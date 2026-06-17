Gold Sunrise
- Experts
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Alexey DudinA researcher studying XAUUSD as a stochastic system with structural inefficiencies that define price boundaries and allow estimation of expected value between trade directions.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 5
Have you ever felt that the most important XAUUSD move of the day happened while you were away from the charts?
While you enjoy a full night's sleep, prepare your morning coffee, or focus on other priorities, Gold Sunrise continuously monitors the market and reacts when opportunities appear.
Gold Sunrise analyzes candle dynamics and enters the market when a strong price movement emerges. Powerful bullish momentum triggers a buy position. Strong bearish momentum triggers a sell position.
The strategy follows market direction as it develops and adapts to changing conditions throughout the session.
Built-in position management includes:
• Automatic filtering of weak market activity
Every decision is executed according to a clear and consistent set of rules designed to capture meaningful market momentum.
Gold Sunrise brings discipline, speed, and consistency to every trading session, allowing you to stay connected to market opportunities wherever you are.