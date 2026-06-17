Gold Sunrise

Have you ever felt that the most important XAUUSD move of the day happened while you were away from the charts? 

While you enjoy a full night's sleep, prepare your morning coffee, or focus on other priorities, Gold Sunrise continuously monitors the market and reacts when opportunities appear.

Gold Sunrise analyzes candle dynamics and enters the market when a strong price movement emerges. Powerful bullish momentum triggers a buy position. Strong bearish momentum triggers a sell position.

The strategy follows market direction as it develops and adapts to changing conditions throughout the session.


Built-in position management includes:

• Risk-to-reward profit targets
• Protective exits following market structure

• Automatic filtering of weak market activity

Every decision is executed according to a clear and consistent set of rules designed to capture meaningful market momentum.

Gold Sunrise brings discipline, speed, and consistency to every trading session, allowing you to stay connected to market opportunities wherever you are.

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Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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