Gold Sunrise

Reliable Scalper Vitalii Zakharuk Experts

In the scalping strategy "Reliable Scalper" we will use movings. The peculiarity of the strategy is that the use of moving averages underlies many other indicators - RSI, MACD, etc., which means that you can use it. We will not clutter up the currency pair chart with all sorts of clever and complex indicators, whose signals can be directly opposite - instead, we will simply use moving averages. It is common knowledge that moving averages themselves are a lagging indicator. From this we conclud