the symbol of that chart (arrow drawing can be disabled in settings). The indicator analyzes each candle (bar) and checks three main conditions: Small body — the body (difference between open and close prices) should occupy n
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